Mahindra Fights Back Against FCA's Complaint

Earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission over the Mahindra Roxor - a side-by-side off-road utility. FCA alleges that the certain design elements of the Roxor infringe on the " intellectual property rights of FCA's Jeep design," and is wanting to stop the sale of the model in the U.S.

Mahindra is fighting back. Reuters reports that the company has filed a public interest statement with the U.S. ITC and started proceedings in a Michigan court for an injunction into FCA's complaint.

We are asking the court to block Fiat from participating in the ITC [International Trade Commission] claim -- an injunction -- because of the fact that they agreed in 2009 to never bring such claims if we use a grille that they approved. The Roxor uses that grille," Mahindra said in a statement. (Emphasis mine).

"We are also arguing that Fiat is using the ITC case to harm our ROXOR business by creating negative publicity, damaging our reputation and our stature in the marketplace.”

FCA in its complaint said that Roxor imports will hurt them as the model are underselling the Jeep Wrangler. A lot of this comes down to the Roxor being manufactured in India, and then shipping the model as a knock-down kit to their Detroit-area assembly plant for final assembly. Mahindra disputes this, saying the Roxor doesn't compete with the Wrangler as it's a side-by-side off-road utility.

" We also demonstrated that the ROXOR is a vehicle that was always intended only as an off-road vehicle, does not compete with Fiat vehicles, is manufactured and assembled in the first OEM plant to be built in Michigan, USA, in the last 25 years, was the result of more than three years of research and development, and categorically rejected the notion that the ROXOR was an imported low quality “knock-off” kit car," the company said.

Source: Reuters via Automotive News (Subscription Required), Mahindra

