Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Fiat 500 Dropped from 2020 Lineup In North America

      ...Once a launch vehicle, now is dropped...

    Kid_Icarus_Reaper.pngThe Fiat 500 that helped re-launch the brand in North America has been dropped from the 2020 Fiat lineup according to FCA. The 500 has lingered on with poor sales for years, selling just 1,692 copies in the first six months of 2019. Existing supplies of the Fiat 500 will sustain what demand there is for the little car for months. Continuing on, though unsure as to why, will be the 500X, 500L, and 124 Spider. Why any of those vehicles are continuing while the 500 gets the scythe is unknown... all of them sell even worse than the 500 does. 

    The 500 first came to the US in 2011 when gas prices were in the $4.00 range in certain parts of the country.  It initially enjoyed a bit of a sales rush with over 43,000 sold in 2012, the first full year on the market. That year, however, also turned out to be the best year as sales have been downhill since. We think this announcement, along with the fact that there is unlikely to be a followup to the 124 Spider, could be the beginning of the end of Fiat in the U.S..... again. 

    • Upvote 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Robert Hall
    20 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Death of Fiat in the US will not come fast enough. 

    I'd like to see the CA part survive and thrive, though...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    25 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I'd like to see the CA part survive and thrive, though...

    Yes, I was being very singular in the Fiat product line only and not any other auto line, though I would be fine with Alpha dying again.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Apparently no one at FCA understood that the USA hates small cars in general and city cars in particular.  FIAT and MINI are a total waste of resources that could go straight into better non-FIAT FCA products and BMW respectively.  Good riddance.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: FCA US LLC
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA Reports May 2019 U.S. Sales
       
      Ram brand achieves 12th consecutive monthly record as May sales rise 29 percent     Jeep® Grand Cherokee notches best May ever as sales rise 18 percent Dodge Charger reports highest May in six years as sales reach 9,296 vehicles June 3, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC achieved three records in May, led by the Ram brand which notched its 12th consecutive monthly sales record as demand for both light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong. 

      It was the best May ever for the Jeep® Grand Cherokee and the highest level of May sales for the Dodge Charger in six years. Overall, total sales rose 2 percent to 218,702 vehicles. Fleet represented 31 percent of total sales during the month. On a year-to-date basis, fleet accounted for 22 percent of sales.

      "On a year-over-year basis we have increased our average transaction prices by more than $3,000 a vehicle and still managed some notable sales increases," said Reid Bigland, U.S. Head of Sales. “In its first full month on sale, our all new Jeep Gladiator pickup truck delivered more than 2,500 vehicle sales, our Ram pickup truck sales soared 33 percent and the Jeep Grand Cherokee delivered its best May sales ever.” 

      See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.     

       

      Model

      Month Sales

      Vol %

      CYTD Sales

      Vol %

      Curr  Yr             Pr Yr             Change

      Curr  Yr             Pr Yr          Change

      Compass Patriot Wrangler Gladiator Cherokee

      Grand  Cherokee

       

      Renegade

      JEEP BRAND

      14,534                17,327                  -16%

      0                        63                   -100%

      24,530               25,102                   -2%

      2,584                     0                       New

      17,283                23,789                  -27%

      25,394                21,494                  18%

       

      6,001                  9,512                 -37%

      90,326           97,287              -7%

      64,537                72,368              -11%

      12                      502                -98%

      96,930               110,382             -12%

      3,021                     0                   New

      81,384               91,286             -11%

      103,612              91,589               13%

       

      29,959                41,906              -29%

      379,455           408,033            -7%

      Ram  P/U ProMaster Van ProMaster City

      RAM BRAND

      62,250                46,781                  33%

      3,651                  4,092                 -11%

      1,216                  1,011                  20%

      67,117           51,884              29%

      231,382             189,997             22%

      20,775                13,366              55%

      5,784                  5,249              10%

      257,941           208,612           24%

      200

      300

      Town & Country

       

      Pacifica

      CHRYSLER BRAND

      6                        88                    -93%

      2,665                  3,484                 -24%

      0                         1                     -100%

       

