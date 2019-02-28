Tesla Announces $35,000 Model 3 Now Available; Closing Most Retail Locations

Tesla announced that beginning today, the standard version of the Model 3 with a base price of $35,000 is available for order. The base Model 3 has a top speed of 130 mph and a 0-60 time for 5.6 seconds. Additionally, Tesla will be introducing a Model 3 Standard Range Plus with 240 miles of range, top speed of 140mph, 0-60 of 5.3 seconds, and some interior upgrades for $37,000 before incentives. Tesla claims that these upgrades give customers 9% more range for 6% more money.

Existing Model 3 drivers will be receiving firmware updates that will increase the range of the Long Range rear-wheel drive Model 3 to 325 miles and the Model 3 Performance top speed to 162 mph. The firmware update for all Model 3 cars will give an approximate 5% power increase.

In the same announcement, Tesla revealed that they will be closing most of their retail locations with the exception of a few high traffic outlets and moving to an online-only sales model. Customers buying a Model 3 will now be able to try the car for 7 days or 1,000 miles and return it for free. Tesla claims that this will ease customer concerns about being able to test drive the vehicle before purchase. By moving to an online-only system, Telsa claims that it will be able to reduce prices 6% on average.

Tesla is moving to a Same-Day and in some locations Same-Hour service system where Tesla comes to the driver rather than the traditional method of vehicle service. Tesla is also guaranteeing everywhere in every country they sell in.