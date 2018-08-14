2019 Ford Ranger To Begin at $25,395

Ford has launched the configurator for the 2019 Ranger today and we got our first look at pricing. It will begin at $25,395 for the XL extended-cab model with 2WD - price includes $1,095 destination charge. Pricing for the rest of the lineup is as followed,

$27,615 - XL SuperCrew 2WD

$29,035 - XLT SuperCab 2WD

$29,555 - XL SuperCab 4WD

$31,210 - XLT SuperCrew 2WD

$31,775 - XL SuperCrew 4WD

$33,035 - XLT SuperCab 4WD

$33,305 - Lariat SuperCab 2WD

$35,210 - XLT SuperCrew 4WD

$35,480 - Lariat SuperCrew 2WD

$37,305 - Lariat SuperCab 4WD

$39,480 - Lariat SuperCrew 4WD

There are a number of options on offer such as appearance packages, spray-in bed liner, and 8-inch touchscreen with Sync3. Go crazy on the options, and you can have a Ranger that will cost you over $45,000. All Rangers come with a 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder paired up with a six-speed automatic.

Compared to other models in the class, the Ranger has the highest base price. The Nissan Frontier is the cheapest at $19,965, followed by the Chevrolet Colorado ($21,590), GMC Canyon ($22,095), and Toyota Tacoma ($24,740).

It still will be awhile before you can drive a Ranger off the dealer's lot as it will launch early next year.

Source: Ford