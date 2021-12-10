Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Genesis End Year 2021 Wrap Up, Luxury Makers Beware, Genesis is Coming ON STRONG!

      After a crazy year in the Auto Industry, Genesis has had a cool Concept release and actual product release to close out 2021 Strong. What do you think of the Direction they are Going?

    Genesis is closing out the 2021 Automotive year on a high note. In October, the Genesis X Concept, won a Red Dot: Best of the Best award in the Mobility and Transportation segment of the Design Concept Category at the 2021 Red Dot Design Awards, hosted by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany.

    596724.jpg596721.jpg596723.jpg

    Created in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is considered one of the top three design distinctions in the world alongside the iF design Award and the IDEA Design Award. Each year, the open competition announces winners in three distinct disciplines: Product Design, Brand & Communication Design, and Design Concept.

    This year, 2021 saw 4,110 entries from 49 countries submitted for consideration in the Design Concept category. 61 Best of the Best and 259 winners were selected after the comprehensive evaluation process. Genesis won the coveted top Best of the Best distinction among the 259 finalists on this global stage. To quote the German judges: 

    “The aristocratic elegance of the Genesis X Concept exudes harmony, combining sculpture-like beauty with athletic proportions. Our intention was to also demonstrates our vision with our automotive passion.” said the Chief Creative Officer of Genesis, Luc Donckerwolke.

    Press release quote:

    As a Genesis brand icon, it is quintessential luxury GT design. The iconic Two Lines brand signature and the Athletic Elegance, the essence of Genesis design philosophy, combine to convey our passion experienced only in a Genesis. It is our design dream team, who put their passion and heart into this project and also our modelers and engineers who made this dream come true.” said SangYup Lee, Global Head of Genesis Design.

    The Genesis X Concept is an electric vehicle-based GT (Gran Turismo) concept car that applies Genesis’ core design element, the Two Lines, to present a vision for future electric vehicle designs. The Two Lines design is applied to the concept car’s electric charging port as well as many aspects of its interior and exterior, indicating the direction that future electric vehicle designs could be headed.

    The front of the Genesis X Concept is low and wide, creating a strong impression thanks to the combination of a shield-shaped Crest Grille, Two Lines headlights that cut through the wheel arches, and double layered bumpers. The iconic Two-Line Quad Lamps exemplify the best of Genesis’ leading designs and technologies.

    The Genesis X Concept’s interior features a driver-oriented, cockpit-inspired design in which all operating systems and displays surround the driver, and which emphasizes the Beauty of White Space – an aesthetic philosophy that is uniquely Korean.

    The Genesis X Concept also presents Genesis' unique and fresh perspective on sustainable luxury car designs. The Genesis X Concept also features an interior that has been accented with upcycled materials. The design emphasizes eco-friendliness by incorporating a new material with a weave-patterned fabric in parts of the seat belts, steering wheel, and airbag covers that is made up of leftover pieces of leather from the vehicle production process.

    Genesis Unveils Exterior Images of the G90

    The industry has been teased about the latest upcoming Genesis G90 that they plan to compete on the ultimate luxury stage against everyone else and the exterior images just released shows that they are building on the Genesis X Concept into the new Genesis product line with powerful flowing lines, fender flairs that say muscular and yet elegant.

    G90 Exterior

    600514.jpg600513.jpg600516.jpg

    • The Genesis’ flagship model features the most elegant interpretation of Genesis’ design identity, with a super slim Two-Line lamp realized through technical innovation
    • The side profile is defined by the Parabolic Line which runs from the front to the rear highlighting the elegance of luxury sedan, while its rear is finished with unique look with the full width Two-Line lamps and lettering
    • The G90 is available in a choice of sedan or long-wheelbase models, with the long-wheelbase model featuring an extended wheelbase of 190 mm (8 inches) giving more space for rear seats

    Genesis calls this design philosophy Athletic Elegance.

    The front features their all-new Crest Grille and their sleek Two-Line headlamps that allows the front to resemble the brands emblem. Using a Layered Architecture finish allows Genesis to take their product line to the next level in Luxury. A two G-Matrix patterns layered on top of one another creates a three-dimensional effect.

    The Two-Line headlamps, feature the thinnest Two-Line design by Genesis. By intercrossing the lens of the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) with low beam powered MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology, this ensures the headlamps thin lines while meeting required automotive brightness.

