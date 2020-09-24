Jump to content
    2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Is An Affordable German EV

      To Begin at $39,995 and Offer 250 Miles of Range

    Volkswagen's electric car offensive has already started in Europe with the ID.3. The next step is taking on the U.S. with the next electric vehicle, the ID.4 introduced today.

    The ID.4 looks very close to the concept that was first shown back in 2017 with such details as the VW logo smack dab in the middle with a light bar running across; wide air dam for the front,  flowing lines, and a full-length lightbar at the rear. In terms of size, the ID.4 is about 4.6 inches shorter, 1.9 inches lower, and 0.5 inches wider than the Tiguan sold in the U.S. No word on weight.

    For the interior, Volkswagen went minimalist. The driver faces 5.3-inch digital display and is able to change gear via a knob on the right side of bezel - similar to the BMW i3. Either a 10 or 12-inch touchscreen display handles the infotainment duties. Interior space is quite generous with 99.9 cubic feet of passenger space and 30.3 cubic feet of cargo space.

    At launch, the ID.4 will only be available with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle providing 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. An 82-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack provides the juice. Range is estimated at 250 miles. A dual-motor version with 302 horsepower and all-wheel drive will come out sometime next year.

    For charging, Volkswagen says that on a Level Two charger, the ID.4 takes around 7.5 hours from an empty battery. If you can find a DC fast charger, the recharge time drops significantly: Volkswagen claims that the battery can reach an 80% charge in 38 minutes.

    Pricing for the ID.4 will begin at $39,995 for the base Pro when it arrives at dealers at the end of the year. No mention on destination. But Volkswagen is planning to drop the price of the ID.4 once production begins at the Chattanooga Assembly Plant in Tennessee.

     

    Source: Volkswagen
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Volkswagen unveils the all-new 2021 ID.4 electric SUV
    Sep 23, 2020

    • Reservations for the ID.4 start online today with 50-state launch in early 2021
    • MSRP starts at $39,995 for ID.4 Pro before potential $7,500 Federal tax credit
    • Estimated 250 miles of range on ID.4 1st Edition
    • Compact SUV will be available in rear-wheel drive 201-hp 82 kWh (launching first) and all-wheel-drive 302-hp 82 kWh configurations
    • Three years of fast charging with Electrify America at no additional cost
    • Modern design pairs with high-tech features, like DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology and a smart infotainment system, using voice and touch
    • Localized production in Chattanooga, starting in 2022 with anticipated MSRP around $35,000

    Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America, Inc. revealed the all-new ID.4 electric SUV today—the brand’s first long-range EV to be sold stateside. This compact SUV will offer all the best features of Volkswagen’s current lineup—hallmark driving dynamics, bold design, and advanced technology—along with long-range EV capability and three years of fast charging with Electrify America for no additional cost, to customers in the largest segment in the U.S., all with a price point aimed at the heart of the segment.

    “The ID.4 was engineered, loaded and priced to win the hearts of SUV owners who are simply ready to go electric—and fall in love with Volkswagen again,” said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “It drives like a GTI, it has the packaging of a Tiguan and the purpose of the Beetle. All the best things about VW in one package.”

    Powertrain & Charging
    The ID.4 electric compact SUV is based on the modular electric drive architecture (MEB). While it is the brand’s newest platform, it also represents a return to Volkswagen’s roots, with the electric motor located at the rear, just like the original Beetle.

    The heart of the ID.4 is a battery pack comprised of 288 pouch cells in 12 modules, positioned in the underbody to create a low center of gravity for optimal driving dynamics as well as extremely well-balanced weight distribution. It is housed in a lightweight aluminum structure that is bolted to the frame, helping to improve rigidity.

    At launch, the vehicle will be offered with an 82kWh (gross) battery and a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor with 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. Volkswagen estimates that the ID.4 82kWh RWD 1st Edition models will have a range of 250 miles with a full charge on the EPA cycle. A powerful, electric all-wheel-drive variant with 302 hp will follow later in 2021.

    The ID.4 also comes with three years of fast charging with Electrify America at no additional cost, helping to reduce range anxiety. The ID.4 can be charged with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) fast-charging capability. The 11 kW onboard charger allows the ID.4 to charge the battery 33 miles in about one hour, and charges to full in around seven and a half hours at a home or public Level 2 charger. At a DC fast-charging station, with 125 kW charging, the ID.4 can go from five to 80 percent charged in about 38 minutes.

    Chassis
    The ID.4 is designed to be strong, yet agile. The chassis and body are made from steel. The front suspension is a strut-type with lower control arms, coil springs, telescopic dampers and anti-roll bar. In the rear, the ID.4 uses a multi-link rear axle with coil springs, telescopic dampers and an anti-roll bar. With 3.5 turns lock-to-lock and a stellar curb-to-curb turning radius of 33.5 feet, the ID.4 feels nimble, especially among other compact SUVs.

    A combination of brake types is used on ID.4. It features disc brakes on the front wheels and drum brakes on the rear—the difference being specific to electric vehicle needs. As EVs rely on regenerative braking, disc brakes on the rear can be less effective than drums after long periods of not being put to heavy use.

    Exterior
    Like the platform, the design of ID.4 represents a move towards the future with a nod to the past. At the front, the Volkswagen logo is able to be positioned centrally because there is no radiator grille, as it was on the Beetle. Large LED headlights flow backwards, hinting at the aerodynamic nature of the car, while a sculpted front bumper with large intake-like scoops and honeycomb accents give the car a powerful presence. Models fitted with the Statement package add an illuminated Volkswagen logo and an illuminated light line that stretches outward from it, creating a striking light signature.

    Front to back, clean, flowing lines alternate with crisp edges for a refined, yet futuristic look. A softly molded side section curves under the crisp rising shoulder line and flush illuminated door handles. The low greenhouse runs out into a strong C-pillar—a classic Volkswagen design feature—and into a long spoiler. The ID.4’s aerodynamically refined exterior helps it achieve an excellent drag coefficient of 0.28.

    The ID.4 sits squarely in the middle of the compact SUV segment, size-wise. It is 4.6 inches shorter than the Volkswagen Tiguan, at 180.5 inches, with a 0.9 inch shorter wheelbase at 108.9 inches. It is 1.9 inches lower than Tiguan at 64.4 inches high for the rear-wheel drive model, and 0.5 inches wider, at 72.9 inches.

    The ID.4 will available in six exterior colors—Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Moonstone Grey, Scale Silver Metallic, Blue Dusk Metallic and King’s Red Metallic. All models come with a body color roof, black roof rails, and 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels. The Statement package adds a panoramic fixed-glass roof, premium LED projector headlights with Volkswagen’s Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) and power-folding side mirrors with puddle lamp signature, while the Gradient package (sold on top of the Statement package) upgrades to 20-inch wheels, black roof, and silver roof rails and accents.

    Interior
    Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV features ample space and a modern design. Passenger volume is similar to the Tiguan despite the overall smaller footprint, with 99.9 cubic feet total. Legroom is a comfortable 41.1 inches for front passengers and 37.6 inches in the rear seat. Cargo volume is 30.3 cubic feet behind the second row, and 64.2 cubic feet with the seats folded.

    The interior of the ID.4 mirrors the futuristic look of the exterior, with functionality almost completely controlled by touch or voice control. The 5.3-inch ID.Cockpit (digital driver display) replaces the traditional instrument cluster and is operated with touch-sensitive controls on the leather-wrapped multifunction heated steering wheel. Three tiles show the most important information, with the display for battery status and range underneath. The traditional gearshift is replaced by a large rocker switch on the right of the ID.Cockpit, and a control panel to the left of the steering wheel integrates the lighting functions, including automatic headlights.

    A 10-inch Discover Pro touch infotainment display is located in the middle of the dash panel, angled slightly towards the driver. This screen can be configured to driver preference, and manages the standard navigation system, all telematics, entertainment, driver-assistance systems and vehicle settings; it is upgraded to a 12-inch Discover Pro Max infotainment display with the Statement package. Menus can be moved using gesture control, simply swiping one’s hand in front of the screen. Sliders for volume and temperature adjustment are located on the inclined surface below the display.

    “Hello ID.” natural voice control is standard in the ID.4. The car follows the instructions spoken by the driver and passengers and is capable of understanding many commands from everyday language, such as “Hello ID., I’m cold” to turn up the heat.

    The ID.4 will feature ID. Light—a light strip below the windshield to support drivers in a host of situations with intuitive lighting effects in different colors and sound prompts. For example, ID. Light signals to the driver that the vehicle’s drive system is active and that the car has been unlocked or locked. It accentuates information issued by some of the driver-assistance and navigation systems and signals, both visually and acoustically, details like charge status indicator, braking prompts and incoming phone calls.

    The steering wheel, steering column, and the housings for the display and control panels in the doors are finished in Piano Black. Seats in the ID.4 are finished in black cloth on entry models and Lunar Gray or Galaxy Black leatherette on models with the Statement package. Entry ID.4 models feature six-way adjustable seats with power recline, while the Statement package adds 12-way power seats, with massage lumbar and memory, as well as 30-color ambient lighting.

