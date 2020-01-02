Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Rumorpile: Ford Working On Ranger Raptor V8 for Down Under

      ...Forbidden Fruit for the U.S....

    Rumor has it that Ford is working on a V8 powered version of their Ranger Raptor currently sold in overseas markets. Only available in other parts of the world, the current Ranger Raptor is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel that produces 210 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft of torque, but a report in Wheels magazine says that Ford Australia is working with an external engineering company to swap the 2.0 diesel for a 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT.  The odd thing about this is that the Ranger Raptor 5.0 would be still built with the 2.0-liter diesel under the hood and then later converted to V8 gasoline power.

    Expect power to be about the same as it makes in the Australian spec Mustang GT, a healthy 455 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft of torque. 

    If it all comes together, the Ranger Raptor 5.0 is expected to go on sale in Australia next year, sold by Ford dealers and backed by the full 5-year warranty. For now, the Ranger Raptor remains forbidden fruit to the U.S. no matter what engine is under the hood.

    Source: Wheels

    dfelt

    Agree with @ccap41 that this is not that interesting as it is a 3rd party wack job.

    Honestly, as I see a few more Rangers around Seattle here, it is a very Bland looking truck. Nothing special about it that makes it stand out as better than the GM twins or Toyota.

    Drew Dowdell
      Jeep News: Rumorpile: Jeep Working on "Ultra-Compact" To Slot Below Renegade
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jeep is said to be working on a tiny crossover that will slot below the Renegade in size and will likely launch in 2022. The estimated size would be around 4-meters in length which puts it slightly shorter than a Nissan Juke. The primary competitive target is the Suzuki Jimny, a model not sold in the United States, but a segment important to Jeep globally. 
      Jeep says that the new model would offer day-to-day practicality but still have the off-road prowess that people expect from a Jeep. As FCA is in a big push to electrify its vehicles these days, some form of electrification is likely with even a fully electric model possible. Though not offered in the U.S., FCA does build PHEV versions of the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass for the European market. 
      With FCA's merger with PSA looming, the possibility of using one of Peugeot-Citroen's platforms as a base for the new model emerges. Could we potentially see a Jeep on the Opel Corsa platform?  Time will tell. 

      View full article
    Drew Dowdell
      Rumorpile: Jeep Working on "Ultra-Compact" To Slot Below Renegade
      By Drew Dowdell
      Jeep is said to be working on a tiny crossover that will slot below the Renegade in size and will likely launch in 2022. The estimated size would be around 4-meters in length which puts it slightly shorter than a Nissan Juke. The primary competitive target is the Suzuki Jimny, a model not sold in the United States, but a segment important to Jeep globally. 
      Jeep says that the new model would offer day-to-day practicality but still have the off-road prowess that people expect from a Jeep. As FCA is in a big push to electrify its vehicles these days, some form of electrification is likely with even a fully electric model possible. Though not offered in the U.S., FCA does build PHEV versions of the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass for the European market. 
      With FCA's merger with PSA looming, the possibility of using one of Peugeot-Citroen's platforms as a base for the new model emerges. Could we potentially see a Jeep on the Opel Corsa platform?  Time will tell. 
    Drew Dowdell
      Lincoln News: Lincoln EV Getting Rivian Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      The first product to come from Ford's investment into startup automaker Rivian will likely be a Lincoln SUV due to arrive sometime in 2022.  The vehicle will be all-wheel drive and compete against Rivian's own R1S which is priced at $72,500.  The models will share Rivian's skateboard platform, a design that combines the motors, batteries, controls and suspension into a single unit that the body can be built around.  
      The Rivian R1S is a three-row EV crossover with a range of up to 410 miles and will be built in Normal Illinois at a former Mitsubishi plant. It is expected to go into production sometime in 2021.
      There will also be a compact Lincoln EV crossover coming for 2021 that could be built on the same platform that the Ford Mustang Mach-E rides on. 
      EV sales have been tepid so far in the US, but Lincoln is banking on the EVs to be bigger sellers in the Chinese market. 

      View full article
    Drew Dowdell
      Lincoln EV Getting Rivian Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      The first product to come from Ford's investment into startup automaker Rivian will likely be a Lincoln SUV due to arrive sometime in 2022.  The vehicle will be all-wheel drive and compete against Rivian's own R1S which is priced at $72,500.  The models will share Rivian's skateboard platform, a design that combines the motors, batteries, controls and suspension into a single unit that the body can be built around.  
      The Rivian R1S is a three-row EV crossover with a range of up to 410 miles and will be built in Normal Illinois at a former Mitsubishi plant. It is expected to go into production sometime in 2021.
      There will also be a compact Lincoln EV crossover coming for 2021 that could be built on the same platform that the Ford Mustang Mach-E rides on. 
      EV sales have been tepid so far in the US, but Lincoln is banking on the EVs to be bigger sellers in the Chinese market. 
    Drew Dowdell
      Watch the Ford Mustang Mach-E Unveiling Live, 9 PM Eastern: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      View full article

    balthazar
      Bigger is Better as GM Revives Hummer by GMC Electric Trucks

      By balthazar · Posted

      Strictly opposed to going with the "no-brainer" idea of using 'Electra' for an EV... ... I have zero issue with using the equally 'no-brainer' name of Hummer for an EV.
    Robert Hall
      Bigger is Better as GM Revives Hummer by GMC Electric Trucks

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      Interesting...it's not April 1st.... would be interesting to see if they can revive a tainted brand name..
    dfelt
      Bigger is Better as GM Revives Hummer by GMC Electric Trucks

      By dfelt · Posted

      Bloomberg reported back in June 2019 that GM was looking at bringing back Hummer to the portfolio. People questioned why bring back a Gas Guzzler and would it really help or hinder GM who was pushing Green and showing off their Bolt EV. President Mark Reuss is on record as saying he loves the Hummer! GM at the time was touting the BEV3 electric platform that will support 20 EVs on the road globally by 2023. Reuss also at the time said that the GMC Denali line and AT4 off-road trucks could all be potentially offered with electric powertrains. GM bought the Hummer brand in 1998, peaked sales in 2006 at 71,524 auto's and was down to 4,000 sold in 2010 as they killed off the brand. Now here we are roughly 6 months later and GM insiders are saying that the electric Hummer has been green lighted to be GM's first electric pickup. A boxy style of yore, battery powered selling at the GMC dealerships. This is an interesting move as you have a generation of people growing up with GMC being associated as environmentally friendly and now you can have your EV too. From your 10MPG Hummers of yore to now being part of a $3 billion investment in the Detroit Hamtramck factory for building EVs with the UAW and the new Battery plant with LG, it would seem GM is betting on this new Hummer by GMC EVs to make a go of it. Full size SUVs are also planned. Look for Hummer by GMC at the Super Bowl with a Commercial starring LeBron James selling Hummer by GMC. Reuters Hummer Story January 2020 Bloomberg Hummer Story January 2020 Bloomberg Hummer Story June 2019
    balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      Thats because they’re all from the Way Back Days when things were a lot more fun/whimsical. 
    balthazar
      JANUARY 2020 CAR SPOTTERS THREAD!

      By balthazar · Posted

      Well yeah; if you’re in close enough. From a half dozen truck lengths off, could easily be mistaken for the toyoter circular emblem.