    There is much that Genesis has to say about their design style of the Genesis line moving forward, but it is best to leave that here to the discussion on people's initial impressions about their iconic design elements.

    Genesis has stated that the 20"-wheel designs will be exclusive to the G90.

    SangYup Lee Head of Genesis Global Design had this to say about the G90:

    The G90 will redefine the flagship luxury design experience in a unique way only offered by Genesis.”

    Being that this is to be their Global Luxury marque car aimed at the 1% crowd which includes corporate executives to the billionaire class this would seem to be a clear shot at Mercedes-Benz and their S-Class or EQS as Genesis will offer both ICE and EV.

    GV70 Premieres

    To compliment the global G70 Luxury SUV, Genesis premiered their electric GV70 at the Guangzhou Autoshow in China.

    • The electric model of the GV70 sets a standard for luxury electric SUVs
    • Various features, including the Crest Grille with inverted G-Matrix pattern, wheels, and bumpers, have been evolved to achieve optimal aerodynamic efficiency
    • Features an All-Wheel Drive system with individual motors for front and rear wheels, generating a maximum output of 360kW (483 HP)and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in Boost Mode

    Genesis has stated that their long-term vision is to create a sustainable future through electrification that allows them to engage with youthful and energetic customers.

    Standard power output for the AWD GV70 is 160kW (215 hp) and 350Nm (275 lb-ft) of torque for the front and rear motors allowing the auto to go from 0 to 100km/h (0 - 62 mph) in 4.5 seconds.

    The GV70 will feature e-Terrain mode, which enables stable driving in various environments and weather conditions.

    The GV70 will support 400V/800V multi-rapid charging without any need of a converter supporting today's current chargers and the future as higher power rapid chargers become the standard.

    The GV70 will feature V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that supports a 3.6kW charge, which is higher than the power supply in your home, enabling customers to conveniently use electric appliances outside of the vehicle wherever they are.

    The GV70 has standard a DAS or Disconnector Actuator System which automatically connects or disconnects a motor and drive shaft, considering various driving conditions. This includes vehicle speed, driving mode, enabling a seamless switch between 2wd and AWD to maximize power use from the battery pack increasing efficiency. 

    Genesis auto's come standard with ANC-R (Active Noice Control-Road) to achieve a comfortable quiet driving experience. This technology uses four sensors and eight microphones inside and out of the auto to measure and analyze road noise to create an opposite phase sound maximizing audio comfort.

    The GV70 comes standard with 19" wheels.

    The GV70 joins the existing family of G70, G80 and GV80 SUVs.

    598966.jpg598968.jpg598967.jpg

    MotorTrend has already named the GV70 2022 SUV of the Year!

    To quote their press release:

    The GV70 nails it in terms of design with a look that is unconventional and fresh, and an exterior style that manages to deliver a distinctive and rich impression. “The design brings its own kind of luxury to the equation,” MotorTrend Mexico editor Miguel Cortina said. “Genesis isn’t trying to copy Europe or America or Japan—the GV70 does its own thing.”

    The story is the same in the cabin, which could only have been crafted by a luxury brand thinking beyond the norm. Its enormous 14.5-inch touchscreen is standard on every GV70, and it has more rear-seat space than a number of competitors thanks to front seat backs that have been carved out to accommodate more knee room. In the cargo area you find 28.9 cubic feet of usable space behind the rear seats, more than almost every vehicle in the segment.  

    Genesis has also been making a name for itself by offering an extensive amount of standard features for its vehicles at a competitive price point, and the GV70 is no different. It comes impressively well equipped with AWD, adaptive cruise control, lane centering, blind-spot monitoring, and that 14.5-inch screen. But beyond all of its copious equipment, what really drives the GV70’s value proposition home is how considered and compelling the package feels as a whole.

    In a segment stuffed with intriguing options, the Genesis GV70, which melds scintillating dynamics with huge value and a level of practicality that’s rare among luxury vehicles, is nothing short of a revelation—and as a result it is the only choice for the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year honor.

    596500.jpg

    J.D.Powers Awards Genesis Highest Ranked Tech Experience for Luxury Brands.

    Per 2021 U.S.Tech Experience Index (TXI) by J.D. Powers is based on responses from 110,827 owners of new 2021 model-year vehicles surveyed after 90 days of ownership.

    The TXI Study analyzes 36 technologies, which are divided into four categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity.

