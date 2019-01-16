There Will Not Be An Immediate Impact On Ford and Volkswagen's New Alliance For North America

The recently announced alliance between Ford and Volkswagen will not bring any benefits to North America at the beginning. Both companies said that the partnership will focus on Africa, Europe, and South America beginning with commercial vans and the next-generation Ranger/Amarok pickup. Down the road, both Ford and Volkswagen said there could be a potential product for the U.S.

While Ford is keeping quiet on what that product could be, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said that a commercial vehicle being jointly developed by the two could come over.

"Some of those, yes, but it's not yet decided which vehicle comes to America," said Diess.

Volkswagen's commercial vehicle lineup is extensive with vans ranging in size from the compact Caddy (Transit Connect-sized) to the large Crafter (about Transit-sized). We would guess something like the Caddy and possibly the Transporter coming to the U.S. in the next few years. Of course, there is talk about a pickup truck - something dealers have been asking for some time. While there is a very slim chance of the Amarok coming, the Atlas Tanoak concept shown at New York last year seems to have a better chance.

