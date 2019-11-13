Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Fiat 500X Sport Coming to America

      ...Could this be the last new Fiat for North America?...

    2020 Fiat 500X Sport - interior.jpgFiat's future is uncertain in North America as the brand struggles to find sales.  Already, the Fiat 500 has been dropped from the lineup in North America, and that was one of the better sellers.  The Fiat 500X is more of a crossover hatchback. It shares its platform with the fantastically more popular Jeep Renegade.  Still, even in spite of its sales troubles, Fiat is releasing a refresh of the 500X Sport for 2020.

    The new 500x Sport gets new front and rear fascia designs, a black roof option, dark finished headliner and pillars, new sport seating, an updated version of uConnect with a 7-inch display including navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. A new exterior color "Rovente Red" is being added. 

    The 500X Sport is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged MultiAir III engine. The engine produces 177 horsepower and an impressive 210 lb.-ft of torque while also delivering 30 mpg highway.  Fiat points out that this is the only car in the class to have AWD standard and also get 30 mpg highway.

    The 2020 Fiat 500X Sport starts at $26,895 before destination charges and will be available in the first quarter of 2020. 

    Source: FCA

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    What do they see in this that makes them think BIG Americans are gonna wanna buy this tiny, ugly pos? 🙄

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    6 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    What do they see in this that makes them think BIG Americans are gonna wanna buy this tiny, ugly pos? 🙄

    I really don't think this is much smaller than any compact CUV. I'm surprised how large they are when I see them in the wild, not that they're actually "large" but that they aren't near as small as I think of anything with the Fiat 500 name. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    26 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Sells all day long at $55k if they make that a crossover coupe.

     

    Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 8.30.55 PM.png

    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    I like the overall dash layout and the way it looks. 

    (So, that would be my lowly contribution to this thread.)

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Chrysler News: Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Agree to Merge
      By Drew Dowdell
      Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group have agreed to the terms of a merger just after it was announced they were talking just yesterday.  PSA's board has already agreed to the deal and is awaiting approval from FCA's board which is meeting later tonight.
      The merger, if approved, would create the 4th largest automotive company in the world with nearly $50 billion in value. 
      FCA Chairman John Elkann would retain his chairmanship of the new company while Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares would stay on as CEO.  The board would be comprised of six appointees from Peugeot while FCA would get five.
      Both companies would pay dividends to their shareholders, €3 billion from Peugeot and €5 billion from FCA plus an additional €250 million from the sale of its Comau unit.  Peugeot will sell its stake in auto parts make Faurecia.
      Where the new company would be based has not yet been decided.  Both the French and U.S. governments have been briefed on the deal.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Agree to Merge
      By Drew Dowdell
      Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group have agreed to the terms of a merger just after it was announced they were talking just yesterday.  PSA's board has already agreed to the deal and is awaiting approval from FCA's board which is meeting later tonight.
      The merger, if approved, would create the 4th largest automotive company in the world with nearly $50 billion in value. 
      FCA Chairman John Elkann would retain his chairmanship of the new company while Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares would stay on as CEO.  The board would be comprised of six appointees from Peugeot while FCA would get five.
      Both companies would pay dividends to their shareholders, €3 billion from Peugeot and €5 billion from FCA plus an additional €250 million from the sale of its Comau unit.  Peugeot will sell its stake in auto parts make Faurecia.
      Where the new company would be based has not yet been decided.  Both the French and U.S. governments have been briefed on the deal.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Toyota News: Toyota Lightly Freshens the C-HR
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota has released an update to its funky little crossover/hatchback, the C-HR.  The changes are slight and include a (slightly) revised front fascia, new wheels, two new colors, Android Auto and Apple Car play standard, and on the Limited trim, an adaptive front lighting system and 8-way power seats. 
      The C-HR already comes with Toyota Safety Sense - P, a suite of safety technologies that include  a multi-feature advanced active safety suite that bundles Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
      The C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder producing 144 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 139 pound-feet of torque at 3,900 rpm. A CVT puts the power to the wheels, though in sport mode it simulates a 7-speed automatic. The C-HR has a EPA-estimated MPG of 27 city / 31 highway / 29 combined. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Toyota Lightly Freshens the C-HR
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota has released an update to its funky little crossover/hatchback, the C-HR.  The changes are slight and include a (slightly) revised front fascia, new wheels, two new colors, Android Auto and Apple Car play standard, and on the Limited trim, an adaptive front lighting system and 8-way power seats. 
      The C-HR already comes with Toyota Safety Sense - P, a suite of safety technologies that include  a multi-feature advanced active safety suite that bundles Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
      The C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder producing 144 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 139 pound-feet of torque at 3,900 rpm. A CVT puts the power to the wheels, though in sport mode it simulates a 7-speed automatic. The C-HR has a EPA-estimated MPG of 27 city / 31 highway / 29 combined. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan News: Updated Nissan Titan Inbound
      By Drew Dowdell
      Nissan has announced a date for the next version of the Nissan Titan.  The refresh for the 2020 Model year will be unveiled on September 26th. It is said to include a new "hot" Nissan badge with lava red accents featured on the PRO-4X model. 
      Not much to be seen from the teaser picture, but it shows a revised grille with new headlights which include a C-Shaped running light, new front bumper, fog lights, and more visible tow hooks.  Also expect a new tail gate and a revised center stack and switchgear.  One the powertrain front, gone will be the optional 5.0 liter Cummins V8 diesel. The only engine offered will be the 5.6 liter gasoline V8, but no word on if that has received any updates. Currently it produces 390 horsepower and 394 lb.-ft of torque. 
      The 2020 Nissan Armada also recently leaked out and is expected to be debuted at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.
       

