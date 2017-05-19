  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Spying: Chrysler 300 SRT Sporting A Hellcat Motor

    By William Maley

      • What is up with this 300 SRT?

    The internet went mad yesterday when spy shots of a unique 300 SRT mule was caught.

    The pictures - caught at an apartment complex and on the highway - show a 300 SRT sporting some wider fenders and a set of drag radials. The spy photographer notes the wheels fitted to the 300 are the same ones that Dodge was using for the early Demon mules. Behind the wheels are a set of four-piston Brembo brakes. Also, the spy photographer says the mule was making engine noises similar to the Charger/Challenger Hellcat.

    What could this be? It might just be an engineering mule that will likely not go into production. Another possibility is Chrysler building a Hellcat version of 300 for certain markets. While Chrysler hasn't sold the 300 SRT in the U.S. for a few years, it is sold in other markets such as the Middle East and Australia. 

    Source: Autoblog, Car and Driver

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Chrysler

    User Feedback


    cp-the-nerd

    Is it smart business for easy profit? Yes, BUT...

    It's not doing their reputation any favors. An equal number of people will rejoice as will roll their eyes. FCA needs compelling new products ASAP, and not under Jeep where there's a built-in consumer base already. The Pacifica is a great start, but the brand is begging for a flagship to establish momentum forward.

    2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    40 minutes ago, cp-the-nerd said:

    It's not doing their reputation any favors. An equal number of people will rejoice as will roll their eyes.

    Im in the camp that rejoices, but I agree that this will NOT help their rep one iota!

    And I would say that there will be FAR MORE people rolling their eyes than rejoicing...so yeah! You are SPOT ON!!!!

     

    If this is true, though....in order of preference for me:

    1. Challenger Hellcat

    2. 300 Hellcat and/or Demon

    3. Challenger Demon (a 300 Demon fits above the Challenger Demon because Id option it less for a dragster and more for a freakin fast sedan for daily driven family usage and the 300 luxury stuff with the 4 doors helps a lot better than the 2 and the sportiness of the pony car persona with the sedan persona of the 300...)

    4. Charger Hellcat

    Edited by oldshurst442
    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    PS:

    @cp-the-nerd

    BTW: this is where your Chevy SS comes in!

    Its a perfect mix of muscle car madness, pony car nimbleness as a 4 door sedan....(former Camaro platform  after all) and luxury....yes luxury!

    Through pictures as you know, Canada does not get these, seems like the Chevy SS is very well built, fit and finish being outstanding and the leather appointments look like they could belong in an Oldsmobile or Buick as opposed to Chevrolet!

    And THAT is what makes the SS such a fantastic car!

    2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    cp-the-nerd
    24 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    PS:

    @cp-the-nerd

    BTW: this is where your Chevy SS comes in!

    Its a perfect mix of muscle car madness, pony car nimbleness as a 4 door sedan....(former Camaro platform  after all) and luxury....yes luxury!

    Through pictures as you know, Canada does not get these, seems like the Chevy SS is very well built, fit and finish being outstanding and the leather appointments look like they could belong in an Oldsmobile or Buick as opposed to Chevrolet!

    And THAT is what makes the SS such a fantastic car!

    Lmao, sure I'll segway into talking about my SS!

    Let me tell ya, interior quality is even better in person. Suede and leather abound with sexy red accent stitching. Very soft touch points for your elbows, a wonderfully meaty, perforated leather, flat bottom steering wheel, heated and cooled seats, color HUD, 9 speaker premium sound system. Definitely fits the $50k price point, and doesn't look like a car that has a $30k base V6 trim at all.

    Only thing I miss from my Malibu is the acoustic laminated glass for highway speeds. But that's like asking for a cherry on top of a deluxe banana split sundae with sprinkles, fudge, and caramel.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Of course there will be a Hellcat 300, and a Hellcat Durango, etc, etc.  Hellcat Wrangler maybe, there is no end.  Because they don't have any new products, the 300 came out in 2004 and has had once mid-cylce refresh since.  

    Releasing a new Hellcat every year gets them in the car magazines, gets the internet talking, gives them a model to advertise.  This is all smoke and mirrors as they have basically nothing in the Dodge/Chrysler pipeline. They want to sell the same 300 they are selling now until 2022.  That would be 17 or 18 model years of the same platform.

    3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    2 hours ago, Guest AsianPersuasian said:

    Where exactly would Dodge, and Chrysler be, if gas prices went to $4 or $5.

    Out of business unless Fiat 500 sales go up 9,000%

    2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, Guest AsianPersuasian said:

    Where exactly would Dodge, and Chrysler be, if gas prices went to $4 or $5.

    And Jeep, therefore FCA in general.....

    Where would they be?

    JVxf28I.jpg

    Up shyte's creek...

    giphy.gif

    without a paddle!

     

     

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    29 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Out of business unless Fiat 500 sales go up 9,000%

     

    Think bikes will be more popular than those........

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    On a serious note: Does FCA build ANYTHING that people actually want to buy anymore?  From where I sit, there are better alternatives to nearly every single model FCA has on sale AND FCA has an empty pipeline for new vehicles.  Sergio is totally blowing this because there is no real reason anyone should buy an FCA vehicle, especially when Ford and General Motors have better vehicles at all levels.

    Admit it: FCA is simply not competitive anymore.. . . . in the last decade if ever.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Just filled up on Thursday.  33.6 MPG.  2017 Jeep Compass Latitude 4X4 with six speed manual.  I'd say that is more than competitive.

    100_2315.JPG

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, Frisky Dingo said:

     

    You should have gotten more upvotes for this.

    I  complied with your wish.

    Actually, I just saw his post as you pointed it out!

    I was too busy looking for Bill Murray GIFs to post that I missed that post entirely!

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Pacifica, and Alfa Romoes are the only competitive cars they make and Alfas don't sell.  The Wrangler is in good shape because it doesn't have a direct competitor.  As more companies move into the compact utility segment, Renegade and Compass could get threatened.

    Right now Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler and Maserati basically have 1 competitive vehicle between them and that is because there are only 4 minivans left.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×