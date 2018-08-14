Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Spying: Are You A Small GMC Crossover?

      It's hard to tell with all of this camouflage

    "To me, there is more room for SUVs in the GMC stable. An obvious place for GMC to be if it expands is that small SUV segment," said Duncan Aldred, head of Buick and GMC last August.

    It seems GMC planning such an expansion if new spy shots are to be believed. It is difficult to tell whether or not this is a GMC as the two test mules are under numerous layers of camouflage. But we can make out the brand's slotted grille in the front.

    For some time, we had been hearing murmurs about GMC possibly building a Jeep Wrangler fighter. But judging from these photos, it seems that it will be a subcompact crossover to compete against the Jeep Renegade and Ford EcoSport. According to Automotive News, the new model could be called Granite and use the Gamma-2 architecture that underpins the Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax.

    Production of this new model is expected to begin in 2020.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Motor1


    dfelt

     

    gmc-granite-spy-photos.jpg

    That is a tiny CUV.

    See the source image

    I loved the look of the concept. I wonder how much they will keep. Probably not much. :( 

    ocnblu

    ocnblu 1,253

    Posted (edited)

    From info gleanable in the spy photos, it has a grille texture like the Acadia, also the headlight outline mimics Acadia on a smaller scale.  Seems to be a tiny step backward from the caliper lights on the Terrain.  Still I'm innerested in seeing what it will be like.

    Edited by ocnblu
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Side window treatment looks like a rising belt line similar to the Encore, but with a quarter window or different C-pillar trim?  Maybe it will have the opera window w/ floaty roof style trim like the Terrain..

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    From info gleanable in the spy photos, it has a grille texture like the Acadia, also the headlight outline mimics Acadia on a smaller scale.  Seems to be a tiny step backward from the caliper lights on the Terrain.  Still I'm innerested in seeing what it will be like.

    Wonder if it will get a Z71 package. 🤔

    riviera74

    Makes sense for GMC to have a CUV the same size as the Trax and Encore.  I have seen A LOT of Encores on the road in the last two years, which arguably makes the Encore the best seller for Buick (here in the USA).  Some customers would rather have the GMC look instead of the Trax or the somewhat feminine-looking Encore.

    daves87rs
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    From info gleanable in the spy photos, it has a grille texture like the Acadia, also the headlight outline mimics Acadia on a smaller scale.  Seems to be a tiny step backward from the caliper lights on the Terrain.  Still I'm innerested in seeing what it will be like.

    Good to know I was not the only one getting that vibe....

    And would would make sense...

