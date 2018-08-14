Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Ford Ranger To Begin at $25,395

      Go crazy with the options, you will have a truck costing over $45,000

    Ford has launched the configurator for the 2019 Ranger today and we got our first look at pricing. It will begin at $25,395 for the XL extended-cab model with 2WD - price includes $1,095 destination charge. Pricing for the rest of the lineup is as followed,

    • $27,615 - XL SuperCrew 2WD
    • $29,035 - XLT SuperCab 2WD
    • $29,555 - XL SuperCab 4WD
    • $31,210 - XLT SuperCrew 2WD
    • $31,775 - XL SuperCrew 4WD
    • $33,035 - XLT SuperCab 4WD
    • $33,305 - Lariat SuperCab 2WD
    • $35,210 - XLT SuperCrew 4WD
    • $35,480 - Lariat SuperCrew 2WD
    • $37,305 - Lariat SuperCab 4WD
    • $39,480 - Lariat SuperCrew 4WD

    There are a number of options on offer such as appearance packages, spray-in bed liner, and 8-inch touchscreen with Sync3. Go crazy on the options, and you can have a Ranger that will cost you over $45,000. All Rangers come with a 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder paired up with a six-speed automatic.

    Compared to other models in the class, the Ranger has the highest base price. The Nissan Frontier is the cheapest at $19,965, followed by the Chevrolet Colorado ($21,590), GMC Canyon ($22,095), and Toyota Tacoma ($24,740).

    It still will be awhile before you can drive a Ranger off the dealer's lot as it will launch early next year.

    Source: Ford


    dfelt

    Ouch, reviewing the configurator and building it with what I would want, $44K is pricy for this truck and the plastic interior.

    ccap41
    20 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Ouch, reviewing the configurator and building it with what I would want, $44K is pricy for this truck and the plastic interior.

    In all fairness, that's all of them. Trucks are just expensive. Colorado, Canyon, Tacoma and Frontier all reach into the 40's with plastic-y, truck interiors.  

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    In all fairness, that's all of them. Trucks are just expensive. Colorado, Canyon, Tacoma and Frontier all reach into the 40's with plastic-y, truck interiors.  

    Yeah, the despair gray cheap plastic interiors are fine for a $20-25k truck, but absurd for something that is $40k, IMO...

    ocnblu

    The 2019 Ford Ranger comes standard with a 10-speed automatic, not a six speed.

    "My" 2019 Ranger:  $34,365,00

    ocnblu

    Rico, I just posted above you that it gets the 10 speed standard.  At least that's the info I got from going to the Ranger site.

    Suaviloquent

    I gotcha Charlie.

    So - crew cab Ranger or SuperCab F150?

    Or that equivalent comparison elsewhere I guess still holds.

    I feel like for that price you could also get a pretty nice midsize crossover, like a Durango.

    riviera74

    I guess the only way to avoid the plastic interior is to buy an F-series instead, which is what Ford wants anyway.  This feels very 1970s and 1980s.

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    I guess the only way to avoid the plastic interior is to buy an F-series instead, which is what Ford wants anyway.  This feels very 1970s and 1980s.

    But the F-series seems very plastic to me too. :( 

