GMC Canyon AT4 Coming for 2020

There's not much to show of it, but GMC announce that the GMC Canyon AT4 would be coming in early 2020 at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The AT4 package is a ruggedized look that falls between the SLT and Denali in GMC's lineup. Right now, AT4 is only available on the GMC Sierra 1500, Sierra HD, and the 2020 GMC Acadia. On the Acadia, the AT4 package is simply an appearance package. On the Sierra, it actually adds a 2-inch lift kit in and red recovery hooks.
GMC has promised that every vehicle in the lineup will get an AT4 package (though we doubt that is true for the Savana), leaving the Terrain, Canyon, and Yukon as the holdouts.
The AT4 package on the Canyon is interesting because GMC already offers the All-Terrain package which adds an off-road suspension, transfer case shield, hill descent control, and all-terrain tires among the visual updates. For 2020, the All-Terrain package will be dropped and replaced with AT4. The Chevy Colorado offers an off-road version in the ZR2 trim, but there is no equivalent for the GMC. It could be that GMC is planning the AT4 to be more than the current All-Terrain, but not quite to the level of a ZR2.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.