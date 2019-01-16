Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    There Will Not Be An Immediate Impact On Ford and Volkswagen's New Alliance For North America

      Down the road, that may change

    The recently announced alliance between Ford and Volkswagen will not bring any benefits to North America at the beginning. Both companies said that the partnership will focus on Africa, Europe, and South America beginning with commercial vans and the next-generation Ranger/Amarok pickup. Down the road, both Ford and Volkswagen said there could be a potential product for the U.S.

    While Ford is keeping quiet on what that product could be, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said that a commercial vehicle being jointly developed by the two could come over.

    "Some of those, yes, but it's not yet decided which vehicle comes to America," said Diess.

    Volkswagen's commercial vehicle lineup is extensive with vans ranging in size from the compact Caddy (Transit Connect-sized) to the large Crafter (about Transit-sized). We would guess something like the Caddy and possibly the Transporter coming to the U.S. in the next few years. Of course, there is talk about a pickup truck - something dealers have been asking for some time. While there is a very slim chance of the Amarok coming, the Atlas Tanoak concept shown at New York last year seems to have a better chance.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), 2


    A Horse With No Name

    Of course there will be...a bunch of elderly men with sand in their panties will bitch on C and G about how this is the end of the automotive universe as we know it. 

    Starting in 3,2,1,....

    Robert Hall
    15 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Of course there will be...a bunch of elderly men with sand in their panties will bitch on C and G about how this is the end of the automotive universe as we know it. 

    Starting in 3,2,1,....

    Nah, these are just commercial appliances.  The current VW Crafter is a VW only product, but the previous on was based on the Sprinter.... so if the next Transit and Crafter share some dirty bits for various markets, no biggie...

    • Upvote 1

    William Maley
    12 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Nah, these are just commercial appliances.  The current VW Crafter is a VW only product, but the previous on was based on the Sprinter.... so if the next Transit and Crafter share some dirty bits for various markets, no biggie...

    I think the Crafter is still is based on the Sprinter, let me check.

    dfelt

    VW Full size van in the pic for this story is not bad looking, actually better looking I think than Fords.

    • Upvote 2

