Syclone returns for Limited run in 2019

SVE or Specialty Vehicle Engineering has been picked by GMC to make a limited run of a 2019 GMC 455HP Syclone available in 2WD or 4WD extended cab Pickup. The original was a Turbocharged V6, SVE and GMC will use a supercharged V6 creating nearly 50% more power than the OEM V6 when compared to the factories specification. The 2019 Syclone is a collaborative effort between GMC and SVE where GMC supplied a canvas that allows the artist, SVE to turn into a tire-scorching monster.

According to SVE website the following is done to create a 21st century monster.

6 piston Forged Front Calipers, High Performance Brake system with slotted rotors

Sports Suspension Package, lowers the truck 2" front, 5" rear which includes HD Traction Bars, HD Spring Bushings, High Rated Performance Shocks and HD Rear Sway bar.

Stainless steel Cat-Back Dual Exit Exhaust

20" x 9" 5 spoke Alloy Wheels wrapped in Y-rated Performance Tires front and rear.

OEM-Quality Composite Hood insert w?455HP Chrome and Red Badges, Body-Color Composite Rocker Panel Extensions, OEM-Quality SYCLONE Door and Tailgate Badges, Body Colored Front Grill Surround, Grill Bars and Rear Bumper.

Interior upgrades include the following: Custom Seat Trim Package with Red Syclone Graphics Embroidered on Seat Back Custom Floor mats Numbered Dash Plaque (1-100) with 455HP called out Two Syclone numbered Key Fobs



While the original Syclone was only available in Black, the 2019 Syclone is available in any of GMC Factory colors.The Supercharger spins up to 90,000 RPM ensuring a smooth linear power band all the way to the 6400 RPM red line. The system uses an air-to-water intercooler to minimize heat soak, while optimizing power at all times.

SVE, formerly SLP is a Tier One Supplier to GM and the dealers for more than 25 years. While there is no official video from SVE, this was posted on YouTube with a bit more info.