    ID.4 offers a range of comfort and convenience features found throughout the rest of the brand’s lineup. Standard features include rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone Climatronic® climate control, and KESSY® keyless access. To manage cold temperatures, the ID.4 features a standard heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and washer nozzles, and, on all-wheel-drive models, a heated windshield. The Statement package adds SiriusXM® satellite radio with a three-month trial, an adjustable trunk floor, and a power tailgate with Easy Open & Close.

    To complete the high-tech package, ID.4 offers standard wireless mobile charging, wireless App-Connect, and Volkswagen Car-Net® with in-car WiFi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Car-Net Hotspot allows passengers to access the internet with up to four connected devices simultaneously, including tablets, smartphones, laptops, gaming devices, and more—all at 4G LTE-enabled speed.

    Safety & Driver Assistance Technology
    To help protect occupants, the ID.4 provides a combination of both passive and active safety systems. It features six airbags as standard—front and side airbags for front passengers, and side curtain airbags for outboard seating positions. Additionally there are a number of electronic safety systems, such as an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

    With regards to the battery, an extruded aluminum frame protects the battery system against damage in the event of a crash, and a replaceable aluminum underbody panel protects the battery against the road. Additionally, the battery is also disabled if the vehicle is involved in a serious accident.

    With the standard IQ.DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology, all ID.4 models include Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist); Blind Spot Monitor (Side Assist); Rear Traffic Alert; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist); Travel Assist; and Emergency Assist. In addition to IQ.DRIVE features, the ID.4 includes Dynamic Road Sign Display; Park Distance Control; and High Beam Control (Light Assist).

    Pricing & Sales
    Pricing for the ID.4 starts at $39,995, for the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro (available in the first quarter of 2021), before a potential Federal tax credit of up to $7,500 is applied. With those credits, the entry price of ID.4 is on par with the 2021 Tiguan SEL.  For highly qualified customers through Volkswagen Credit, the monthly lease payment for a 36-month lease with 10,000 miles a year, is $379 per month with $3,579 due at signing, excluding tax, title, license, options and dealer fees.

    Starting later in 2021, the ID.4 AWD Pro ($43,695) will be available. Both Pro models carry largely the same equipment, with AWD models putting out 302 hp, and adding a heated windshield and tow hitch. These models can be additionally outfitted with two packages—Statement ($4,500), and Gradient ($1,500), which is only offered with Statement.

    The ID.4 launches with a limited-run ID.4 1st Edition (MSRP $43,995). The 1st Edition models feature the same content as the Pro model, and Statement package (minus illuminated VW logo) and Gradient package come standard. These models also include unique features including accelerator and brake pedals with “play” and “pause” logos, the steering wheel and column, radio bezel and door island finished in Electric White, 1st Edition badging, black mirror caps, and a tow hitch.

    Volkswagen plans to offer the ID.4 electric vehicle across all 50 states, and throughout its network of more than 600 dealers. A reservation platform debuts today on VW.com, allowing customers to reserve an ID.4 before it hits dealer showrooms, with a fully refundable $100 reservation fee. As vehicle production starts, reservation holders will be invited to confirm their order with an additional fully refundable $400 vehicle deposit. From placing a reservation, to production and through delivery, the customer can see where they stand and when they can expect their ID. 4 to arrive at their preferred local VW dealer in a simple, transparent process. At that time, the customer can transact with their dealer and complete their purchase.

    smk4565

    Small crossover is a great idea for an EV since that is what sells.  Most of these new EVs are 4-door sedans, which is exactly what people are going away from.  This looks to be a good product at the wrong price.  Because people won't really compare it to a Tesla, they'll compare it to a Tiguan or RAV4 that is $30k, and is the same size, acceleration, has same features, etc at the iD4 at $40k.  They still need battery prices to drop some more to make these EV's really appealing.

    David
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Small crossover is a great idea for an EV since that is what sells.  Most of these new EVs are 4-door sedans, which is exactly what people are going away from.  This looks to be a good product at the wrong price.  Because people won't really compare it to a Tesla, they'll compare it to a Tiguan or RAV4 that is $30k, and is the same size, acceleration, has same features, etc at the iD4 at $40k.  They still need battery prices to drop some more to make these EV's really appealing.

    Actually your Wrong, this ID.4 is to compete against the Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring which starts @ $36,050 and Toyota Rav 4 Prime which starts @ $38,100. Even VW says so. I think this is very competitive to those other compacts.

