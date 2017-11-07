A fresh stack of spy shots of the upcoming 2019 Chevrolet Silverado has arrived and we have gotten our first look at the interior.

The picture reveals that the blocky dash design of the current truck is sticking around. The center stack design is similar to what you'll find in the GMC Acadia. It appears this mule is running a new version of Chevrolet's MyLink system with a new status bar along the bottom.

We also got some new clues on the 2019 Silverado's exterior. It appears Chevrolet is keeping the blocky profile shape. The front end gets new headlights with LEDs and a revised bumper.

We still don't know much about powertrains for the 2019 Silverado except that a 10-speed automatic that was jointly developed with Ford will be showing up.