      View full article

  • Posts

    • FAPTurbo
      Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

      By FAPTurbo · Posted

      for a rental I got a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport (RVR in Canada) with about 200 miles on the odo.   the target buyer is your weird aunt who always called herself ‘the fun aunt’ when you were 11 because she’s 44 but says she looks 41, unmarried, says words like ‘groovy’ , funky’ and ‘kiddo’ and always takes you to applebees for appy hour for some belated birthdate you had a week and a half ago. the aunt whose name your mom would slowly sigh out after hanging up another phone call where the subjects shifted between dried ovaries, outdated match.com profile photos, gravity’s toll and questioning why that nice boy way back in grade 12 never called again, while your dad sat at the kitchen table staring stone faced at the newspaper knowing if he made one smart remark, he’d be hit with it. she was on a tuesday evening date with a divorced 47-year old beergut named richie who drives the shuttle for an automall, and the sales manager at the mitsu dealer promised richie a $100 gift card to montana’s for each successful referral. your aunt jumped at the chance for a second date to ride richie’s short bus around the dealerships all day. unfortunately, richie interpreted ‘ride richie’s short bus’ incorrectly on the second date, so your aunt was promptly dropped off in front of a shiny Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. she loved how ‘it looks like a little truck’ and couldn’t believe the giant sunroof. a sales rep upon seeing an actual person on the lot, thought she was lost opening the door, the old navy yoga pants on aunt’s diminishing derrière slid onto the cheap, plasticky leather seating, her chunky jewelry-laden hands running along hard, hollow, textured plastics, leaving fingerprints on the sparse piano black plastic accents.  ‘ooooh i can fit all my girlfriends in this for a road trip’ exclaimed your aunt to the sales rep, who silently doubted the plural in girlfriends as he looked at the decent interior space that welcomed nobody.  as if by magic, the radio is tuned to 95.9 SPLASH FM, ‘WITH TRIX AND THE CHIX,‘ and shania is belting out on speakers tinnier than the discman headphones you had when she was popular. unable to see over the exaggerated hood and rear quarter panels, your aunt doesn’t care because the outlander allegedly has four wheel drive, so even snow won’t stop her from safely getting to her administrative job at the caster wheel wholesaler. in just a few short hours, the young finance guy who politely yet deftly ignored any ‘is there a missus todd?’ questions has put your aunt in the outlander for 72 months at just a little over $100 a week. now your aunt has plenty of hatchback to put bumper stickers like ‘I got crabs in Maryland’ and ‘Caution: Blonde Driving,’ and you’ll appreciate the last one because the mitsu’s handling isn’t good and feels disconnected from the road. the cvt makes the engine seem lazy, devoid of pep and drive. like your aunt, the mitsubishi outlander sport just... exists. it pleases no one even if it’s trying and it makes you feel bad.
    • oldshurst442
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      Yeah but...cramped interior. Especially for such a larger vehicle than the Fusion. The Fusion I believe, has about the same interior volume. Maybe just a minuscule amount less.  
    • oldshurst442
      Toyota News: Toyota Introduces Camry and Avalon with All-Wheel Drive

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      What if...a potential customer does not want or need AWD even if they live in snow country. AWD should be an option, but it shouldnt be forced upon a client to buy it if the customer chooses to want the highest trim of that vehicle.  Take like me for instance. I bought in 2012, an Acura TL SH-AWD. I did not buy it for the AWD. I bought it for the extra horsepower and torque available on the SH-AWD trim versus the lower trim.  Although the AWD system is trick and awesome, I dont need it, or even want it 7 years later.  Yes, the car seems nimbler when all those trick SH-AWD stuff kick in, but, its still unnecessary heft on my TL that I do NOT appreciate...  And yes, now that Quebec has made winter tires mandatory since like...20 yeas now or something, I really do not need AWD to get me through Quebec winters.  In other words,  make all the goodies and highest horsepower ratings available with FWD or RWD only and AWD should be an option on top of that as the final option.  Not as the highest possible trim includes AWD...    
    • regfootball
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By regfootball · Posted

      Well there was the AWD Taurus.....
    • regfootball
      Toyota News: Toyota Introduces Camry and Avalon with All-Wheel Drive

      By regfootball · Posted

      GM knows they can’t sell a 40k AWD Malibu but they certainly sell a 40k equinox.  GM doesn’t want to give the buyers a chance for cheap AWD if they can force them to buy an expensive suv to ultimately get it.  Now though a basic ct5 AWD is actually an option I guess   .....  

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. BB_454
      BB_454
      (38 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...