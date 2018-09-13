Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    General Motors Recalls Over A Million SUVs and Trucks in the U.S.

      Deals with the electric power steering system

    General Motors is recalling 1,015,918 pickup trucks from the 2015 model year due to a problem with the electric power steering (EPS) system. In a letter published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration yesterday, the EPS may momentarily lose assist before regaining it.

    "If EPS assist is lost and then suddenly returns, the driver may have difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash," wrote NHTSA.

    The models affected include,

    • Cadillac Escalade
    • Chevrolet Silverado
    • Chevrolet Suburban
    • Chevrolet Tahoe
    • GMC Sierra
    • GMC Yukon

    The fix is simple as dealers will update the EPS software. No word on when GM will begin the recall.

    GM issued a similar recall for about 700,000 Chevrolet and GMC trucks in the US last year.

    Source: NHTSA (PDF)
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears


