  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Honda Gives the CR-V a Buff and a Shine.... and a Hybrid

      ...just a mild refresh, but a full hybrid...

    Honda debuted the 2020 Honda CR-V today with a lightly refreshed exterior, but with a big announcement under the hood.  This is the first time Honda  will be offering the CR-V with a Hybrid Powertrain.  There are some other powertrain changes as well.

    Starting with the Hybrid, the system is a two motor hybrid that combines electric power with gasoline propulsion from a 2.0 liter DOHC engine. This engine boasts a thermal efficiency over 40 percent, the highest of any mass-produced Honda engine.  Peak total system horsepower for the Hybrid is now 212, up from 190 on the standard gasoline model. This is the same powertrain found in the Accord Hybrid. It is also the first time Honda has offered AWD on a hybrid vehicle. In times of low traction, a clutch can engage an electric motor to the rear wheels to help with grip.  Hybrid models are equipped with Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System, a small speaker on the front of the car that makes a noise for passers by while the vehicle is traveling in electric only mode.

    Previously, base model CR-V LXes got a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder. Now for 2020, all non-hybrid CR-Vs will come with the 190 hp 1.5-liter turbo unit. No matter which mode of power you choose, power flows to the wheels through a CVT. 

    On the safety front, the CR-V now comes standard with Honda Sensing, a suite of sweet safety technologies that include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keep Assist. Additionally, as an option, are blind spot information, rear cross traffic monitor, and auto high beam headlights. 

    EPA figures will be released closer to launch, but Honda is forecasting a 50% increase in fuel economy over the non-hybrid models. Non-hybrid production begins this fall and hybrid production starts in early 2020. 

     

    Source: Honda Motor America

    Matt 967

    I agree!  I see some new features on the Hybrid!  Heated steering wheel, paddle shifters, wireless charging, parking sensors and LED fog lights!  This could be my next new car!  Hybrid will be great for all of my work driving too 😊

    Drew Dowdell
    9 minutes ago, Matt 967 said:

    I agree!  I see some new features on the Hybrid!  Heated steering wheel, paddle shifters, wireless charging, parking sensors and LED fog lights!  This could be my next new car!  Hybrid will be great for all of my work driving too 😊

    An estimated 40mpg if the 50% increase in fuel economy figure holds up.  That would be great for you.

    dfelt

    Over all nice but plain CUV, fits the Honda customer profile and should serve them well. The wood trim looks real and not that plastic fake look but that could just be the pictures.

    Two things: 

    1. This is going to make it harder for GM to do their package overprice as so much is now included in the base units.
    2. GM and FCA need to get their act together to have a Hybrid CUV or EV CUV ASAP as Ford has Hybrids that folks like and now Honda.

    This will help push more towards the Hybrid / EV world as these options come out hopefully reasonably priced.

    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    GM and FCA need to get their act together to have a Hybrid CUV or EV CUV ASAP as Ford has Hybrids that folks like and now Honda.

    Don't forget about the other best seller that has a hybrid, RAV4. It starts less than 28k, too.  

    frogger

    The RAV4 hybrid is selling at 100K+ a year clip in the US last I checked, so Honda needed to get this here.  In Canada currently there is almost a six month wait upon ordering a RAV4 hybrid.  They should probably have the option for their thirstier midsize/3 row models too (Passport/Pilot)

     

     

     

    riviera74

    Hi GM. 

    We need a hybrid Equinox and Terrain STAT.  Decently priced and decently equipped.

    Sincerely, the American consumer

    smk4565

    Nice update with some solid powertrain choices.  This should continue to sell well andI bet the hybrid take rate is pretty high.

