Chrysler Pacifica Could Get All-Wheel Drive

The Chrysler Pacifica is often considered the best of a very small market. There are only five mini-vans left on the market, and only one of those has all-wheel drive optional, the Toyota Sienna.
That stat could be changing if rumors about the Chrysler Pacifica prove true. According to Automotive News, Chrysler is hard at work on an AWD option for the Pacifica. While not officially confirmed by Chrysler, the union chief for the Windsor plant where Pacifica is built appears to have spilled the beans. If AWD does come to the Pacifica, it may not be until the 2021 model year.
Adding AWD would be likely help to boost sales in the North East US and in Canada. Chrysler moved 118k Pacificas in 2018 vs. 151k Dodge Caravans which sell at a lower price. Combined, the two minivans are 56% of the total minivan market.