    Interesting is when you compare the details of the ID.4 to the Honda and Toyota, they are very identical.

    smk4565
    40 minutes ago, David said:

    Actually your Wrong, this ID.4 is to compete against the Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring which starts @ $36,050 and Toyota Rav 4 Prime which starts @ $38,100. Even VW says so. I think this is very competitive to those other compacts.

    Interesting is when you compare the details of the ID.4 to the Honda and Toyota, they are very identical.

    It isn't a bad price for the iD4, but the base iD4 is rear drive, and people buy crossovers for all wheel drive even if they don't  need it.  So when the dual motor comes at $45-50k, that gets to be a lot.  And I get that EV's have less maintenance and operating costs, but there are like 100 crossovers on the market, you have to be competitive to get sales.  

    I also think media, auto companies, journalists, etc fall into the trap of comparing EVs only to other EV's.  When really you have to compare EV's to all other cars of similar price.  Yes some consumers might shop EV only no matter what, but a lot are coming to compare the EV to a gas car.

    David
    20 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It isn't a bad price for the iD4, but the base iD4 is rear drive, and people buy crossovers for all wheel drive even if they don't  need it.  So when the dual motor comes at $45-50k, that gets to be a lot.  And I get that EV's have less maintenance and operating costs, but there are like 100 crossovers on the market, you have to be competitive to get sales.  

    I also think media, auto companies, journalists, etc fall into the trap of comparing EVs only to other EV's.  When really you have to compare EV's to all other cars of similar price.  Yes some consumers might shop EV only no matter what, but a lot are coming to compare the EV to a gas car.

    No different than how people now are buying Hybrids over Gas and paying the premium for the Hybrid. People will look and if it has what they want they will buy.

    daves87rs

    They do need a base model that can be below 30k. It would be a good way to get these out there to people, and keep that plant busy......

    Robert Hall

    Pretty much the same size as the CX-5, CR-V, Escape and Equinox.  Would be interesting to see a comparison in terms of real world usability, range, interior space, cargo capacity, performance, etc...

    I guess the question is the novel powertrain worth the substantial price hike when comparing equivalent trim levels and content. 

    Just another commodity generic CUV, nothing special, just a lease appliance...

    David
    5 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Just look at that big beautiful WHITE DASH.  I'm sure Mrs. Statue is chomping at the bit to own one!

    She wants a Crew Cab Pickup truck which I do owe her since I lost a bet to her about 007 Movie Trivia. As such, Hummer by GMC, Rivian, Ford F-150 or any other crewcab EV Pickup if Nikola or others actually deliver will become her next ride.

    But thank you for calling her Mrs. Statue, after all for Korean and being 5'8" tall she is very tall for a woman of Korean Heritage as well as taller than many American Men and Woman. :D 

    regfootball

    this is likable from a design standpoint.  Not stunning but well done.

    14 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    A VW EV at $40K to start?!  No thanks.  Call me when that EV is cheaper than a Jetta.

    Jettas are dirt cheap.  This EV will clearly be niche at that price and with Jettas in the showroom.

    Dealers here advertise Jetta leases with low down for like 129 a month.  Which is 200 a month by the time the fine print is accounted for.

    balthazar

    id.   4 Looks pretty cheap on the outside: vast expanses of unpainted injection-molded plastics - way too much of it. Lot of fakery going on (faux brake cooling ducts), plus I know from reading here that the tiny forward triangle 'window', being also fake (and yet more unpainted plastic), is going to haunt their dreams.

    A Horse With No Name
    On 9/23/2020 at 9:49 PM, David said:

    Actually your Wrong, this ID.4 is to compete against the Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring which starts @ $36,050 and Toyota Rav 4 Prime which starts @ $38,100. Even VW says so. I think this is very competitive to those other compacts.

    Interesting is when you compare the details of the ID.4 to the Honda and Toyota, they are very identical.

    All 3 have zero appeal to me personally. But I hope VW does well. This should be more comfortable and more nicely packaged than the Honda or Toyota in my opinion. 

    15 hours ago, balthazar said:

    id.   4 Looks pretty cheap on the outside: vast expanses of unpainted injection-molded plastics - way too much of it. Lot of fakery going on (faux brake cooling ducts), plus I know from reading here that the tiny forward triangle 'window', being also fake (and yet more unpainted plastic), is going to haunt their dreams.

    I want to go back to third grade when Big Pontiacs ruled the road....everything since has been a disappointing anticlimax.

    If one thinks of "Climax" in sexual terms, this V Dub is about as Sexy as the meditation of a celibate Buddhist monk.