    GV60 premieres a Luxury EV that connects the driver to the vehicle

    • The GV60 is the brand's first dedicated electric vehicle model, marking Genesis' journey towards electrification.
    • The vehicle builds on Genesis' design philosophy to set a new standard in sustainable luxury design.
    • The GV60's athletic coupe design emphasizes a high-performance EV aesthetic.
    • The GV60 comes with innovative technologies, such as the Crystal Sphere and Face Connect, to enable new ways for drivers to connect with the vehicle.
    • Powered by a dedicated EV platform that maximizes driving range and performance.

    595320_v1.jpg595324.jpg595322_v1.jpg

    As an entry level auto into the Genesis luxury lineup, the GV60 comes in with a 2,900mm (115 inch) wheelbase. This GV60 continues the sustainable approach to autos by using many eco-friendly and recycled materials throughout the auto. The GV60 will be leading the luxury segment in choices including exterior and interior colors.

    The GV60 is available in total of 11 colors, including four new colors: São Paulo Lime, Hanauma Mint, Atacama Copper, and Atacama Copper Matte. Other colors include Vik Black, Uyuni White, Matterhorn White, Saville Silver, Carbon Metal, Melbourne Gray, and Royal Blue.

    The São Paulo Lime is Genesis' new signature color for its high-performance electric vehicle as it emphasizes the active and dynamic character of the vehicle.

    Hanauma Mint is a color that emphasizes eco-friendliness. The Copper color is a signature color of Genesis and will be applied to the exterior of the brand's vehicles starting with the GV60. In particular, the matte copper color has been enhanced with an improved paint that feels more like a raw copper material than conventional matte paints.

    The interior is available in a total of five colors: Obsidian Black, Torrent Navy, Ash Gray/Glacier White, Monstera Green/Camel Beige and Monstera Green/Glassier White.

    Leading the Tech sector in Auto's.

     

    The GV60 is equipped with innovative technologies to provide a unique electric vehicle experience. Innovations such as Face Connect, Fingerprint Authentication System, Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Update, and Digital Key 2 enable drivers to be connected to their vehicle.

    Face Connect is a feature that allows the vehicle to recognize the driver's face to lock or unlock its doors without a key. Drivers only need to touch the door handle and show their face to the camera on the B-pillar. The feature can register two faces.

    The feature uses a Near Infra-Red (NIR) camera to provide accurate facial recognition under virtually any circumstances – including in the dark or when the weather is cloudy. It also leverages Deep learning technology to improve accuracy.

    With Face Connect, the Head-Up-Display (HUD), driver's seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and infotainment settings can be adjusted based on the driver's customized settings. It can be automatically connected to individual driver profiles, providing a new level of convenience that makes it seem as if the vehicle recognizes the driver

    The GV60's Fingerprint Authentication System allows drivers to start and drive the car without a key and offers an authentication function for in car payments and release of Valet Mode.

    The combination of both technologies will allow drivers to enjoy a brand-new experience of using only biometric information to drive their car.

    With the GV60, the OTA Software Update has been further expanded to include a variety of areas.

    Previously, this function was used to wirelessly update infotainment system features, such as navigation, the digital instrument cluster, and the Head-Up-Display (HUD). With the GV60, the scope of the updates has been further expanded to other key areas of the vehicle, enabling additional software updates on major electronic devices including the electric vehicle integrated control device, suspension, brakes, steering wheel, airbags, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

    This allows drivers to update their vehicle's software without visiting a service center, so their vehicle is always up to date with the latest features.

    In addition, the GV60 will feature a Digital Key 2 for the first time in a Genesis vehicle. This is an upgraded version of the existing digital key, enabling drivers to open the door without using the smartphone. Drivers can enter and start their car by simply touching the door handle and the digital key can be shared to up to three people.

    Genesis Media Center

    Genesis Media Center : GENESIS X CONCEPT WINS ‘BEST OF THE BEST’ RED DOT DESIGN AWARD FOR DESIGN CONCEPT

    Genesis Media Center : GENESIS PREMIERES THE ELECTRIC MODEL OF GV70 AT AUTO GUANGZHOU 2021

    Genesis Media Center : MOTORTREND NAMES GENESIS GV70 2022 SUV OF THE YEAR

    Genesis Media Center : GENESIS UNVEILS EXTERIOR IMAGES OF THE G90

    Genesis Media Center : GENESIS RANKS HIGHEST OVERALL FOR TECH INNOVATION IN J.D. POWER 2021 U.S. TECH EXPERIENCE INDEX STUDY

    2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study | J.D. Power (jdpower.com)

    Genesis Media Center : GENESIS PREMIERES THE GV60, A LUXURY EV THAT CONNECTS A VEHICLE TO A DRIVER

    smk4565

    I don't love their design language, but it isn't bad either, I'd take it over what Acura or Infiniti are doing.  I think they are doing some good things, but there is still some ways to go to get up to the level of the leaders.

    oldshurst442

    600514.jpg

    600516.jpg

    Such an odd look...

