    FCA and UAW Reach Tentative Agreement

      ...the final U.S. automaker makes peace with the UAW...

    The United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have reached a tentative labor agreement for a four-year contract the union and FCA said today.

    While details were not provided, the main framework of the deal is expected to mirror that of the deals made with Ford Motor Company and General Motors.   Those deals include signing bonuses of at least $9,000, no changes for healthcare, and a clearer way forward for temporary employees to become permanent status. 

    On December 4th, a council of the heads of UAW locals will meet and review the agreement and must approve it prior to sending it to members to ratify. 

    Some media reports say that negotiators secured promises of another $4.5 billion in investments on top of the previous $4.5 billion to open a new assembly plant in Detroit. Other facilities in Southeast Michigan would receive upgrades.   Further, the company has promised not to close any plants, and will allocate a new product to an Illinois assembly plant. 

    Source: Automotive News

    USA-1

    The contract should state at the bottom: *Thank you big brother GM for all the tedious contract negotiation work and taking one (or $2Bil) for the team. 

    riviera74
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    And now the rest of American Auto companies are Screwed over again.

    And what is your strategy for ridding the Detroit Three of the UAW once and for all?  Maybe they need the duration of the current contract in order to find a way to end this one-sided "relationship".

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Workers Ratify Union Contract
      By Drew Dowdell
      After a lengthy strike at General Motors that cost the company $2.9 billion, the UAW has agreed to a contract with Ford that looks remarkably similar to the one they got with General Motors.  Ford workers ratified the deal on Friday with 56.3 percent voting yes to the new four year agreement.
      The agreement says that Ford will invest more than $6 billion in its U.S. plants and add or retain 8,500 UAW jobs. The UAW used the GM contract as a template for negotiations with Ford. Like the GM contract, there are no changes in healthcare coverage, there is a pathway to full-time employment for temporary workers, pay raises, and lump-sum payments spread over 4 years. 
      The UAW now will turn its attention on FCA where negotiations are due to begin on Monday.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford Workers Ratify Union Contract
      By Drew Dowdell
      After a lengthy strike at General Motors that cost the company $2.9 billion, the UAW has agreed to a contract with Ford that looks remarkably similar to the one they got with General Motors.  Ford workers ratified the deal on Friday with 56.3 percent voting yes to the new four year agreement.
      The agreement says that Ford will invest more than $6 billion in its U.S. plants and add or retain 8,500 UAW jobs. The UAW used the GM contract as a template for negotiations with Ford. Like the GM contract, there are no changes in healthcare coverage, there is a pathway to full-time employment for temporary workers, pay raises, and lump-sum payments spread over 4 years. 
      The UAW now will turn its attention on FCA where negotiations are due to begin on Monday.
    • Drew Dowdell
      PSA CEO says No Brands Let Go
      By Drew Dowdell
      PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said on the BFM Business radio station none of the brands would be let go after the merger of PSA and FCA is complete.  He said it will be a challenge to manage all of the brands to cover the market, but that he sees "that all these brands, without exception, have one thing in common: they have a fabulous history."
      While acknowledging that the combined companies would have a significant number of brands, it would still be lower than the number Volkswagen manages. 
      The combined companies would field Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Opel, Vauxhall, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa-Romeo, Maserati, and Lancia. 
      Both companies will aim for efficiencies of scale and are are willing to make concessions to the European Union in order to get the okay to merge. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      PSA CEO says No Brands Let Go
      By Drew Dowdell
      PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said on the BFM Business radio station none of the brands would be let go after the merger of PSA and FCA is complete.  He said it will be a challenge to manage all of the brands to cover the market, but that he sees "that all these brands, without exception, have one thing in common: they have a fabulous history."
      While acknowledging that the combined companies would have a significant number of brands, it would still be lower than the number Volkswagen manages. 
      The combined companies would field Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Opel, Vauxhall, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa-Romeo, Maserati, and Lancia. 
      Both companies will aim for efficiencies of scale and are are willing to make concessions to the European Union in order to get the okay to merge. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford and United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Deal
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford and the United Auto Workers (UAW) have reached a tentative labor contract deal in just days after the strike at General Motors ended.  The details of the deal have not yet been released, but Ford did confirm the deal in a short statement. The talks began on Monday and the two sides quickly made progress on the smaller issues.
      Various UAW leaders from the U.S. plants will meet on Friday to approve the deal which then must be sent to Ford's 55,000 union members for ratification. 
      Ford has a closer relationship with the UAW than the other Detroit manufacturers with Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford calling the UAW "Family" and that the UAW "helps to make Ford better and stronger". 
      Once the deal with Ford is ratified, the UAW will move on to negotiate with FCA. 

      View full article

