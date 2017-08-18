  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Two More Chinese Automakers Denies Plans to Buy FCA

    By William Maley

      • The rumored suitors for FCA are dropping like flies

    Ever since the rumor of a major Chinese automaker possibly buying Fiat Chrysler Automobiles broke earlier this week, a number of them are coming out and saying it's not us. Geely was the first to come out on Wednesday and we have learned about two others.

    Yesterday, a spokesperson for Dongfeng told Reuters the company has no plans to buy FCA. Then today, Guangzhou Automobile told Reuters the same thing.

    "Currently, we don't have plans to acquire Fiat Chrysler," said Wu Yunchong, spokeswoman for Guangzhou Automobile.

    That now leaves Great Wall and other Chinese automakers that we don't know about.

    Source: Reuters, 2

    • Like 1

      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Fiat

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    FAPTurbo

    or maybe they're all choosing to devalue FCA further by making the brand look undesirable and worthless

    mind you FCA does that to itself pretty well

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    If they were or weren't, they certainly did with Jaguar, Range Rover, and Volvo what Ford failed miserably at and continues to do with with Lincoln.  

    I don't get how they are failing.  Dodge, Ram, and Jeep are sellingpretty damned good with what they have, The Giulia is exceeding expectations in sales, and the Pacifica is the best minivan out there.  New product is coming including legends such as a new Wrangler which does an amazing job of sticking to it's roots.  To say their are failing is just a sorry excuse to try and attack a company just because you don't like it. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Stew said:

    If they were or weren't, they certainly did with Jaguar, Range Rover, and Volvo what Ford failed miserably at and continues to do with with Lincoln.  

    I don't get how they are failing.  Dodge, Ram, and Jeep are sellingpretty damned good with what they have, The Giulia is exceeding expectations in sales, and the Pacifica is the best minivan out there.  New product is coming including legends such as a new Wrangler which does an amazing job of sticking to it's roots.  To say their are failing is just a sorry excuse to try and attack a company just because you don't like it. 

    Yes, that what it is </sarcasm>. It's not because you also tend to look at them through rose colored glasses while ignoring the mass dumping they have taken on Dodge and Chrysler, and to a certain extent RAM. Jeep is the only reason why they are making any money. As far as the Giulia goes, what were the sales "expectations" to begin with? It easy to "exceed" expectations when you had zero sales in this country for a few decades. Just saying, how high was the sales bar to begin with?

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    On 8/19/2017 at 8:50 AM, Stew said:

    If they were or weren't, they certainly did with Jaguar, Range Rover, and Volvo what Ford failed miserably at and continues to do with with Lincoln.  

    I don't get how they are failing.  Dodge, Ram, and Jeep are sellingpretty damned good with what they have, The Giulia is exceeding expectations in sales, and the Pacifica is the best minivan out there.  New product is coming including legends such as a new Wrangler which does an amazing job of sticking to it's roots.  To say their are failing is just a sorry excuse to try and attack a company just because you don't like it. 

    Because aside from a few Jeeps, they do well mostly on niche products.  The LX cars are decent vehicles, but they should have been replaced first before attempting a new Alfa. The 200 needed to be replaced, marketed, and Dodge needed a copy.  The entire FCA plan is severely flawed and favors the italian brands over the US brands..... but in the US, the US brands are what keep the lights on. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    14 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Repeat after me:

    Sergio does not give a damn about US brands, and he never will.  FIAT is everything; Chrysler is nothing to him.

    All he sees in the US are assets to be sold to the highest bidder so he can put that money into Fiat, Alfa, and Maserati. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×