    William Maley

    New Ranger Won't Eat Into F-150 Sales

      But could the F-150 eat into the Ranger sales?

    Does Ford see the upcoming Ranger as a threat to the sales of the F-150? Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of global operations says no.

    "There always will be some substitution, but this is more of a lifestyle vehicle for people who want to use it for different purposes. The F-150's gotten bigger over time and more expensive. We believe there's room now to slot the Ranger in very nicely in the showroom," he told Automotive yesterday at an event kicking off production of the Ranger.

    The new Ranger is quite expensive with the base XL SuperCab 2WD setting you back $25,395 with destination - higher than the Nissan Frontier ($19,965), Chevrolet Colorado ($21,495), and Toyota Tacoma ($24,480). But the biggest competitor to the Ranger might be the F-150. Despite a higher price ($29,650 for the XL Regular Cab 2WD), Ford is offering a number of incentives that can bring down the price of F-150 into Ranger territory. 

    But there is some good news for the Ranger, as interest in midsize trucks is rising. Automotive News reports that interest was increased 18 percent so far this year, a massive increase compared to the less than 1 percent in 2017.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    Stop the Lie!

    YES, THIS WILL EAT F150 Sales. I am betting that 1/3 on the high end, 1/4 on the low end of F150 buyers would have bought a nice Ranger if it was still around as not everyone needs a full size pickup truck. I know many coworkers who ended up buying older used Rangers or Mazda B2000 as they live in the city and only needed a mini pickup truck for running to Home Depot.

    My gut tells me that if you go back and look at GM full size truck sales, they also declined when the mid size twins came out.

    balthazar

    • Colorado was only out of production for 1 year; you're not going to see a Silverado sales drop there.

    • 33% of the high end and 25% off the low end is a crapton of volume when you're talking about 8xx,xxx units/yr. You're overestimating the move to the Ranger- it's not enough to move the needle on the F-Series. I'd never touch a mid-size truck, even if I wasn't working out of one. And if "need" was the prime factor, there wouldn't be any luxury cars available anymore.

    ocnblu

    First-gen Colorado/Canyon stopped with 2012 model year.  Second-gen Colorado/Canyon came out for the 2015 model year.

    balthazar

    OK, Wiki said "-2012, 2014-". MY2015 starts in fall of '14. Let's call it '2 years gone' then. Not really enough to chart major shifts, IMO; not like the Camaro's what- 7 year absence.
     

    riviera74

    There are a lot of people who do not need an F-series, and will switch to a new Ranger sooner than later.  Same with any midsize vs. full size pickup trucks.  Perhaps Ford should build about 40% of all trucks they have as Rangers, just to see what happens.

    A Horse With No Name
    49 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    There are a lot of people who do not need an F-series, and will switch to a new Ranger sooner than later.  Same with any midsize vs. full size pickup trucks.  Perhaps Ford should build about 40% of all trucks they have as Rangers, just to see what happens.

    Ford is not going to see a 40 percent drop in F series trucks unless a nuclear winter takes out 40 percent of the population.

    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Stop the Lie!

    YES, THIS WILL EAT F150 Sales. I am betting that 1/3 on the high end, 1/4 on the low end of F150 buyers would have bought a nice Ranger if it was still around as not everyone needs a full size pickup truck. I know many coworkers who ended up buying older used Rangers or Mazda B2000 as they live in the city and only needed a mini pickup truck for running to Home Depot.

    My gut tells me that if you go back and look at GM full size truck sales, they also declined when the mid size twins came out.

    People paying 60 grand for a King Ranch crew cab  are not going to be satisfied with a Mazda.

    balthazar

    There seems to be this theory floating that a Ranger is just a smaller F-150 (and everyone should always applaud 'smaller'), but 'tis not the case. Again I say; if "need" drove vehicle sales, there'd be no luxury vehicles. Buh-buh Land Rover, et al.

    In other words, regardless if people "need" an F-150, doesn't mean they don't WANT an F-150.

    dfelt

    Plenty of people who only needed or wanted a mid size or Mini truck bought a base F150. Ford still sells tons of them and those are the ones that I bet would go to a nice ranger.

    balthazar
    24 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Plenty of people who only needed or wanted a mid size or Mini truck bought a base F150.

    How could anyone possibly quantify that?

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

     

    7 hours ago, balthazar said:

    How could anyone possibly quantify that?

       I suppose if you look at F150 sales numbers from 2011 and before and compare them to 2012 and forward you might see an increase in sales of base trims that *could* be previous Ranger intenders, but that would be pretty speculative and presumptive. 

    I'd also assume some of those that wanted a Ranger bought a used Ranger instead.  Again, not easily quantifiable.

    The Ranger sold in pretty good numbers most of it's life, those sales went *somewhere* from 2012 onward..

    Guest Garnermike

    Guest Garnermike

    I think Ranger will dent F-150 sales more than vice-versa.

    Bought a 2016 F-150. At the time, I wanted a smaller, more fuel efficient truck, but just didn't like the Colorado/Canyon, the earlier Ranger model and Dakota was long gone, and the Asian brands' mpg wasn't good enough for a small truck.  I love my truck, but, in many ways (e.g., parking, getting in/out), it's just too damn big for my purposes. I'm very likely to swing over to the new Ranger in a couple of years.

    balthazar

    balthazar

    F-150/F-250/F-350. In the '90s, "F-Series" also included the F-450, not sure if that's the case on these numbers or if that changed.

    Screen Shot 2018-10-24 at 8.33.11 AM.png

    '17 still hasn't returned to '04-05 numbers, when the Ranger was still in the picture, but the bottom line is that the volume numbers change too much to draw any conclusions.

    A Horse With No Name

    Ford will make plenty of money on the Ranger and F150 both.

    12 hours ago, balthazar said:

    How could anyone possibly quantify that?

    You can't. And what people want is irrelevant. I want the sixties Mustang Fastback to go back into production...but that ain't going to happen.

    People pick from given real world options.

    4 hours ago, Guest Garnermike said:

    I think Ranger will dent F-150 sales more than vice-versa.

    Bought a 2016 F-150. At the time, I wanted a smaller, more fuel efficient truck, but just didn't like the Colorado/Canyon, the earlier Ranger model and Dakota was long gone, and the Asian brands' mpg wasn't good enough for a small truck.  I love my truck, but, in many ways (e.g., parking, getting in/out), it's just too damn big for my purposes. I'm very likely to swing over to the new Ranger in a couple of years.

    If anything Ford F series will steal from Ram and Silverado.

