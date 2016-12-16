  • Sign in to follow this  
    2018 Chevrolet Corvette To Sport A 6.2L DOHC V8

    By William Maley

      • A DOHC V8 is in the cards for the Corvette, but for which one?

    It seems dual overhead cams are making a return to the Corvette in one application. A set of GM service documents made their way on to Reddit sometime this morning. In the documents, there is a 6.2L DOHC V8 with LT5 code. Furthermore, the engine application corresponds to the 2018 Corvette. There isn't any indication of forced-induction being used for this engine.

    LT5 holds a special place in Corvette history. This was the code used for the only Corvette to ever feature a DOHC V8, the C4 ZR-1. 

    What could this engine be used for? The Drive believes this engine could be used for the mid-engine Corvette since it is a break from the traditional. We're wondering if there could be track-special Corvette that could use this engine.

    Source: The Drive, Reddit

    Wings4Life

    Great choice for a high tech mid engine sports car.  It would have been a shame to offer a low revving pushrod V8 in something that demands high revving.  I will guess about 600hp.

     

     

    hyperv6

    Well here is the deal. This is needed for Emissions that need to be met. 

    But like with DI there is advantages. 

    The reality is there will be more than one version here. I expect a supercharged or Turbo to appear. The Zr1 will see 725-750 HP easy with the added down force. 

    It is reported that the new Corvette was testing over 1000 Hp but the un named Corvette person said they would only use what they could put down. 

    Now considering that private tuners are already hitting 1000 HP with the present engine emissions legal I tend to believe this to be true. Also the Corvette team has always given as much as they can use. They know large numbers mean little if you can't put them down. 

    I also ponder will the Z/28 get this also is this a base for the coming DOHC Cadillac engine?

    smk4565

    Finally GM entering modern times with a DOHC V8, but why so large?  Cadillac really could use a DOHC V8, but a 6.2 liter is going to get displacement taxed like crazy in other parts of the world.   You'd think there would have to be a turbo version too, I can't imagine any engine without a turbo by about 2022, save for base model 3 or 4 cylinders in sub $20,000 cars.  

    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Finally GM entering modern times with a DOHC V8

    I HATE THIS ARGUMENT WITH A PASSION!!!!

    From wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Overhead_camshaft

     

    Quote

     

    History

    Early use

    Among the first cars to utilize engines with single overhead camshafts were the Maudslay designed by Alexander Craig and introduced in 1902[39] and the Marr Auto Car designed by Michigan native Walter Lorenzo Marr in 1903.[40][41] The first DOHC car was the 1912 Peugeot which won the French Grand Prix at Dieppe that year. This car was powered by a straight-4 engine designed by Ernest Henry under the guidance of the technically knowledgeable racing drivers Paul Zuccarelli and Georges Boillot. Boillot, who drove the winning car that year, won the French Grand Prix for Peugeot again in 1913 but was beaten in 1914 by the SOHC Mercedes of Christian Lautenschlager.

     

     

    From wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Overhead_valve_engine

    Developments

    The overhead valve internal combustion engine was invented in 1898, in Detroit, by bicycle manufacturer Walter Lorenzo Marr, who built a motor-trike that year with a one-cylinder OHV engine with a bore and stroke of 3 inches each.[2] In 1900, Marr was hired as chief engineer at the Buick Auto-Vim and Power Company in Detroit, where he worked until 1902. Marr said he got the idea of overhead valves when making the small tricycle engine, because that was the only way he could get the valves to fit.[3] Marr's engine employed pushrod-actuated rocker arms, which in turn pushed valves parallel to the pistons, and this is still in use today. This contrasts with previous designs which made use of side valves and sleeve valves. Marr left Buick briefly to start his own automobile company in 1902, the Marr Auto-Car, and made a handful of cars with overhead valve engines, before coming back to Buick in 1904. The OHV engine was patented in 1902 (awarded 1904) by Buick's second chief engineer Eugene Richard, at the Buick Manufacturing Company, precursor to the Buick Motor Company. The world's first production overhead valve engine was put into the first production Buick automobile, the 1904 Model B, which used a 2-cylinder Flat twin engine, with 2 valves in each head. The engine was of course designed by Marr.

    220px-Valve-In-Head_1904_patent.jpg
     
    Valve-In-Head engine, illustration from 1904 patent, Buick Manufacturing Company

    Eugene Richard of the Buick Manufacturing Company was awarded US Patent #771,095 in 1904 for the valve in head engine. It included rocker arms and push rods, a water jacket for the head which communicated with the one in the cylinder block, and lifters pushed by a camshaft with a 2-to-1 gearing ratio to the crankshaft. Arthur Chevrolet was awarded US Patent #1,744,526 for an adapter that could be applied to an existing engine, thus transforming it into an Overhead Valve Engine.

    In 1949, Oldsmobile introduced the Rocket V8. It was the first high-compression I-head design, and is the archetype for most modern pushrod engines. General Motors is the world's largest pushrod engine producer,[citation needed] producing both I4, V6 and V8 pushrod engines.


     

     

     

     

     

    MODERN?

    What do you mean by modern?

    This is such a tired argument.

    Only non-car people are allowed to have that opinion of OHC engines being more  modern...

    Leaving aside all the state of the art tech behind the GM V8s...I dont ever want to hear this argument from anybody in an automotive forum...EVER!

     

    smk4565

    I know OHC has been around forever.  Perhaps then my argument would have been better said by saying Finally GM joining the rest of the world in offering a DOHC V8.  Because all the European and Japanese luxury car and performance car companies use DOHC.

     

    Drew Dowdell

    Just because everyone else is doing it doesn't mean GM has to. I like their pushrod V8s, I have no problem with them offering both.  Pushrod has some distinct advantages over DOHC for packaging.   Yes, DOHC may get more horsepower per liter, but pushrod can stuff a lot more liters in there.... and with GM's technology of being able to shut off cylinders, they can get a lot of the efficiency of those smaller displacement engines as well. 

    This DOHC 6.2 sounds like it will be great, but that doesn't change the fact that anywhere this engine fits, a S/C pushrod 7.5 - 8 liter would also fit.

