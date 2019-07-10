Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Hyundai Truck "Coming Soon"

      ...keep holding your breath...

    Hyundai first showed the Santa Cruz pickup truck concept at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show and has teased the truck to the public in the 4 years since its debut.  Now it seems that the Vice President of Product, Corporate, and Digital Planning is saying the Korean auto maker is expecting to enter the U.S. truck market soon with a model built in North America, and possibly in the U.S.  Hyundai already builds the Santa Fe crossover in Montgomery Alabama. 

    The Santa Cruse that was shown at NAIAS was a crossover vehicle similar to the Honda Ridgeline and featured a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine, a tailgate which could extend out further from the truck, and rear hinged rear doors. Given that Hyundai has already canceled plans for the diesel Santa Fe, don't expect one to make it into the Santa Cruz. 

    There is still no timeline for introduction or production of the consumer version, so if you're holding your breath for this truck, you'll have to keep holding a bit longer. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Cool concept, makes me wonder not if but when they enter the US market if they will do Hybrid and pure EV along an ICE version.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Why is Hyundai doing this?  Have they not seen the poor sales of the Honda Ridgeline?  Nobody here wants to buy a minivan disguised as a pickup truck.  Truck buyers want a BOF truck, not this.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    Why is Hyundai doing this?  Have they not seen the poor sales of the Honda Ridgeline?  Nobody here wants to buy a minivan disguised as a pickup truck.  Truck buyers want a BOF truck, not this.

    They are up 300 sales over last year with 15,255 sold year to date. If engineering is not much effort, than they very well could turn a profit at 30,000 units a year. Compared to many of MB products that sell 200 to 300 a month or 2400 to 3400 a year.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    They are up 300 sales over last year with 15,255 sold year to date. If engineering is not much effort, than they very well could turn a profit at 30,000 units a year. Compared to many of MB products that sell 200 to 300 a month or 2400 to 3400 a year.

    Compare Ridgeline sales to those of a Ford Ranger or the Colorado/Canyon twins.  That would make a lot more sense.  The F-series sells more in one month than the Ridgeline sold this year.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    11 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Compare Ridgeline sales to those of a Ford Ranger or the Colorado/Canyon twins.  That would make a lot more sense.  The F-series sells more in one month than the Ridgeline sold this year.

    I understand that, yet if an auto maker can make a profit and business case on just a few thousand a year, I am sure Hyundai can make a business case for 30,000 plus per year.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      June 2019: Hyundai Motor America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Model Sales
      Vehicle
      June-19
      June-18
      2019 YTD
      2018 YTD
      Accent
      2,632
      2,120
      14,906
      14,825
      Elantra
      16,540
      17,858
      84,971
      99,728
      Ioniq
      1,607
      1,506
      7,599
      8,599
      Kona
      6,341
      4,240
      37,089
      15,193
      Nexo
      21
      0
      119
      36*
      Palisade
      383
      0
      383
      0
      Santa Fe
      14,335
      10,526
      67,571
      59,185
      Sonata
      8,379
      10,066
      47,132
      54,235
      Tucson
      12,825
      16,173
      65,954
      69,913
      Veloster
      1,139
      767
      7,604
      5,459
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: Hyundai Motor America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai
      66,121
      64,980
      269,126
      264,530
       
      Model Sales
      Vehicle
      May-19
      May-18
      2019 YTD
      2018 YTD
      Accent
      2,659
      2,471
      12,274
      12,705
      Elantra
      15,733
      20,762
      68,431
      81,870
      Ioniq
      1,471
      1,506
      5,992
      7,093
      Kona
      7,197
      5,079
      30,748
      10,953
      Nexo
      19
      19*
      98
      36*
      Santa Fe
      13,807
      10,707
      53,236
      48,659
      Sonata
      8,599
      10,728
      38,753
      44,169
      Tucson
      15,616
      12,972
      53,129
      53,740
      Veloster
       
      1,020
      728
      6,465
      4,692
       
       
    • William Maley
      Industry News: Hyundai and Kia Invest 80 Million Euros into Rimac Automobili
      By William Maley
      From the strange bedfellows' file; Hyundai and Kia have announced a joint investment of 80 million Euros (about $90 million) into Croatia-based Rimac Automobili. Rimac may be known to most people for the fast Concept One electric supercar - the vehicle which Richard Hammond had a serious crash when filming The Grand Tour.
      "The companies will work closely together to develop prototypes for an electric version of Hyundai Motor's N brand midship sports concept car and a high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle. Hyundai Motor Group will leverage the partnership to build on its existing R&D capabilities to meet its electrification plan, which includes deployment of 44 eco-friendly models by 2025," Hyundai said in a statement this week.
      Hyundai has been teasing the idea mid-ship sports car for the past few years with a number of Veloster based concepts like the RM16 N. Maybe something could come to fruition with the help of Rimac.
      What does Rimac get out of this deal? This will allow the company to grow into a Tier 1 supplier for the industry for electric components. 
      Source: Hyundai, Rimac


      HYUNDAI MOTOR AND KIA MOTORS INVEST 80M EUR IN RIMAC AND ESTABLISH A TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP
      Hyundai Motor to invest 64M EUR; Kia Motors to invest 16M EUR; Rimac and Hyundai Motor Group form a technical partnership to collaborate on two high-performance electric vehicles by 2020 SEOUL, ZAGREB, 14 May 2019 – Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation have jointly invested 80M Euros in Rimac Automobili (Rimac) - the Croatian high-performance electric vehicle technology and sportscar company. The companies have announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development of high-performance electric vehicles.
      With the new collaboration underway, Hyundai Motor Group aims to speed up its transition towards Clean Mobility and position itself as a global leader in driving this change in the industry.
      Rimac has established themselves as a leader in high-performance electric vehicle technology and as an electric sportscar manufacturer. The company continues to deliver EV technology supporting many industry partners, including Hyundai Motor Group, to accelerate their way towards an electric future.
      Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Rimac will work closely together to develop an electric version of Hyundai Motor’s N brand midship sports car and a high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle. “Rimac is an innovative company with outstanding capabilities in high-performance electric vehicles,” said Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group. “Its startup roots and abundant experience collaborating with automakers combined with technological prowess makes Rimac the ideal partner for us. We look forward to collaborating with Rimac on our road to Clean Mobility.” 
      Founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, Mate Rimac said: “We are very impressed by the Hyundai Motor Group’s vision and prompt and decisive initiative. We believe that this technology partnership will create maximum value for our companies and their customers. Rimac is still a young and relatively small but fast-growing company. We see a strong investor and technology partner in Hyundai Motor Group and believe that this collaboration will charge the company’s position as a Tier-1 electrification components supplier to the industry. 

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Hyundai and Kia Invest 80 Million Euros into Rimac Automobili
      By William Maley
      From the strange bedfellows' file; Hyundai and Kia have announced a joint investment of 80 million Euros (about $90 million) into Croatia-based Rimac Automobili. Rimac may be known to most people for the fast Concept One electric supercar - the vehicle which Richard Hammond had a serious crash when filming The Grand Tour.
      "The companies will work closely together to develop prototypes for an electric version of Hyundai Motor's N brand midship sports concept car and a high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle. Hyundai Motor Group will leverage the partnership to build on its existing R&D capabilities to meet its electrification plan, which includes deployment of 44 eco-friendly models by 2025," Hyundai said in a statement this week.
      Hyundai has been teasing the idea mid-ship sports car for the past few years with a number of Veloster based concepts like the RM16 N. Maybe something could come to fruition with the help of Rimac.
      What does Rimac get out of this deal? This will allow the company to grow into a Tier 1 supplier for the industry for electric components. 
      Source: Hyundai, Rimac


      HYUNDAI MOTOR AND KIA MOTORS INVEST 80M EUR IN RIMAC AND ESTABLISH A TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP
      Hyundai Motor to invest 64M EUR; Kia Motors to invest 16M EUR; Rimac and Hyundai Motor Group form a technical partnership to collaborate on two high-performance electric vehicles by 2020 SEOUL, ZAGREB, 14 May 2019 – Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation have jointly invested 80M Euros in Rimac Automobili (Rimac) - the Croatian high-performance electric vehicle technology and sportscar company. The companies have announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development of high-performance electric vehicles.
      With the new collaboration underway, Hyundai Motor Group aims to speed up its transition towards Clean Mobility and position itself as a global leader in driving this change in the industry.
      Rimac has established themselves as a leader in high-performance electric vehicle technology and as an electric sportscar manufacturer. The company continues to deliver EV technology supporting many industry partners, including Hyundai Motor Group, to accelerate their way towards an electric future.
      Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Rimac will work closely together to develop an electric version of Hyundai Motor’s N brand midship sports car and a high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle. “Rimac is an innovative company with outstanding capabilities in high-performance electric vehicles,” said Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group. “Its startup roots and abundant experience collaborating with automakers combined with technological prowess makes Rimac the ideal partner for us. We look forward to collaborating with Rimac on our road to Clean Mobility.” 
      Founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, Mate Rimac said: “We are very impressed by the Hyundai Motor Group’s vision and prompt and decisive initiative. We believe that this technology partnership will create maximum value for our companies and their customers. Rimac is still a young and relatively small but fast-growing company. We see a strong investor and technology partner in Hyundai Motor Group and believe that this collaboration will charge the company’s position as a Tier-1 electrification components supplier to the industry. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Hyundai Motor America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai Motor America Reports April 2019 Sales
       
      Hyundai Total Sales Up 1%; Retail Sales Up 2% Elantra, Santa Fe Family, Veloster and Kona Total Sales Increase Year Over Year
      FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2019 – Hyundai Motor America reported April sales of 55,420 units, a 1% increase in comparison with April 2018 and the ninth straight month of increasing total sales. Retail sales in April grew by 2% backed by retail increases for Elantra (up 8%), Tucson (up 33%), Santa Fe (up 23%) and Kona (up 40%).
       
      Sales Summary
        Apr-19
      Apr-18
      2019 YTD
      2018 YTD
      Hyundai
      55,420
      55,035
      203,005
      199,550
       
      April Highlights
      April was a solid month for Hyundai with total sales increasing for a variety of products across the lineup. Total SUVs sales equaled 24,601 units, 44% of the total mix, with Kona, the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year up 55% and combined Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL sales up 14%. On the car front, Elantra total sales grew by 18% and Veloster increased by 68%.
      “Our focus on retail deliveries and working closely with our dealer partners in providing an exceptional shopping and buyer experience resulted in the third straight month of growing retail sales for Hyundai,” said John Cook, director, Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. “April was also an important month for brand lift as we executed two exciting new vehicle introductions at the New York International Auto Show, resulting in Hyundai being the second most talked about brand at the show. Despite challenging market conditions and slowing industry sales, we are cautiously optimistic as we enter May and typically strong Memorial Day holiday weekend sales.”

      April Product and Corporate Activities
      Hyundai Venue Global Introduction: Hyundai’s New York International Auto Show included the successful world debut of the all-new entry SUV Venue. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and convenience technologies and is the perfect fit for those seeking a seamless combination of style and versatility, while slotting in as the most affordable Hyundai SUV in the lineup. Venue will arrive in U.S. showrooms in the fourth quarter of this year. 2020 Sonata North American Introduction: The dramatically redesigned 2020 Sonata made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show and showed off its Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, an all-new powertrain and segment-first technology, like the Hyundai Digital Key. Production of the 2020 Sonata starts in September at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and retail sales begin in October. Santa Fe Earns Wards Best Interior Distinction: The 2019 Santa Fe was named to the Wards 10 Best Interiors list and caught the publication’s attention for “its high-quality materials, attention to detail and overall value.” Nexo Fuel Cell Earth Day: To celebrate Earth Day, Hyundai announced that its NEXO fuel cell SUV and the Tucson fuel cell SUV, together have accumulated more than 5 million miles on U.S. roads, all while emitting only clean water vapor. This cumulative distance is the equivalent of circumnavigating the Earth’s surface more than 300 times at the equator.  
      Model Sales
      Vehicle
      Apr-19
      Apr-18
      2019 YTD
      2018 YTD
      Accent
      2,834
      2,816
      9,615
      10,234
      Elantra
      16,586
      14,044
      52,698
      61,108
      Ioniq
      1,211
      1,789
      4,521
      5,587
      Kona
      5,154
      3,315
      23,551
      5,874
      Nexo
      19
      15*
      79
      17*
      Santa Fe
      10,746
      9,400
      39,429
      37,952
      Sonata
      8,634
      9,616
      30,154
      33,441
      Tucson
      8,682
      12,888
      37,513
      40,768
      Veloster
      1,554
      924
      5,445
      3,964

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...