      8,232                11,151                -26%

      10,903            14,724               -26%

      35                      842                -96%

      12,953               20,389             -36%

      3                         5                  -40%

       

      38,490               53,910             -29%

      51,481          75,146            -31%

      Dart Avenger Charger Challenger Viper Journey Caravan Durango

      DODGE  BRAND

      0                        29                   -100%

      1                         0                     100%

      9,296                  6,869                  35%

      5,748                  7,005                 -18%

      0                         3                     -100%

      7,642                10,966                 -30%

      16,809                15,487                   9%

       

      8,263                  6,222                  33%

      47,759              46,581               3%

      10                      307                -97%

      1                         2                  -50%

      36,012               34,766                4%

      23,601                30,545              -23%

      2                        14                 -86%

      38,727                41,023               -6%

      59,732               70,511             -15%

       

      31,453               27,378              15%

      189,538           204,546            -7%

      500

      500L

      500X Spider

      FIAT BRAND

      335                     264                    27%

      69                      184                   -63%

      272                     568                   -52%

       

      349                     425                   -18%

      1,025                1,441             -29%

      1,386                 1,908              -27%

      309                     747                -59%

      1,284                 2,711              -53%

       

      1,191                 1,493              -20%

      4,170                6,859             -39%

      Giulia Alfa 4C Stelvio

      ALFA ROMEO

      797                   1,175                 -32%

      14                      19                    -26%

      761                   1,183                 -36%

      1,572                2,377             -34%

      3,578                  5,383              -34%

      82                      95                 -14%

      3,782                  4,538              -17%

      7,442             10,016            -26%

      FCA US LLC

      218,702           214,294                2%

      890,027           913,212            -3%


       
         
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chrysler News: FCA Sends Merger Proposal to Renault
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA has sent a merger proposal to Renault in what would start as an operational tie-up leading to a full merger. The proposal is a 50/50 deal that will not involve Nissan or Mitsubishi and it estimated to be worth around $33 billion. Few details have been revealed, however, Renault's board said it would issue a press release after the meeting. Rumor has it that Renault is negotiating with FCA without the approval from Nissan or Mitsubishi.
      If the merger does go through, it would happen over the next 12 months and the combined companies would rank 3rd in the world in terms of production, just behind Toyota and Volkswagen.  One complication to the deal is the French government's 15% stake in Renault. FCA has offered a guarantee to keep existing production locations but left the door open for white-collar job cuts. 
      This comes after FCA turned down a merger proposal from PSA back in March of this year. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      FCA Sends Merger Proposal to Renault
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA has sent a merger proposal to Renault in what would start as an operational tie-up leading to a full merger. The proposal is a 50/50 deal that will not involve Nissan or Mitsubishi and it estimated to be worth around $33 billion. Few details have been revealed, however, Renault's board said it would issue a press release after the meeting. Rumor has it that Renault is negotiating with FCA without the approval from Nissan or Mitsubishi.
      If the merger does go through, it would happen over the next 12 months and the combined companies would rank 3rd in the world in terms of production, just behind Toyota and Volkswagen.  One complication to the deal is the French government's 15% stake in Renault. FCA has offered a guarantee to keep existing production locations but left the door open for white-collar job cuts. 
      This comes after FCA turned down a merger proposal from PSA back in March of this year. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Is Fiat the Next Dead Brand in the U.S.?
      By Drew Dowdell
      SMART just recently announced they will be leaving the U.S. and reorienting towards China.  Could Fiat be throwing in the towel in the U.S.?   It could be if the signal of investment location is the tea leaf to be read. While the Fiat brand has nearly disappeared in China and rapidly fading in the US, they are targeting the Brazilian market, Europe, and emerging markets in their new 5-year plan. 
      Fiat has been struggling in the U.S. for year, and in spite of fielding 4 models, Fiat moved just 15,521 vehicles in the U.S. in 2018, a decline of 41% over 2017. Sales continue to fall in 2019, down another 42% YTD as of April 2019. 
      According to a report in Bloomberg, Fiat is investing $4 billion in South America to expand and build two new SUVs for the South American market. The money will go towards expanding capacity at a Jeep factory in Pernambuco to 350,000 from 250,000 per year as well as building a new factory to build engines.  Fiat plans to release 15 new, refreshed, or special series vehicles in Latin America by 2024.  Jeep and Ram will get an additional 10. 
      Latin America is the only region other than North America where FCA made money in first quarter 2019, however Fiat's market share has been falling from first place in 2015 to third place today. At the same time, Jeep has been expanding in South America from near 0% share as recently as 2014.  Fiat brand is most popular in Brazil. 
      While the 5-year plan does not yet signal an exit from the U.S. market, the reorientation of resources to markets other than the U.S. could be a signal that the end could be near for Fiat brand in the U.S. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Fiat News: Is Fiat the Next Dead Brand in the U.S.?
      By Drew Dowdell
      SMART just recently announced they will be leaving the U.S. and reorienting towards China.  Could Fiat be throwing in the towel in the U.S.?   It could be if the signal of investment location is the tea leaf to be read. While the Fiat brand has nearly disappeared in China and rapidly fading in the US, they are targeting the Brazilian market, Europe, and emerging markets in their new 5-year plan. 
      Fiat has been struggling in the U.S. for year, and in spite of fielding 4 models, Fiat moved just 15,521 vehicles in the U.S. in 2018, a decline of 41% over 2017. Sales continue to fall in 2019, down another 42% YTD as of April 2019. 
      According to a report in Bloomberg, Fiat is investing $4 billion in South America to expand and build two new SUVs for the South American market. The money will go towards expanding capacity at a Jeep factory in Pernambuco to 350,000 from 250,000 per year as well as building a new factory to build engines.  Fiat plans to release 15 new, refreshed, or special series vehicles in Latin America by 2024.  Jeep and Ram will get an additional 10. 
      Latin America is the only region other than North America where FCA made money in first quarter 2019, however Fiat's market share has been falling from first place in 2015 to third place today. At the same time, Jeep has been expanding in South America from near 0% share as recently as 2014.  Fiat brand is most popular in Brazil. 
      While the 5-year plan does not yet signal an exit from the U.S. market, the reorientation of resources to markets other than the U.S. could be a signal that the end could be near for Fiat brand in the U.S. 

