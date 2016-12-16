2018 Chevrolet Corvette To Sport A 6.2L DOHC V8

It seems dual overhead cams are making a return to the Corvette in one application. A set of GM service documents made their way on to Reddit sometime this morning. In the documents, there is a 6.2L DOHC V8 with LT5 code. Furthermore, the engine application corresponds to the 2018 Corvette. There isn't any indication of forced-induction being used for this engine.

LT5 holds a special place in Corvette history. This was the code used for the only Corvette to ever feature a DOHC V8, the C4 ZR-1.

What could this engine be used for? The Drive believes this engine could be used for the mid-engine Corvette since it is a break from the traditional. We're wondering if there could be track-special Corvette that could use this engine.

Source: The Drive, Reddit