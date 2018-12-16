Hyundai Cans Santa Fe Diesel For U.S.

Hyundai was planning on offering three different powertrains for the Santa Fe; the 2.4L four-cylinder as the base, an optional turbocharged 2.0L turbo-four, and a new 2.2L turbodiesel. The diesel would also be the only Santa Fe model to offer a third-row. But Green Car Reports has learned the diesel option has been canned.

Brandon Ramirez, a spokesman for Hyundai confirmed the cancellation of the diesel during a first drive event of the Palisade in South Korea. The reason was due studies showing that consumers were not as willing to purchase a diesel as before. Likely helping this is the downward trend in gas prices and the increasing push into electrification. The departure of the diesel also means no option of a third-row for the Santa Fe according to Ramirez.

This follows the announcement made by Kia back in October that the Sorento diesel option was canned.

Source: Green Car Reports