  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Automakers Plan to Flood the Market with SUVs and Crossovers

    But is there such a thing as too many?

    It is no secret that buyers are gobbling up SUVs and crossovers, nor is it that automakers are introducing new and redesigned models. Take a look at the New York Auto Show this week where a number a new models (Toyota RAV4 and Subaru Forester) and concepts (Lincoln Aviator) made their debut.

    According to automotive consultancy firm LMC Automotive, there are currently 63 mainstream crossover and SUV models, and 53 luxury models. By 2023, LMC is projecting 90 models for both mainstream and luxury. But this prompts a question - how much is too much?

    “I think everyone has read the same tea leaves - right now there seems to be insatiable demand,” said Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen to Reuters.

    “Everyone is going into these segments with compelling new entries and that means there are going to be winners and there are going to be losers.”

    Already, there are signs this boom could be heading downward. LMC Automotive is forecasting a slow growth for SUVs and crossovers in 2018 and continuing through 2025.

    “There are still some legs left to grow in the SUV market, but growth is slowing and will eventually level off. This is a bright spot in the market, which is why everyone is flocking to it with new product,”  said Jeff Schuster, LMC’s senior vice president of forecasting.

    A key reason comes down to the large number of SUV and crossovers that will be going off-lease and entering the market, proving a less expensive option for buyers. Cox Automotive forecasts that 40 percent of the roughly 4 million nearly new vehicles expected to come off lease this year will be SUVs and crossovers. The number is expected to rise to 44 percent.

    “Now that you’re seeing more SUVs starting to come off lease, that will automatically put pressure on new SUV pricing,” said Karl Brauer, executive publisher forKelley Blue Book.

    There are those who don't buy this argument though. Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting with AutoForecast Solutions says there is still room to grow if automakers dive into different niches such as sporty models and limited editions.

    “The market is not yet saturated and there are all kinds of niches that have yet to be filled. We’re five or 10 years from even thinking about market saturation.”

    Various automakers claim there is always more room for products, provided they can stand out.

    “There are clearly a lot of entrants, but we are going to differentiate ourselves with a completely different look to our brand," said Lincoln president Joy Falotico at the New York Auto Show.

    But Karl Brauer points out a simple fact: “Simple math suggests that you’ll have more models with lower volume.”

    “You can’t have that many SUVs on the market and have all of them grow volume. Some of them are going to have to give,” explained Brauer.

    Source: Reuters


    oldshurst442

    There is no amount of SUVs and CUVs that a car maker should have that we as posters could quantify. The market decides that. 

    The amount is what the market demands.  If that means 5 max per brand or be it 10 max per brand. But there is no way that we could assess that as we dont know what kind of growth these crossovers are having. It seems to me that SMK's assumption of 10  is closer to the truth than that of Riviera's 5. In my opinion, crossovers are replacing sedans. In my opinion, crossovers ARE the new sedans. 

    This is unfortunate for a guy like me who does not enjoy this type of vehicle.  This is why I have been silent lately in the forum. The news is about all kinds of new crossovers that were revealed at the NYC auto show. Be it the Lincoln Aviator or the Cadillac XT4 or the new RAV4 or Subaru. I only read the articles for the Cadillac and the Lincoln. Glanced over is more accurate. 

    But there is a little light at the end of the tunnel...maybe.

    Either sedans get super nichey and super finely tuned because now sedans are gonna be rare and only to be sold to enthusiasts. Therefore sport sedans are gonnna get really really good and really really sporty along the lines of a finely tuned sports car, which will be right up my alley...

    Or, they are gonna be super super crappy and left to rot on the vine...

    One niche of CUV or SUV, I think, will come about is the CUV or SUV that will have a trunk instead of a hatch...

     Cargo isolation, trunkification. Sport Utility Sedan. The SUS.

    Probably slightly more lifted than the Legacy is now. Lifted slightly to resemble a CUV or SUV.

    Kinda like the Eagle...if the Eagle Wagon 4 door and coupe was the true beginnings of the CUV, then Subaru might have stumbled upon the next big thing in the SUS...(Sport Utility Sedan and their cargo isolation, trunkification commercial.)

    Related image

     

     

    oldshurst442

    I guess!!!

    Im no connoisseur of Volvos nor lifted sedans with all wheel drive or crossovers for that matter  so I did not even know this Volvo even existed!!! 

    My Acura TL SH-AWD is a...sedan...with...all wheel drive. But she is hunkered down and she is marketed as a sports sedan. A corner-carving, family hauler that could be driven quite well in the snow, but more of the drifting in the snow kind rather than the going through it. 

    With a name like cross-country, Im guessing this Volvo is marketed more of a plowing through type 4x4.

    But yeah...I think the crossover craze will beget more and more Volvo Cross-Countries and Sport Utility Sedans. 

