  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Tesla Announces $35,000 Model 3 Now Available; Closing Most Retail Locations

      After a long wait, the standard Model 3 is now available.

    Tesla announced that beginning today, the standard version of the Model 3 with a base price of $35,000 is available for order.  The base Model 3 has a top speed of 130 mph and a 0-60 time for 5.6 seconds. Additionally, Tesla will be introducing a Model 3 Standard Range Plus with 240 miles of range, top speed of 140mph, 0-60 of 5.3 seconds, and some interior upgrades for $37,000 before incentives.  Tesla claims that these upgrades give customers 9% more range for 6% more money.

    Existing Model 3 drivers will be receiving firmware updates that will increase the range of the Long Range rear-wheel drive Model 3 to 325 miles and the Model 3 Performance top speed to 162 mph.  The firmware update for all Model 3 cars will give an approximate 5% power increase. 

    In the same announcement, Tesla revealed that they will be closing most of their retail locations with the exception of a few high traffic outlets and moving to an online-only sales model.  Customers buying a Model 3 will now be able to try the car for 7 days or 1,000 miles and return it for free.  Tesla claims that this will ease customer concerns about being able to test drive the vehicle before purchase.  By moving to an online-only system, Telsa claims that it will be able to reduce prices 6% on average. 

    Tesla is moving to a Same-Day and in some locations Same-Hour service system where Tesla comes to the driver rather than the traditional method of vehicle service. Tesla is also guaranteeing everywhere in every country they sell in.


    Source: Tesla 

    smk4565

    Good to see the $35k model is here.  The Standard Plus seems like a better deal, I could see big demand for those.

    oldshurst442
    Just now, regfootball said:

    this will become the litmus test to see if muhrican consumers are willing to skip the dealer.

    And to see if muhricans that are not Tesla fanatics to adopt EVs...

    Tesla fans will and did pony up for the top trimmed Model 3. Waited and waited and waited for it to arrive. All kinds of quality problems and Tesla fans  bought the Model 3...

    Now that the 35 000 dollar one has finally arrived, of course there will be more Tesla fanatics buying it...

    But now, we will see for realz how many EV buying muhricans there really are. 

    EV haterz had all kinds of excuses using the Bolt sales as evidence that there are no EV buyes in 'muhrica. 

    EV defenders say that the Bolt is just not a real competitor to the Model 3 and is just a compromised vehicle...and that the Bolt is just not the right tyoe and sized EV...

    Well, the 35 000 dollar Model 3 is upon us. 

    The Model Y soon will be open to reservations...

    NOW is the time to see if the future really is with EVs...

    balthazar

    Took exactly 3 entire years from the unveiling to having the $35K version available. Model 3 is due for a refresh next year and the bulk of it's pre-orderers haven't even gotten their first car yet.

    I don't want to hear another mention ever again that GM is slow to produce an unveiled production-intended vehicle.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Took exactly 3 entire years from the unveiling to having the $35K version available. Model 3 is due for a refresh next year and the bulk of it's pre-orderers haven't even gotten their first car yet.

    I don't want to hear another mention ever again that GM is slow to produce an unveiled production-intended vehicle.

    I don't know what you are talking about...I am still waiting for the gorgeous concept cars of the 50s and sixties to make it into production.

    balthazar

    Me too- it's were all my windfall billions will go; building semi-production '50s concepts.

    I wonder if Tesla will EVER have enough money to afford building a concept vehicle.

