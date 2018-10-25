Ford Recalls 1.5 Million Focuses For Stalling Issue

Ford announced a sizeable recall of 1.5 million Focuses from the 2012-2018 model year equipped with the naturally-aspirated and turbocharged variants of the 2.0L engine.
The issue deals with the engine's fuel system, specifically the canister purge valve. This valve allows fuel vapor to circulate but may become stuck open. Plus, the powertrain control module which monitors the valve may malfunction. The end result is a malformed gas tank due to excessive vacuum, which in turn will cause the check engine to come on; the fuel gauge will start acting weird; and may cause the car to stall - the latter being a safety issue.
The recall is the result of a number of complaints filed to NHTSA on the loss of power in 2012-2014 Focus models. After sharing data, both NHTSA and Ford decided a recall was a smart idea. The good news is that no accidents or injuries related to this problem have been reported.
The total amount of vehicles involved breaks down like this,
- U.S.: 1,282,596
- Canada: 136,272
- Mexico: 44,521
What's the fix? Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module that will allow for better detection if the valve does become stuck. The fuel system will be inspected and parts will be replaced if necessary.
For the time being, Ford is asking owners to keep their Focus' gas tank half-filled until they can get their vehicle in for repair. The recall notice is expected to be sent in the mail beginning in December.
Source: Ford