      View full article

  • Posts

    • riviera74
      Mercedez Benz News Mercedes-AMG Unveils the AMG GLB 35

      By riviera74 · Posted

      It is easy to forget this but the XTS is really the last of the FWD Devilles that came out originally back in the 1980s.  Some people actually like and bought the FWD XTS/DTS/Deville for the better part of 30 years.  Now, the CT6 is a far superior car period.  I doubt that anyone will really miss the XTS once it is out of production. 
    • riviera74
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By riviera74 · Posted

      Certainly true.  Then again, VW is a perfect case of truly rotten management, poor leadership and shoddy thinking led to these multiple scandals.  New leadership is required to clean up these messes.
    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      Wonder how this will effect their reputation / trust level going forward, even if it's regarding EVs. Multiple corporate-level marketing cheats don't go far in the 2nd-largest-capital-expenditure of a consumer's life.
    • balthazar
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By balthazar · Posted

      [quote]“This industry is about to enter what could be a multiyear profit desert,” says Mark Wakefield, global co-leader of AlixPartners’ automotive and industrial practice."[/quote] LOL - what does "about to enter" mean? Who's making a profit on EVs NOW?? It's not that 'it makes me happy' - it is what it is. EVs do not make any OEM money. The PR that Ford released saying they would be 'attractively priced' means nothing. And such has been said before, by many. Tesla has by far the largest volume EV and they still haven't hit their goal MSRP of $35K. BTW- ALL colors are new for Rivian- they aren't in production yet.
    • dfelt
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By dfelt · Posted

      Rivian Pre-Production fleet testing in Tierra Del Fuego Agentina. https://www.thedrive.com/news/29656/rivian-r1t-electric-pickup-truck-prototypes-spotted-testing-in-argentinas-tierra-del-fuego Seems white and Grey are new colors for Rivian R1T. Seems they moved the charge port from the passenger side to the drivers side. Nothing like High Altitude Winter Testing for true battery performance.  

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. makfu
      makfu
      (45 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...