    GMC Refreshes the Canyon for 2021

      ...also gets a new AT4 trim...

    GMC had a hit on their hand when they introduced the GMC Canyon for the 2015 model year, but they've not done a lot to refresh the truck visually since then. Six years is a long time for a truck to go without a refresh, but in 2021 the Canyon will get one.

    In addition to the visual refresh, the Canyon is getting a new AT4 trim line like that of its big brother the Sierra.  The AT4 designation brings new 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels, an off-road tuned suspension with advanced hill descent control system, four-wheel drive standard along with a G80 rear automatic locking differential, and a transfer case skid plate.  Visually, the grille is larger and there are now red recovery hooks. The seats have Kalahari stitching in AT4 headrest embroidery.

    The Denali is also getting some upgrades. The grille has been updated with a more sculpted and layered pattern. Chrome assist steps are standard along with a swath of other chrome accents. It is equipped with 20-inch diamond cut wheels and the look has been updated to match the Sierra. Inside there is now open-pore ash wood trim, aluminum trim, unique stitching, and a new cocoa/dark atmosphere color theme.  Heated/Cooled seats and a heated steering wheel are standard.

    Both trims come standard with the 308 horsepower 3.6-liter V6 or the 2.8-liter diesel with 369 lb-ft of torque.

    The 2021 Canyon will go on sale later this year.

    2021-GMC-Canyon-AT4-001.jpg

    2021-GMC-Canyon-AT4-012.jpg

    2021-GMC-Canyon-AT4-022.jpg

     

    Source: GMC

