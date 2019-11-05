Jump to content
    Ford's SEMA show car: Ford Mustang 'Lithium'

      ...900 horsepower and 6-speed manual...

    Ford teamed up with Webasto to build a new Ford Mustang EV concept car for the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas.  The car is a showcase for what is possible with electrification and emerging technologies in that field.

    The show car comes with more than 1,000 lb.-ft of torque and 900 horsepower routed through a 6-speed manual transmission. The car has been lowered an inch and sits on 20-inch staggered forged wheels. Under the hood is a dual-core electric motor with dual power inverters. Power comes from an 800-volt Webasto battery system that can discharge a mega-watt of electrical energy.  At 800 volts, the Mustang Lithium runs at twice the voltage that most electric cars on the road today use. That allows the system to be lighter, more powerful, and generate less heat. 

    The transmission is a drag-strip version of the Getrag MT82 6-speed with billet internals to handle the huge torque.  

    Mustang Lithium features a unique set of drive modes that apply a controlled amount of torque for different driving scenarios including: Valet, Sport, Track and Beast, and are instantly available on demand via a custom in-dash 10.4-inch touchscreen display.

    Ford is investing $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles by 2022, including an all-new Mustang inspired EV SUV and a Ford F-150 BEV.

    Source and Image: Ford Media

    oldshurst442

    Ford Mustang Lithium?

    Im glad Ford got serious about mental health and got the Mustang some help.  Bi-Polar disorder needs to be addressed. 

    I knew there was a problem ever since that Mustang II waaaay back in the '70s

     

     

    ocnblu

    Will fizzle and drop from sight... like the vaunted e-COPO that found ZERO bidders when it went on sale a while back, after rumors put its value at some ridiculous price.  LOL./not mad

    dfelt

    Have to say this is a very sharp Mustang and so glad to see Ford is using their vested investment in the 800V system that is being deployed across Europe here in the US to leap frog everyone.

    Like the interior allot.

    ford-mustang-lithium.jpg

    ford-mustang-lithium.jpg

     

    Robert Hall

    What would be really cool is if Ford actually built something like this as a production car.  Concept cars come and go and are quickly forgotten.   Build a Mustang GTE or Shelby GT-800E...

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    What would be really cool is if Ford actually built something like this as a production car.  Concept cars come and go and are quickly forgotten.   Build a Mustang GTE or Shelby GT-800E...

    I like the idea of an EV with a manual transmission. 

