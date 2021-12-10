Genesis End Year 2021 Wrap Up, Luxury Makers Beware, Genesis is Coming ON STRONG!

Genesis is closing out the 2021 Automotive year on a high note. In October, the Genesis X Concept, won a Red Dot: Best of the Best award in the Mobility and Transportation segment of the Design Concept Category at the 2021 Red Dot Design Awards, hosted by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany.

Created in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is considered one of the top three design distinctions in the world alongside the iF design Award and the IDEA Design Award. Each year, the open competition announces winners in three distinct disciplines: Product Design, Brand & Communication Design, and Design Concept.

This year, 2021 saw 4,110 entries from 49 countries submitted for consideration in the Design Concept category. 61 Best of the Best and 259 winners were selected after the comprehensive evaluation process. Genesis won the coveted top Best of the Best distinction among the 259 finalists on this global stage. To quote the German judges:

“The aristocratic elegance of the Genesis X Concept exudes harmony, combining sculpture-like beauty with athletic proportions. Our intention was to also demonstrates our vision with our automotive passion.” said the Chief Creative Officer of Genesis, Luc Donckerwolke.

Press release quote:

“As a Genesis brand icon, it is quintessential luxury GT design. The iconic Two Lines brand signature and the Athletic Elegance, the essence of Genesis design philosophy, combine to convey our passion experienced only in a Genesis. It is our design dream team, who put their passion and heart into this project and also our modelers and engineers who made this dream come true.” said SangYup Lee, Global Head of Genesis Design.

The Genesis X Concept is an electric vehicle-based GT (Gran Turismo) concept car that applies Genesis’ core design element, the Two Lines, to present a vision for future electric vehicle designs. The Two Lines design is applied to the concept car’s electric charging port as well as many aspects of its interior and exterior, indicating the direction that future electric vehicle designs could be headed.

The front of the Genesis X Concept is low and wide, creating a strong impression thanks to the combination of a shield-shaped Crest Grille, Two Lines headlights that cut through the wheel arches, and double layered bumpers. The iconic Two-Line Quad Lamps exemplify the best of Genesis’ leading designs and technologies.

The Genesis X Concept’s interior features a driver-oriented, cockpit-inspired design in which all operating systems and displays surround the driver, and which emphasizes the Beauty of White Space – an aesthetic philosophy that is uniquely Korean.

The Genesis X Concept also presents Genesis' unique and fresh perspective on sustainable luxury car designs. The Genesis X Concept also features an interior that has been accented with upcycled materials. The design emphasizes eco-friendliness by incorporating a new material with a weave-patterned fabric in parts of the seat belts, steering wheel, and airbag covers that is made up of leftover pieces of leather from the vehicle production process.

Genesis Unveils Exterior Images of the G90

The industry has been teased about the latest upcoming Genesis G90 that they plan to compete on the ultimate luxury stage against everyone else and the exterior images just released shows that they are building on the Genesis X Concept into the new Genesis product line with powerful flowing lines, fender flairs that say muscular and yet elegant.

G90 Exterior

The Genesis’ flagship model features the most elegant interpretation of Genesis’ design identity, with a super slim Two-Line lamp realized through technical innovation

The side profile is defined by the Parabolic Line which runs from the front to the rear highlighting the elegance of luxury sedan, while its rear is finished with unique look with the full width Two-Line lamps and lettering

The G90 is available in a choice of sedan or long-wheelbase models, with the long-wheelbase model featuring an extended wheelbase of 190 mm (8 inches) giving more space for rear seats

Genesis calls this design philosophy Athletic Elegance.

The front features their all-new Crest Grille and their sleek Two-Line headlamps that allows the front to resemble the brands emblem. Using a Layered Architecture finish allows Genesis to take their product line to the next level in Luxury. A two G-Matrix patterns layered on top of one another creates a three-dimensional effect.

The Two-Line headlamps, feature the thinnest Two-Line design by Genesis. By intercrossing the lens of the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) with low beam powered MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology, this ensures the headlamps thin lines while meeting required automotive brightness.

There is much that Genesis has to say about their design style of the Genesis line moving forward, but it is best to leave that here to the discussion on people's initial impressions about their iconic design elements.

Genesis has stated that the 20"-wheel designs will be exclusive to the G90.

SangYup Lee Head of Genesis Global Design had this to say about the G90:

“The G90 will redefine the flagship luxury design experience in a unique way only offered by Genesis.”

Being that this is to be their Global Luxury marque car aimed at the 1% crowd which includes corporate executives to the billionaire class this would seem to be a clear shot at Mercedes-Benz and their S-Class or EQS as Genesis will offer both ICE and EV.

GV70 Premieres

To compliment the global G70 Luxury SUV, Genesis premiered their electric GV70 at the Guangzhou Autoshow in China.

The electric model of the GV70 sets a standard for luxury electric SUVs

Various features, including the Crest Grille with inverted G-Matrix pattern, wheels, and bumpers, have been evolved to achieve optimal aerodynamic efficiency

Features an All-Wheel Drive system with individual motors for front and rear wheels, generating a maximum output of 360kW (483 HP)and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in Boost Mode

Genesis has stated that their long-term vision is to create a sustainable future through electrification that allows them to engage with youthful and energetic customers.

Standard power output for the AWD GV70 is 160kW (215 hp) and 350Nm (275 lb-ft) of torque for the front and rear motors allowing the auto to go from 0 to 100km/h (0 - 62 mph) in 4.5 seconds.

The GV70 will feature e-Terrain mode, which enables stable driving in various environments and weather conditions.

The GV70 will support 400V/800V multi-rapid charging without any need of a converter supporting today's current chargers and the future as higher power rapid chargers become the standard.

The GV70 will feature V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that supports a 3.6kW charge, which is higher than the power supply in your home, enabling customers to conveniently use electric appliances outside of the vehicle wherever they are.

The GV70 has standard a DAS or Disconnector Actuator System which automatically connects or disconnects a motor and drive shaft, considering various driving conditions. This includes vehicle speed, driving mode, enabling a seamless switch between 2wd and AWD to maximize power use from the battery pack increasing efficiency.

Genesis auto's come standard with ANC-R (Active Noice Control-Road) to achieve a comfortable quiet driving experience. This technology uses four sensors and eight microphones inside and out of the auto to measure and analyze road noise to create an opposite phase sound maximizing audio comfort.

The GV70 comes standard with 19" wheels.

The GV70 joins the existing family of G70, G80 and GV80 SUVs.

MotorTrend has already named the GV70 2022 SUV of the Year!

To quote their press release:

The GV70 nails it in terms of design with a look that is unconventional and fresh, and an exterior style that manages to deliver a distinctive and rich impression. “The design brings its own kind of luxury to the equation,” MotorTrend Mexico editor Miguel Cortina said. “Genesis isn’t trying to copy Europe or America or Japan—the GV70 does its own thing.”

The story is the same in the cabin, which could only have been crafted by a luxury brand thinking beyond the norm. Its enormous 14.5-inch touchscreen is standard on every GV70, and it has more rear-seat space than a number of competitors thanks to front seat backs that have been carved out to accommodate more knee room. In the cargo area you find 28.9 cubic feet of usable space behind the rear seats, more than almost every vehicle in the segment.

Genesis has also been making a name for itself by offering an extensive amount of standard features for its vehicles at a competitive price point, and the GV70 is no different. It comes impressively well equipped with AWD, adaptive cruise control, lane centering, blind-spot monitoring, and that 14.5-inch screen. But beyond all of its copious equipment, what really drives the GV70’s value proposition home is how considered and compelling the package feels as a whole.

In a segment stuffed with intriguing options, the Genesis GV70, which melds scintillating dynamics with huge value and a level of practicality that’s rare among luxury vehicles, is nothing short of a revelation—and as a result it is the only choice for the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year honor.

J.D.Powers Awards Genesis Highest Ranked Tech Experience for Luxury Brands.

Per 2021 U.S.Tech Experience Index (TXI) by J.D. Powers is based on responses from 110,827 owners of new 2021 model-year vehicles surveyed after 90 days of ownership.

The TXI Study analyzes 36 technologies, which are divided into four categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity.

GV60 premieres a Luxury EV that connects the driver to the vehicle

The GV60 is the brand's first dedicated electric vehicle model, marking Genesis' journey towards electrification .

The vehicle builds on Genesis' design philosophy to set a new standard in sustainable luxury design.

The GV60's athletic coupe design emphasizes a high-performance EV aesthetic.

The GV60 comes with innovative technologies, such as the Crystal Sphere and Face Connect, to enable new ways for drivers to connect with the vehicle.

Powered by a dedicated EV platform that maximizes driving range and performance.

As an entry level auto into the Genesis luxury lineup, the GV60 comes in with a 2,900mm (115 inch) wheelbase. This GV60 continues the sustainable approach to autos by using many eco-friendly and recycled materials throughout the auto. The GV60 will be leading the luxury segment in choices including exterior and interior colors.

The GV60 is available in total of 11 colors, including four new colors: São Paulo Lime, Hanauma Mint, Atacama Copper, and Atacama Copper Matte. Other colors include Vik Black, Uyuni White, Matterhorn White, Saville Silver, Carbon Metal, Melbourne Gray, and Royal Blue.

The São Paulo Lime is Genesis' new signature color for its high-performance electric vehicle as it emphasizes the active and dynamic character of the vehicle.

Hanauma Mint is a color that emphasizes eco-friendliness. The Copper color is a signature color of Genesis and will be applied to the exterior of the brand's vehicles starting with the GV60. In particular, the matte copper color has been enhanced with an improved paint that feels more like a raw copper material than conventional matte paints.

The interior is available in a total of five colors: Obsidian Black, Torrent Navy, Ash Gray/Glacier White, Monstera Green/Camel Beige and Monstera Green/Glassier White.

Leading the Tech sector in Auto's.

The GV60 is equipped with innovative technologies to provide a unique electric vehicle experience. Innovations such as Face Connect, Fingerprint Authentication System, Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Update, and Digital Key 2 enable drivers to be connected to their vehicle.

Face Connect is a feature that allows the vehicle to recognize the driver's face to lock or unlock its doors without a key. Drivers only need to touch the door handle and show their face to the camera on the B-pillar. The feature can register two faces.

The feature uses a Near Infra-Red (NIR) camera to provide accurate facial recognition under virtually any circumstances – including in the dark or when the weather is cloudy. It also leverages Deep learning technology to improve accuracy.

With Face Connect, the Head-Up-Display (HUD), driver's seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and infotainment settings can be adjusted based on the driver's customized settings. It can be automatically connected to individual driver profiles, providing a new level of convenience that makes it seem as if the vehicle recognizes the driver

The GV60's Fingerprint Authentication System allows drivers to start and drive the car without a key and offers an authentication function for in car payments and release of Valet Mode.

The combination of both technologies will allow drivers to enjoy a brand-new experience of using only biometric information to drive their car.

With the GV60, the OTA Software Update has been further expanded to include a variety of areas.

Previously, this function was used to wirelessly update infotainment system features, such as navigation, the digital instrument cluster, and the Head-Up-Display (HUD). With the GV60, the scope of the updates has been further expanded to other key areas of the vehicle, enabling additional software updates on major electronic devices including the electric vehicle integrated control device, suspension, brakes, steering wheel, airbags, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

This allows drivers to update their vehicle's software without visiting a service center, so their vehicle is always up to date with the latest features.

In addition, the GV60 will feature a Digital Key 2 for the first time in a Genesis vehicle. This is an upgraded version of the existing digital key, enabling drivers to open the door without using the smartphone. Drivers can enter and start their car by simply touching the door handle and the digital key can be shared to up to three people.

Genesis Media Center

Genesis Media Center : GENESIS X CONCEPT WINS ‘BEST OF THE BEST’ RED DOT DESIGN AWARD FOR DESIGN CONCEPT

Genesis Media Center : GENESIS PREMIERES THE ELECTRIC MODEL OF GV70 AT AUTO GUANGZHOU 2021

Genesis Media Center : MOTORTREND NAMES GENESIS GV70 2022 SUV OF THE YEAR

Genesis Media Center : GENESIS UNVEILS EXTERIOR IMAGES OF THE G90

Genesis Media Center : GENESIS RANKS HIGHEST OVERALL FOR TECH INNOVATION IN J.D. POWER 2021 U.S. TECH EXPERIENCE INDEX STUDY

2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study | J.D. Power (jdpower.com)

Genesis Media Center : GENESIS PREMIERES THE GV60, A LUXURY EV THAT CONNECTS A VEHICLE TO A DRIVER