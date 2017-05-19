Spying: Chrysler 300 SRT Sporting A Hellcat Motor

The internet went mad yesterday when spy shots of a unique 300 SRT mule was caught.

The pictures - caught at an apartment complex and on the highway - show a 300 SRT sporting some wider fenders and a set of drag radials. The spy photographer notes the wheels fitted to the 300 are the same ones that Dodge was using for the early Demon mules. Behind the wheels are a set of four-piston Brembo brakes. Also, the spy photographer says the mule was making engine noises similar to the Charger/Challenger Hellcat.

What could this be? It might just be an engineering mule that will likely not go into production. Another possibility is Chrysler building a Hellcat version of 300 for certain markets. While Chrysler hasn't sold the 300 SRT in the U.S. for a few years, it is sold in other markets such as the Middle East and Australia.

Source: Autoblog, Car and Driver