Rumorpile: Ford and Lincoln Are Adding More Crossovers and SUVs!

"SUVs are the top-selling segment in the U.S. That is why we are introducing five new SUVs in the U.S. by 2020," for the Ford brand, said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service in a statement this week.

We already know three of the five models: EcoSport in 2018, the electric compact crossover in 2019, and the Bronco in 2020. But what about the other two? Reuters has learned from supplier sources that the models in question will be based on Ford's next-generation Focus and Fiesta.

Meanwhile, Lincoln will be getting an additional model to their crossover/utility lineup. Sources say it will be a midsize model sharing the underpinnings of the Explorer due in 2019. Currently, the model is known internally as Aviator and MKD. We hope Lincoln goes with the former and not the latter.

Source: Reuters

Pic Credit: NewspressUSA