     

    Im sure their software technologies promise us heaven and earth like all the modern shyte we end up consuming nowadays, and will be par for the course with other vehicles sold, but what an odd look that thing has. 

    David
    7 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I don't love their design language, but it isn't bad either, I'd take it over what Acura or Infiniti are doing.  I think they are doing some good things, but there is still some ways to go to get up to the level of the leaders.

    There is more design style here and creases that give it an Athletic Luxury look than the current Jellybean S-Clas / EQS auto. Also, you have face recognition for unlocking the auto and driving it as just one of the many techs that clearly MB does not have. 

    To me this stands out in a good way, and I would much rather drive this than the S-class/EQS.

    Robert Hall
    6 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Idiotic - why anyone would want that is beyond me.

    Many consumers are used to using their face to unlock their phone, so this is just an extension of that..

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    Many consumers are used to using their face to unlock their phone, so this is just an extension of that..

    True dat!

    But my beef (and disdain)  with that kind of thing is that do we really need our gadgets, including our cars,  to be  Mission Impossible & James Bond wizardry like?

    Does every aspect of our lives really need to be that high tech? All the time?

    My phone... is not locked. I dont have any password or thumb print unlock on it activated. No face recognition. Nada.  The thing is, I dont leave my phone laying around anywhere either.  Its always in my pocket.  

    I dont shop around with it in the air. I dont constantly text or google or use it like its part of my natural limbs. 

    I wouldnt want that tech in my car either. I have a hard time with push button start as is. I dont like that feature at all let alone having features  being controlled by my phone...

    I have never equated push button start with race cars.  I actually prefer the old fashioned way of putting the key in the ignition, turning and leaving it there until the big cubed V8 roars to life feeling the vibrations through the ignition unto my fingers.  Fuel injected so I dont have to give some gas to the carb before that process. Although I dont mind that process either.  Prefer that than the cold hearted way of just pushing a button like Im pushing the popcorn button on my microwave oven to pop some popcorn...   You have to press on the brake for the engine to turn anyway, so its not as if push button start eliminates extra steps or anything...

    As far as face recognition goes,  I wouldnt want to see the repair bill on that when the car in question is a few years old and the warranty is out....   Just more shyte to go wrong and expensive to repair making cars even more disposable...

    Its not the EV thing that makes cars more appliance like, its the overuse of technology...  

    End of rant!

    Robert Hall

    Even though I am a 'tech guy', I have no interest in opening or starting my car w/ my phone. I don't need to connect to everything via my phone, I don't mind carrying the key fob.  When I leave my house, I always have my wallet, phone and car key & house key.

     I do like the way my Jeep unlocks when I grab the door handle w/ the fob in my pocket and the push button start is fine.   I keep my phone locked and unlock w/ a finger print, don't need face recognition.

    But the younger digital native resource units probably find keys to be an antiquated concept and want to control everything via their phone or smart watch.  So face recognition for opening a car or starting it is for them...

    oldshurst442
    12 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    But the younger digital native resource units probably find keys to be an antiquated concept and want to control everything via their phone or smart watch.  So face recognition for opening a car or starting it is for them...

    Im afraid you are correct with that analysis.

    I guess alcoholics could also feel tech savvy as they need to breath into the car for it to start...  LOL

    Robert Hall

    One thing I've always found neat that I'd like to have seen go mainstream was Ford's door keypad.   I like that idea..would certainly be convenient at the beach.  When I go to the beach I still take my key fob and phone w/ me and stash them in my beach chair when I go in the water, but it would be nice to be able to leave the fob in the Jeep.  Though it is convenient to pop that hatch as I walk toward it dragging the beach chairs/etc at the end of the day...

    oldshurst442

    That Ford feature IS awesome!   Whenever as a family, we go somewhere (Softball games and practices or amusement park and water parks)  and our belongings like wallets and keys seem to be more at risk of being lost and/or stolen on that particular outing, we take the Fusion and we do exactly that. We leave our stuff in the car, hidden of course like in the trunk, and off we go. Yes, the key pad feature is great.   

