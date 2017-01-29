  • Sign in to follow this  
    Spying: Mid-Engine Corvette Plays In the Snow

    By William Maley

      • Some new details on the mid-engine Corvette come to light

    It has been a few months since we last reported on the mid-engine Corvette. But thanks to a spy photographer, we have some new pictures of the mid-engine model which gives us some new details.

    The pictures show the mid-engine Corvette playing around with a couple of ZR1 prototypes in the snow. When put next to the ZR1 prototype, the mid-engine Corvette's proportions are very different - short front end and long rear end. It appears the mid-engine prototype is also sporting massive air intakes in the rear fenders. 

    We still don't know anything about the mid-engine Corvette's powertrain. We've been hearing the possibility of a 6.2L DOHC V8 to a turbocharged V6.

    We believe the mid-engine Corvette will debut either in 2018 or 2019.

    Source: Autoblog, AutoGuide , Road & Track

    hyperv6

    I expect this is a 2019. It should prove to be very compelling.

     

    Note the photo here that was taken from a magazine in the 70's had drawings of the Corvette space frame and it looked like a Fiero with a Big block transverse in the back. I have a copy of it. The drawing was also done by a guy who worked for GM and went to Hot Wheels. Classic. 

