  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Rumorpile: Ford and Lincoln Are Adding More Crossovers and SUVs!

    By William Maley

      • More crossovers and SUVs are on the way for Ford and Lincoln

    "SUVs are the top-selling segment in the U.S. That is why we are introducing five new SUVs in the U.S. by 2020," for the Ford brand, said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service in a statement this week. 

    We already know three of the five models: EcoSport in 2018, the electric compact crossover in 2019, and the Bronco in 2020. But what about the other two? Reuters has learned from supplier sources that the models in question will be based on Ford's next-generation Focus and Fiesta.

    Meanwhile, Lincoln will be getting an additional model to their crossover/utility lineup. Sources say it will be a midsize model sharing the underpinnings of the Explorer due in 2019. Currently, the model is known internally as Aviator and MKD. We hope Lincoln goes with the former and not the latter.

    Source: Reuters
    Pic Credit: NewspressUSA

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Hope they have solid Hybrids as that will be a solid path for them.

    Exciting to see what they bring out, hopefully a hybrid and EV versions too.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    So this lineup is sounding really cramped but that same thing is working for Jeep so, I guess, why not? From smallest to largest: EcoSport, Fiesta-based-new, Focus-based-new, Escape, Edge, Bronco, Explorer, Expedition? I'm not sure where the Bronco will stand in its size but I assume larger than an Edge but obviously not a 3 row SUV like the Explorer..just a guess..?

    I'm kind of confused with the new Focus-based one because I thought the Escape was Focus-based.. Also, three SUVs smaller than the Escape?!? Maybe the next gen Escape will grow a bit to bridge the gap between it and the Edge?

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I would assume the Fiesta-based is the next generation of EcoSport, and the Focus-based is the next generation of Escape, rather than additional models?  'five new' could interpreted to mean redesigns of existing models or new models, I presume. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I would assume the Fiesta-based is the next generation of EcoSport, and the Focus-based is the next generation of Escape, rather than additional models?  'five new' could interpreted to mean redesigns of existing models or new models, I presume. 

    Maybe, but this where I got tripped up on that thought. From Reuters,

    Quote

    In addition, Ford plans to redesign the Escape in 2018, the Explorer in 2019 and the Edge in 2021, the sources said.

     

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    2 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    Maybe, but this where I got tripped up on that thought. From Reuters,

     

    So EcoSport, Escape, Explorer, Expedition, and Bronco makes 5 by 2020.    I wonder if the compact electric will be a variation of the Escape or a unique model..replacing the C-Max sort of? 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×