    I remember trolling a pro-Ford guy over at Motor Trend Forums with that saying that its useless, but its really really great!  I LOVE IT! 

     

     

    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    That Ford feature IS awesome!   Whenever as a family, we go somewhere (Softball games and practices or amusement park and water parks)  and our belongings like wallets and keys seem to be more at risk of being lost and/or stolen on that particular outing, we take the Fusion and we do exactly that. We leave our stuff in the car, hidden of course like in the trunk, and off we go. Yes, the key pad feature is great.   

    I remember trolling a pro-Ford guy over at Motor Trend Forums with that saying that its useless, but its really really great!  I LOVE IT! 

     

     

    My folks' various Town Cars, Thunderbirds and Explorers had that feature...remember using it as a kid in the 80s. 

    balthazar

    ^ I've also liked that feature. The Taurus we had here for a short spell had it.

    This very morning, I went out the door with my wife- she was going out, I was going to my truck to see what I had left in the bed last night (it rained here a decent amount). For some reason, she apparently didn't see me cross in front of her car (despite us conversing from the house thru the garage) in a t-shirt and pajama bottoms, and she buttoned the garage door down and backed down the driveway. I yelled and waved my arms- she finally saw me at the end of the driveway & opened the door.

    I was in me jammie-bottoms- no keys/fob, and the truck was locked. I was nearly locked out, in me jammies.

    And I actually did have the flash thought- 'too bad the truck doesn't have a keypad'. 😆
     

    smk4565

    That GV60 is actually quite ugly.  The GV80 and G80 look pretty good, but other cars seem a bit off, and maybe that is because they are trying to make thinks look more bold or stand out to get attention.

    David

    My Son and Daughter both have had me replace their module on their Garage door so they can open, close, turn on the lights and if needed open it for me to get something form their homes via their phones. I get the point of technology and how it can reduce the number of keys, fobs, button modules, etc.

    I get those older folks do not like change as much as younger folks, yet the idea behind this is to simplify life and technology is supposed to simplify life for us.

    Google is forcing everyone starting Dec 14th to a two-step authentication system. Type your password in or use your fingerprint and you get a text then prompting you to enter the passcode. The issue with this that I see is if you are on a google cell phone and logging in and it texts your phone to enter the passcode, but it is currently locked. I see plenty of problems coming with this system even though I do get the point of why they want dual authentication to ensure a crook has not stolen your data.

    I love the simple unlock a door when the fob is in your pocket, but why need a fob is your phone has the access software so you can just access your auto when you approach it or scan your fingerprint or face.

    Tech is to make our life easier; I am looking forward to it finally doing that.

    oldshurst442
    17 minutes ago, David said:

    Tech is to make our life easier

     

    18 minutes ago, David said:

    yet the idea behind this is to simplify life and technology is supposed to simplify life for us.

     

    You said that twice.  And I will agree to tech making it simpler and easier to live. Yet...

    18 minutes ago, David said:

    Google is forcing everyone starting Dec 14th to a two-step authentication system. Type your password in or use your fingerprint and you get a text then prompting you to enter the passcode.

    THAT doesnt seem to be a simple task...

    We dont need to access garage doors and windows and lights from our phones.  Accessing all that does NOT make our life simpler.  It just makes our life ATTACHED to our phones...

    Think about it...

    A key is just needed to open the door of a muscle car, the second key to start her up...  Carbs and press gas pedal half way down once or twice or if fuel injected, do nothing else but crank the key.  Put the damned thing into drive and...just drive.  Mash on the throttle to beat the tech laden whatever it is car next to you or just coast and cruise.

    Now...with all that tech bullshyte we got, do a countdown of what you need to do to your phone to access your phone...so you could access the app to open the car door and ultimately start your car.  

    I guess its easier to do all that then to just get your old school keys out of your pocket, huh?

    Have a key fob?  yeah...I guess its hard to press on the button that says open door whilst the key fob is still in your pocket. Take out the fob when you are getting into your car (at that point in time, the door is unlocked and its like having the car recognize you...)  and using the key to start the car...  

    Listen...Im not against future tech and all that. Im actually quite excited from all that futuristic mythology.  But...when does it become too much?

