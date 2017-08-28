It seems somewhat odd that GMC doesn't have a subcompact/entry-level crossover like its sister brands Buick and Chevrolet. Speaking with Automotive News at the media launch of the GMC Terrain, the head of Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred said a model that is smaller and less-expensive than the Terrain is "a logical place" for the brand to expand.

"To me, there is more room for SUVs in the GMC stable. An obvious place for GMC to be if it expands is that small SUV segment," said Aldred.

Small crossovers have become one of the hottest segments in the past few years with various automakers throwing their hat into the ring. Aldred admitted that GMC "should have been first in the segment."

