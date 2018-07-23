Hyundai's N Performance Division is Working On A Halo Model

Hyundai's N performance division is beginning to make itself known with the i30 N for Europe and the Veloster N for North America. But the group has its eyes set on something bigger.

“I can tell you Albert Biermann [Hyundai engineering boss] and myself are interested in hot things and have some ideas in the pipeline for a halo model - rest assured we are coming up with something,” said Thomas Schemera, vice president of Hyundai's high-performance and motorsport.

Schemera wouldn't spill any details about the vehicle, only saying that more information would be revealed soon. According to Auto Express, there is an internal debate going on as to what the 'halo' model will look like - a two-seater coupe and a four-door sedan are in the discussions.

Source: Auto Express, Roadshow