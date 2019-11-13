Fiat 500X Sport Coming to America

Fiat's future is uncertain in North America as the brand struggles to find sales. Already, the Fiat 500 has been dropped from the lineup in North America, and that was one of the better sellers. The Fiat 500X is more of a crossover hatchback. It shares its platform with the fantastically more popular Jeep Renegade. Still, even in spite of its sales troubles, Fiat is releasing a refresh of the 500X Sport for 2020.
The new 500x Sport gets new front and rear fascia designs, a black roof option, dark finished headliner and pillars, new sport seating, an updated version of uConnect with a 7-inch display including navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. A new exterior color "Rovente Red" is being added.
The 500X Sport is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged MultiAir III engine. The engine produces 177 horsepower and an impressive 210 lb.-ft of torque while also delivering 30 mpg highway. Fiat points out that this is the only car in the class to have AWD standard and also get 30 mpg highway.
The 2020 Fiat 500X Sport starts at $26,895 before destination charges and will be available in the first quarter of 2020.