    I get it with the high tech wizardry as I have cameras that I check on periodically from my iPhone to see if everything is OK at the restaurant.   Its a tool to ease business ownership on all kinds of levels, but like I said, when is tech too much when the more we rely on it, the more we become slaves for it. And becoming slaves for material objects like that does NOT make life simpler and easier, it reduces our life to have new masters. Technological and digital material masters...

     

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, David said:

    My Son and Daughter both have had me replace their module on their Garage door so they can open, close, turn on the lights and if needed open it for me to get something form their homes via their phones. I get the point of technology and how it can reduce the number of keys, fobs, button modules, etc.

     

    I love the simple unlock a door when the fob is in your pocket, but why need a fob is your phone has the access software so you can just access your auto when you approach it or scan your fingerprint or face.

    Tech is to make our life easier; I am looking forward to it finally doing that.

    Smart garage door sounds potentially useful, but it's just another failure point.  Hitting the Homelink button in my car is more convenient than fiddling around on the phone.

    A fob or key makes sense for many use cases, for example, when you have to let someone else drive the car...I'm not going to hand over my phone over to some rando at the dealer or to a valet...

    Evolving technology makes everything more complicated, rarely ever makes things simpler...and more points for failure..

    Phones get lost, destroyed, replaced and the batteries go dead.  Don't want to be completely dependent on a device when a simple key works just as effectively to get in the house...

    Edited by Robert Hall
    balthazar

    For some folk, 'tech' it's never enough/right. Just subliminally unhappy unless it's brand new/different.

    Having a fob in your pocket you never have to take out, and a push-button start is ideal- the pinnacle. Hands-free & superior in minimal/no time required outside of opening the vehicle door and pushing a button.

    As soon as you have to 1. pull out your phone, 2. enter your thumbprint, 3. open the vehicle app, 4. look into the camera- you've exponentially increased the time & effort to get to the same point. Of course- if your phone is dead (and there's no fob), you'r stranded. But this is what consumerism focuses on; convincing you that 'newer is better'.

    David

    Having read the details of all the press releases I do get where Genesis is going with their tech.

    Face recognition is you looking at the camera built into the B pillar so that the auto unlocks for you and once you're in, just push the start button. Seems to really simplify the access part.

    Software on the phone allows a parent to monitor and limit what their child, valet or anyone else could potentially do with your auto when they borrow it. I like this as GM will have something similar when you use your GM Software app so that you can lock other users out of say the Watts to Freedom mode in your new Hummer Truck by GMC.

    Genesis has not clarified if there is a fob or not or if your phone would be the access point, but I do get where you all are coming from.

    I get the phone access as an alternative way to manage things in one's life. As I pointed out, my kids love having it on their phone, they both have it setup with their auto's HomeLink in the auto so they can just push the button to open. Yet the phone makes it simple to when needed open the garage from a remote distance that the old-style garage door opener would not do.

    An example of this is say @Robert Hall who shares his house with his sister breaks or has a dead battery in her garage door opener. Calls her brother and asks him to open it. He is at dinner in the city, takes his phone, opens the garage, she thanks him and drives in and closes it.

    I think we need to open our minds to the various USE CASES that tech can help us with that many times we might not think about but can make life easier.

    I do agree with you all that at times a simple key is the best solution or a keypad on above the door handle like FORD offers can also give outstanding use cases such as at the beach or hiking where you might not want to carry much with you.

    Overall, some very interesting things to think about. I for one wish they would have a way to enforce drivers to only drive and not be a slave to their social media apps on their phone.

    oldshurst442
    37 minutes ago, David said:

    Software on the phone allows a parent to monitor and limit what their child, valet or anyone else could potentially do with your auto when they borrow it. I like this as GM will have something similar when you use your GM Software app so that you can lock other users out of say the Watts to Freedom mode in your new Hummer Truck by GMC.

    No need for an app on a phone for that.  I could do that within the car itself with the key fob on the Fusion.  

    Tech definitely has a place in automobiles. The very same tech Im bitchin' about here is actually useful in many cases!   To which I agree 100% with your very next statement below!!!

    39 minutes ago, David said:

    I think we need to open our minds to the various USE CASES that tech can help us with that many times we might not think about but can make life easier.

     

    riviera74

    People keep saying that Genesis is doing better than ever. 

    Which cars/crossovers/trucks/SUVs are being traded in for Genesis vehicles? 

    Is Genesis really conquering customers from other luxury marques OR is Genesis netting customers coming from more mainstream brands?

