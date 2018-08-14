Spying: Are You A Small GMC Crossover?

"To me, there is more room for SUVs in the GMC stable. An obvious place for GMC to be if it expands is that small SUV segment," said Duncan Aldred, head of Buick and GMC last August.

It seems GMC planning such an expansion if new spy shots are to be believed. It is difficult to tell whether or not this is a GMC as the two test mules are under numerous layers of camouflage. But we can make out the brand's slotted grille in the front.

For some time, we had been hearing murmurs about GMC possibly building a Jeep Wrangler fighter. But judging from these photos, it seems that it will be a subcompact crossover to compete against the Jeep Renegade and Ford EcoSport. According to Automotive News, the new model could be called Granite and use the Gamma-2 architecture that underpins the Buick Encore and Chevrolet Trax.

Production of this new model is expected to begin in 2020.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Motor1