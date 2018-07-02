Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Ford Fiesta ST Line Offers the Looks of the ST, Minus the Performance

      A Caffeine-Free Version

    The Ford Fiesta ST has been a favorite of many as it offers impressive performance that won't drain your bank account. But for some people, they just want the look of the ST. Ford will soon have a model for those folks.

    CarsDirect got their hands on Ford's ordering guide for 2019 which lists a new trim for the 2019 Fiesta known as ST Line. This model will feature the same aggressive bodywork as seen on the ST - large mesh grille, high-mounted rear spoiler, and dual chrome-tipped exhaust. It will ride on smaller 16-inch wheels (the regular ST has 17-inch wheels). Inside, the ST Line will come equipped with bucket seats with "sport embossed bolsters"; manual A/C, six-speaker stereo, and a four-way driver's seat.

    Power comes from a 1.6L four-cylinder engine, not the 1.6L EcoBoost. Power figures are not listed, but we're guessing this is the same 1.6L found in most Fiestas which produces 120 horsepower and 112 pound-feet. A five-speed manual is standard, while the six-speed PowerShift automatic is available as an option. The ST's suspension tuning will not come to the ST Line.

    As for price, the 2019 Fiesta ST Line will set you back $18,500 with an $875 destination charge. Compared to the Fiesta ST, the ST Line is $3,715 cheaper.

    Source: CarsDirect


    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    I don't understand the appeal of these "all show, no go" appearance packages.  I don't understand it with M-Sport and AMG-Line... and I don't understand it here. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    This seems weird to me as well.. 

    But, I was reading on the 2019 Edge and they mentioned the differences in performance goodies and then they mentioned the exterior bits and one line stood out to me, "Ford also did a decent job of making the ST look sporty, and that may be all that matters to some owners.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept