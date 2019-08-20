Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    By Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GMC Canyon AT4 Coming for 2020

      ...Replaces the All-Terrain...

    There's not much to show of it, but GMC announce that the GMC Canyon AT4 would be coming in early 2020 at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.  The AT4 package is a ruggedized look that falls between the SLT and Denali in GMC's lineup. Right now, AT4 is only available on the GMC Sierra 1500, Sierra HD, and the 2020 GMC Acadia.  On the Acadia, the AT4 package is simply an appearance package. On the Sierra, it actually adds a 2-inch lift kit in and red recovery hooks.

    GMC has promised that every vehicle in the lineup will get an AT4 package (though we doubt that is true for the Savana), leaving the Terrain, Canyon, and Yukon as the holdouts.  

    The AT4 package on the Canyon is interesting because GMC already offers the All-Terrain package which adds an off-road suspension, transfer case shield, hill descent control, and all-terrain tires among the visual updates. For 2020, the All-Terrain package will be dropped and replaced with AT4.  The Chevy Colorado offers an off-road version in the ZR2 trim, but there is no equivalent for the GMC.  It could be that GMC is planning the AT4 to be more than the current All-Terrain, but not quite to the level of a ZR2.

    Source: Motor1.com
    Image: GMC Media

    ccap41

    Why a version of this wasn't out when the ZR2 came out, blows my mind. 

    What I would do with these twins is;

    Colorado would get the street treatment(Syclone would be an appropriate name) and it would be a little hot rod and the Canyon would get the off road treatment and make it the ZR2(name it whatever you want).

    You get two high-margin trucks and they wouldn't compete with each other for sales.

    dfelt
    47 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Why a version of this wasn't out when the ZR2 came out, blows my mind. 

    What I would do with these twins is;

    Colorado would get the street treatment(Syclone would be an appropriate name) and it would be a little hot rod and the Canyon would get the off road treatment and make it the ZR2(name it whatever you want).

    You get two high-margin trucks and they wouldn't compete with each other for sales.

    Plus 1,000,000 we all seem to understand this, I wonder why GM cannot get it? 🙄

    ccap41
    47 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Plus 1,000,000 we all seem to understand this, I wonder why GM cannot get it? 🙄

    They don't have to go nuts with the Syclone but give it a little more power, lower it a bit, and give it some bigger/wider wheels and tires and that would probably be good enough. It doesn't have to be a crazy 450hp truck. If they used the 2.7T they have in-house, they could give it a mild tune and make something like 350hp/400tq and be good. 

    ocnblu

    Will be inneresting to see if they keep the same off-road equipment and just switch the nameplates from All-Terrain to AT4. 

