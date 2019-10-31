Fisker Announces Name of First Vehicle, "Ocean"

Today Henrik Fisker announced the name for Fisker's upcoming EV SUV. Called the Ocean, it has been shown in a number of concept studies over the past year.

The concept wears a solar roof to help with charging and retractable door handles. Looking mildly like a Range Rover Evoque, the vehicle is being produced with many recycled materials. Fisker claims this will make the SUV one of the most sustainable vehicle available.

The starting price is claimed to be around $40,000 and have a range of over 300 miles through its 80 kWh enhanced lithium-ion batteries. Rear-motor, rear drive and dual-motor all wheel drive will be available. The SUV should hit the market in late 2021, about a year after Tesla's Model Y goes on sales. Fisker is offering a Tesla-like online-only sales model with "nationwide concierge service".

Henrik also announced that there will be some big news on November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving, when online reservation become available. The production ready prototype will be revealed in January 2020.

Fisker has been late in delivering on its promises before, so if you're waiting for one of these, you may be waiting a little longer than planned.

