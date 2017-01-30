More Downtime Comes To GM's Lordstown Plant

General Motors has extended the plant shutdown at their Lordstown, Ohio plant by 'several weeks' as a way to help cut back on the inventory of the Chevrolet Cruzes.

According to The Detroit News, workers at the plant were notified of the extension this morning. GM did not say how long the extension would be. Robert Morales, president of UAW Local 1714 said the union doesn't have any information on how long the shutdown will last.

GM has been trying to reduce the amount of Cruzes sitting around. Back in November, GM cut a shift at the plant which affected 1,243 workers. The good news is that Cruze inventory has dropped from a 121-day supply that we reported in December to around a 100-day supply.

Cruze sales in January increased 38.9 percent to 19,949 units.

Source: The Detroit News

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears