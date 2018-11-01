Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    GM To Continue Production of Outgoing Silverado/Sierra Till the End of Next Year

      The end of the previous-generation Silverado and Sierra will begin early next year

    General Motors took a page out Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' playbook by continuing the build the outgoing-generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra alongside the next-generation models in an effort to keep sales up. But sooner or later, the previous-generation models will end production. When is that?

    During GM's third-quarter earnings call, CFO Dhivya Suryadevarat said the automaker would begin winding down production the K2 crew cab models early next year, followed by double cab and regular cab models beginning in "the early second half of next year." 

    GM's Oshawa, Ontario plant has been helping with the production of the outgoing models. According to Automotive News, Oshawa receives unfinished Silverado and Sierra double cab bodies from the Fort Wayne, Indiana plant. Models are painted and undergo final assembly. Known as the "Oshawa shuttle," it started at the beginning of the year and would add heavy-duty pickups and a second production shift in the summer. GM spokeswoman Kim Carpenter told AN the program is expected to "run into late 2019 based on market demand."

    Production of the next-generation (T1) pickups began in July at Fort Wayne, followed by double cab models last month. GM's Silao, Mexico plant will begin production of the regular and crew cab models in January. Unlike FCA, which experienced a number of problems with the launch of the next-generation Ram 1500, GM was able to deliver 45,000 next-generation pickups in the third-quarter.

    The big question is what happens to the hourly workers building the trucks at Oshawa. GM declined to comment, but AN speculates they could be laid off or moved to other positions.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles GM News

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    daves87rs

    They will just be gone...

    Not sure why they are not just focusing on one truck unless they plan heavy discounts on the other....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Q: who wants to buy the last generation pickup truck when the new generation pickup is on sale on the same dealer lot?  Especially at MSRP?!

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    • Firstly, GM has done this 'dual generation production' procedure numerous times in the past- predating any 'FCA playbook'. Malibu Classic comes to mind.
    • Secondly, the 'classic' '18/'19s aren't moving at MSRP; GM has advertised a nice discount for numerous months now. Add in the price increases for the Nu '19s and the price difference is considerable.
    • Thirdly, the vast bulk of Nu '19s being built so far seem to be Double Cab or Crew Cab/short beds; may well be a much wider body style selection on Ye Old '19s.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Recently Browsing

    No registered users viewing this page.

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×