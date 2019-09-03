Fiat 500 Dropped from 2020 Lineup In North America

The Fiat 500 that helped re-launch the brand in North America has been dropped from the 2020 Fiat lineup according to FCA. The 500 has lingered on with poor sales for years, selling just 1,692 copies in the first six months of 2019. Existing supplies of the Fiat 500 will sustain what demand there is for the little car for months. Continuing on, though unsure as to why, will be the 500X, 500L, and 124 Spider. Why any of those vehicles are continuing while the 500 gets the scythe is unknown... all of them sell even worse than the 500 does.

The 500 first came to the US in 2011 when gas prices were in the $4.00 range in certain parts of the country. It initially enjoyed a bit of a sales rush with over 43,000 sold in 2012, the first full year on the market. That year, however, also turned out to be the best year as sales have been downhill since. We think this announcement, along with the fact that there is unlikely to be a followup to the 124 Spider, could be the beginning of the end of Fiat in the U.S..... again.