Spying: Mid-Engine Corvette Plays In the Snow

It has been a few months since we last reported on the mid-engine Corvette. But thanks to a spy photographer, we have some new pictures of the mid-engine model which gives us some new details.

The pictures show the mid-engine Corvette playing around with a couple of ZR1 prototypes in the snow. When put next to the ZR1 prototype, the mid-engine Corvette's proportions are very different - short front end and long rear end. It appears the mid-engine prototype is also sporting massive air intakes in the rear fenders.

We still don't know anything about the mid-engine Corvette's powertrain. We've been hearing the possibility of a 6.2L DOHC V8 to a turbocharged V6.

We believe the mid-engine Corvette will debut either in 2018 or 2019.

Source: Autoblog, AutoGuide , Road & Track