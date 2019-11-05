Ford's SEMA show car: Ford Mustang 'Lithium'

Ford teamed up with Webasto to build a new Ford Mustang EV concept car for the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas. The car is a showcase for what is possible with electrification and emerging technologies in that field.

The show car comes with more than 1,000 lb.-ft of torque and 900 horsepower routed through a 6-speed manual transmission. The car has been lowered an inch and sits on 20-inch staggered forged wheels. Under the hood is a dual-core electric motor with dual power inverters. Power comes from an 800-volt Webasto battery system that can discharge a mega-watt of electrical energy. At 800 volts, the Mustang Lithium runs at twice the voltage that most electric cars on the road today use. That allows the system to be lighter, more powerful, and generate less heat.

The transmission is a drag-strip version of the Getrag MT82 6-speed with billet internals to handle the huge torque.

Mustang Lithium features a unique set of drive modes that apply a controlled amount of torque for different driving scenarios including: Valet, Sport, Track and Beast, and are instantly available on demand via a custom in-dash 10.4-inch touchscreen display.

Ford is investing $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles by 2022, including an all-new Mustang inspired EV SUV and a Ford F-150 BEV.