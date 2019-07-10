Hyundai Truck "Coming Soon"

Hyundai first showed the Santa Cruz pickup truck concept at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show and has teased the truck to the public in the 4 years since its debut. Now it seems that the Vice President of Product, Corporate, and Digital Planning is saying the Korean auto maker is expecting to enter the U.S. truck market soon with a model built in North America, and possibly in the U.S. Hyundai already builds the Santa Fe crossover in Montgomery Alabama.
The Santa Cruse that was shown at NAIAS was a crossover vehicle similar to the Honda Ridgeline and featured a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine, a tailgate which could extend out further from the truck, and rear hinged rear doors. Given that Hyundai has already canceled plans for the diesel Santa Fe, don't expect one to make it into the Santa Cruz.
There is still no timeline for introduction or production of the consumer version, so if you're holding your breath for this truck, you'll have to keep holding a bit longer.
