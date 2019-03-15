Tesla Unveils the Model Y

Tesla unveiled their newest addition to their lineup, the Tesla Model Y, last night at an event in Los Angeles.
The Model Y is a crossover based on the Model 3 platform but is large enough to carry 7 adults. Inside, the high seating and panoramic roof lend a feeling of spaciousness. A front trunk and split folding second-row seats provide a total 66 cubic feet of storage. Like on the Model 3, accessing the Model Y works from a connection to the driver's smartphone. The Tesla Mobile App connects to features like remote door lock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, and more. Tesla has built the Model Y to be the safest mid-size SUV with rigid body structure and large crumple zone.
The Model Y will come in 4 powertrain variants. The Standard Range version will start at $39,000 plus $1,200 delivery charge. It will also be offered in Long Range, Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance. The highest performance Model Y will have a 0-60 of 3.5 second and a top speed of 150 mph. Standard Range battery will offer 230 miles of range while the Long Range version will offer 300 miles on a full charge.
Deliveries of the Performance, Long Range, and Dual-Motor models will begin in Fall of 2020 while the Standard Range will begin deliveries in Spring of 2021.
