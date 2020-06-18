Spying: The Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Exists!

The Hyundai Santa Cruz has been talked about off and on since its debut as a concept in 2015. But it seems the truck is finally coming to fruition as some new spy shots reveal.
Compared to the concept which was an extended cab, Hyundai is using a crew cab layout. The bed is quite short, possibly around four to five feet being our guess. Up front, the Santa Cruz gets the same front end treatment as the refreshed 2021 Santa Fe - wider front grille and new headlight treatment.
Following in the footsteps of the Honda Ridgeline, the Santa Fe will be based on a unibody platform. In this case, the Santa Fe. This likely means power will come from either the 2.4L four-cylinder with 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque or turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 235 hp and 260 lb-ft. Our money is on the latter engine.
Expect more details to come out on the Santa Cruz before its launch next year.
Source: Autoblog, Car and Driver
