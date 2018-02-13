Jump to content

  • William Maley
    Fiat Chrysler's Recent UConnect Update Is Causing An Endless Reboot Issue

    Maybe we shouldn't let automakers develop infotainment technologies

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pushed out over-the-air update for the UConnect system on Friday and it is causing numerous problems. Jalopnik reports that the update is causing the UConnect system in 2017 and 2018 FCA models to constantly reboot every 45 seconds or so. Owners took to Twitter to vent their frustrations to the UConnectCares account saying how they lost audio, navigation, climate controls, and even the backup camera.

    Usually, a prompt would come up when an update is sent out with the ability to choose yes or not. But some owners tell Jalopnik they did not get a prompt, the update automatically installed.

    UConnectCares has acknowledged the problem and said there is a fix coming, although when it will come out is up in the air. 

    It is unclear how many vehicles have this issue. Both Jalopnik and The Verge have reached out to FCA to get an official comment - we'll update you if and when they get it.

    In the meantime, there is a temporary solution. The Hooniverse reports that if you input a location into the navigation and mute the audio, the rebooting will stop. 

    "As per Mister Mailman’s direction, this temporary fix does work well. It’s not perfect because when the system talks, even thought it is muted, it still mutes the driver’s speakers. It also constantly displays directions in the gauge cluster. But both of these are heck of a lot less annoying than constant system reboots," writes Kamil Kaluski on Hooniverse.

    Source: Jalopnik, The Verge, Hooniverse

    Edited by William Maley


    dfelt

    Seems weird that there would not be a rollback option. In today's age of overair or over internet pushed updates, rollback feature should be a defacto standard to allow people who have issues to go back to their last stable build.

    Seems Auto Nav systems are in the heydays of Windows ME which was a nightmare for anyone that remembers that bloody OS. :puke: 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I've heard of issues updating UConnect w/ older versions also.  I'm not going to f*ck around with it on my '14, system works fine the way it is...I don't need no stinkin' updates..;)

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    FAPTurbo

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

