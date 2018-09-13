General Motors Recalls Over A Million SUVs and Trucks in the U.S.

General Motors is recalling 1,015,918 pickup trucks from the 2015 model year due to a problem with the electric power steering (EPS) system. In a letter published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration yesterday, the EPS may momentarily lose assist before regaining it.

"If EPS assist is lost and then suddenly returns, the driver may have difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash," wrote NHTSA.

The models affected include,

Cadillac Escalade

Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Suburban

Chevrolet Tahoe

GMC Sierra

GMC Yukon

The fix is simple as dealers will update the EPS software. No word on when GM will begin the recall.

GM issued a similar recall for about 700,000 Chevrolet and GMC trucks in the US last year.

Source: NHTSA (PDF)

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears