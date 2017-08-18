Two More Chinese Automakers Denies Plans to Buy FCA

Ever since the rumor of a major Chinese automaker possibly buying Fiat Chrysler Automobiles broke earlier this week, a number of them are coming out and saying it's not us. Geely was the first to come out on Wednesday and we have learned about two others.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Dongfeng told Reuters the company has no plans to buy FCA. Then today, Guangzhou Automobile told Reuters the same thing.

"Currently, we don't have plans to acquire Fiat Chrysler," said Wu Yunchong, spokeswoman for Guangzhou Automobile.

That now leaves Great Wall and other Chinese automakers that we don't know about.