    23 hours ago, David said:

    She wants a Crew Cab Pickup truck which I do owe her since I lost a bet to her about 007 Movie Trivia. As such, Hummer by GMC, Rivian, Ford F-150 or any other crewcab EV Pickup if Nikola or others actually deliver will become her next ride.

    But thank you for calling her Mrs. Statue, after all for Korean and being 5'8" tall she is very tall for a woman of Korean Heritage as well as taller than many American Men and Woman. :D 

    ...and still a full three feet shorter than her Shrek like husband.

    15 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    She's absolutely blameless.  You are Statue, so by default she is Mrs. Statue.

    She's absolutely beautiful, David doesn't realize what a lucky dude he is.,

    On 9/24/2020 at 8:15 AM, Robert Hall said:

    Pretty much the same size as the CX-5, CR-V, Escape and Equinox.  Would be interesting to see a comparison in terms of real world usability, range, interior space, cargo capacity, performance, etc...

    I guess the question is the novel powertrain worth the substantial price hike when comparing equivalent trim levels and content. 

    A forgettable CUV for a forgettable market segment. Can we go back to being an enthusiast platform... or to ask the question another way...what does THAT celibate Buddhist monk feel when he runs his hands over dashboard plastic?

    A Horse With No Name
    On 9/24/2020 at 5:10 AM, ocnblu said:

    Just look at that big beautiful WHITE DASH.  I'm sure Mrs. Statue is chomping at the bit to own one!

    There is nothing "beautiful" in the market segment, regardless of MAZDA and it's endless youtube advertising trying endlessly to sell me a CX-5.

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

     

    A forgettable CUV for a forgettable market segment. Can we go back to being an enthusiast platform... or to ask the question another way...what does THAT celibate Buddhist monk feel when he runs his hands over dashboard plastic?

    Yes, .these compact CUVs are just generic appliances for generic people...nothing for a car enthusiast, just point A to point B products for the masses....

    A Horse With No Name
    On 9/23/2020 at 9:19 PM, riviera74 said:

    A VW EV at $40K to start?!  No thanks.  Call me when that EV is cheaper than a Jetta.

    I don't think you are the target demographic. Metrosexual urban yuppies who are foodies with identically decorated condo's in identical buildings who live identical bland and unremarkable urban lives are. It might do well in that segment.

    3 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yes, .these compact CUVs are just generic appliances for generic people...nothing for a car enthusiast, just point A to point B products for the masses....

    The bland transportation pods we all have been dreading. At some point, cities without cars, where everyone bikes or uses public transport, might be the way to go. This thing is bland and souless enough to make me wish that day a reality.

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

     

    The bland transportation pods we all have been dreading. At some point, cities without cars, where everyone bikes or uses public transport, might be the way to go. This thing is bland and souless enough to make me wish that day a reality.

    I think when I'm older I wouldn't mind living in a city and walk and use public transport to get around to museums, restaurants, theaters, etc and have a fun car for the weekends to go to the beach or the mountains.   

    David
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    ...and still a full three feet shorter than her Shrek like husband. That is why she fits so nice under my arm. 😛 

    She's absolutely beautiful, David doesn't realize what a lucky dude he is., Yes she is beautiful still at 30 years of marriage. Loving every day to the fullest with this amazing woman.

    A forgettable CUV for a forgettable market segment. Can we go back to being an enthusiast platform... or to ask the question another way...what does THAT celibate Buddhist monk feel when he runs his hands over dashboard plastic? Hoping that the Hummer by GMC brings the Excitement back in a CrabWalk Mode capable CrewCab EV Pickup. 

    I will say that right now the wife and I Love the lookes inside and out of the Rivian R1T and R1S. We are thinking of buying one of each, but the Hummer by GMC could also do that since there will be both the Truck and SUV for sale. 

    I could enjoy having two auto's that give me 2,000 HP of Fun and Home charging as our next auto's if they are the Hummer package or 1,600 HP of fun if Rivian EVs.

    A Horse With No Name
    3 hours ago, David said:

    I will say that right now the wife and I Love the lookes inside and out of the Rivian R1T and R1S. We are thinking of buying one of each, but the Hummer by GMC could also do that since there will be both the Truck and SUV for sale. 

    I could enjoy having two auto's that give me 2,000 HP of Fun and Home charging as our next auto's if they are the Hummer package or 1,600 HP of fun if Rivian EVs.

    Rivian looks amazing. "Blu wouldn't settle for a crappy ICE, why should you settle for a crappy EV? Get what you want!

