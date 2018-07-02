2019 Ford Fiesta ST Line Offers the Looks of the ST, Minus the Performance

The Ford Fiesta ST has been a favorite of many as it offers impressive performance that won't drain your bank account. But for some people, they just want the look of the ST. Ford will soon have a model for those folks.

CarsDirect got their hands on Ford's ordering guide for 2019 which lists a new trim for the 2019 Fiesta known as ST Line. This model will feature the same aggressive bodywork as seen on the ST - large mesh grille, high-mounted rear spoiler, and dual chrome-tipped exhaust. It will ride on smaller 16-inch wheels (the regular ST has 17-inch wheels). Inside, the ST Line will come equipped with bucket seats with "sport embossed bolsters"; manual A/C, six-speaker stereo, and a four-way driver's seat.

Power comes from a 1.6L four-cylinder engine, not the 1.6L EcoBoost. Power figures are not listed, but we're guessing this is the same 1.6L found in most Fiestas which produces 120 horsepower and 112 pound-feet. A five-speed manual is standard, while the six-speed PowerShift automatic is available as an option. The ST's suspension tuning will not come to the ST Line.

As for price, the 2019 Fiesta ST Line will set you back $18,500 with an $875 destination charge. Compared to the Fiesta ST, the ST Line is $3,715 cheaper.

Source: CarsDirect