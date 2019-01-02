Faraday Future Reaches A Truce With Its Main Investor

Towards the end of last year, the fate of Faraday Future looked to be bleak. Their main investor, Chinese company Evergrande Health Industry Group filed a complaint with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that claimed Faraday tried to cancel a deal to sell a 45 percent stake to them. Evergrande claimed the company didn't meet various milestones to get the full $2 billion it had agreed to in the summer. But Faraday fought back, saying that Evergrade didn't cough up the cash.

This would only signal the beginning of various issues. Throughout October, reports started to emerge that Faraday started implementing austerity measures that included a 20 percent cut in salaries and laying off a small group of workers. Later in the month, one of the co-founders of Faraday, Nick Sampson would step down.

But there is some good news for Faraday. Earlier this week, Faraday Future announced that it and Evergrade have agreed to a new restructuring agreement. According to a statement, the new agreement will “terminate the previous investment contract, withdraw and waive all litigation and arbitration proceedings, and release all security including the asset preservation pledge and equity financing rights.” This agreement will see Evergrade's stake be reduced from 45 to 32 percent.

The agreement also opens the door for Faraday to look for new financing, something the company has badly needed for months.

Source: Faraday Future on Twitter