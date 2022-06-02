Ford Announces Mustang and Ranger going Global, $3.2 Billion in Mid-West Plant Investments

Ford announced this morning that it will be making $3.7 billion in investments to expand plants and add 6,200 workers at several of its facilities in the Mid-West. An additional $1 billion investment over the next 5 years will be put towards improving the workplace experience for manufacturing employees, including healthier food, EV chargers, better lighting, and more. As many as 3,000 of the workers added will be converted from temporary hourly workers currently on staff.

As part of this announcement, Ford confirmed a new all-electric commercial vehicle that will be produced in Ohio to debut around 2025. The Mustang will be going global with an all-new design and the international and domestic Ford Ranger, currently different vehicles, will be consolidated into an all-new global design.

In Michigan, Ford will be investing $2 billion in three plants to increase production of the Ford F-150 Lightning to 150,000 per year in Dearborn, the all-new Ranger at Michigan Assembly in Wayne, and the all-new Mustang coupe at Flat Rock. Ford expects to expand the workforce by 3,200 in these facilities.

In Ohio, Ford will be creating 1,800 jobs with a $1.5 billion investment at the Ohio Assembly Plant that will be producing the new Commercial EV, along with $90 million for the Lima Engine and Sharonville Transmission plants. Ohio Assembly currently produces the E-Series, Medium duty trucks, and Super Duty Chassis cab trucks.

Missouri will get 1,100 jobs to add a third shift in the Kansas City Assembly plant which produces the Transit van and will be adding the all-new E-Transit EV van.