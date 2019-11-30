FCA and UAW Reach Tentative Agreement

The United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have reached a tentative labor agreement for a four-year contract the union and FCA said today.

While details were not provided, the main framework of the deal is expected to mirror that of the deals made with Ford Motor Company and General Motors. Those deals include signing bonuses of at least $9,000, no changes for healthcare, and a clearer way forward for temporary employees to become permanent status.

On December 4th, a council of the heads of UAW locals will meet and review the agreement and must approve it prior to sending it to members to ratify.

Some media reports say that negotiators secured promises of another $4.5 billion in investments on top of the previous $4.5 billion to open a new assembly plant in Detroit. Other facilities in Southeast Michigan would receive upgrades. Further, the company has promised not to close any plants, and will allocate a new product to an Illinois assembly plant.