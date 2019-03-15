Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Tesla Unveils the Model Y

      ...deliveries don't start until Fall 2020

    Tesla unveiled their newest addition to their lineup, the Tesla Model Y, last night at an event in Los Angeles. 

    The Model Y is a crossover based on the Model 3 platform but is large enough to carry 7 adults. Inside, the high seating and panoramic roof lend a feeling of spaciousness.  A front trunk and split folding second-row seats provide a total 66 cubic feet of storage. Like on the Model 3, accessing the Model Y works from a connection to the driver's smartphone.  The Tesla Mobile App connects to features like remote door lock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, and more.  Tesla has built the Model Y to be the safest mid-size SUV with rigid body structure and large crumple zone.  

    The Model Y will come in 4 powertrain variants.  The Standard Range version will start at $39,000 plus $1,200 delivery charge. It will also be offered in Long Range, Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance.  The highest performance Model Y will have a 0-60 of 3.5 second and a top speed of 150 mph.  Standard Range battery will offer 230 miles of range while the Long Range version will offer 300 miles on a full charge. 

    tesla-march-event-28.jpg

    Deliveries of the Performance, Long Range, and Dual-Motor models will begin in Fall of 2020 while the Standard Range will begin deliveries in Spring of 2021.

    Source: Tesla Blog

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Matt 967

    Looks nice.  Does it really seat 7?  Looks too low in the back to me. I’m sure they will sell a lot of these too. 

    Robert Hall

    Looks awfully tiny to seat 7 adults.  I bet it's not 7 dfelt sized adults.   the cargo capacity w/ seat down is slightly more than the Blazer. 

    surreal1272

    Smaller than the Model X but we are expected to believe that it carries seven people? That must be some serious chronic Elon is smoking. 

