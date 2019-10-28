UAW Votes To Ratify Contract

The UAW has announced that their membership has ratified the new 4-year contract deal with General Motors 23,389 to 17,501. Roughly 46,000 union members will receive an $11,000 ratification bonus while temporary workers will get $4,500.

According to GM, work is to resume Monday with the first shift, however GM was attempting to get volunteers to start production earlier on Saturday and Sunday at Flint Assembly and Fort Wayne Assembly where the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado are built.

The strike, which lasted roughly 6 weeks, cost the company $450 million per week.

The new agreement includes: