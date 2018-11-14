Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    U.S. Is Planning To Hold Back On Issuing Car Tariffs

      The tariffs as high as 25% are on hold for the moment.

    Back i n May, the U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation into car imports to determine the impact of car imports. The investigation falls under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 which states "whether imports of automobiles, including SUVs, vans and light trucks, and automotive parts into the United States threaten to impair the national security." This could allow the Trump administration to levy tariffs as high as 25 percent on foreign-built vehicles.

    Yesterday, the Commerce Department submitted their draft report into the investigation. The Trump administration has 90 days to determine whether or not to move forward on various measures such as implementing tariffs if the report concludes that imports are a security threat. But Bloomberg is reporting that the administration is holding off on imposing new tariffs. Two sources tell the publication that top officials are considering revising plans due to the report. The sources also said that the report "would be subject to further changes."

    President Trump has been using the threat of tariffs as leverage during negotiations with trade partners. Already, Trump has promised not to impose any auto tariffs on Europe while the two work on a new trade deal. But a number of foreign governments and companies have said the tariffs would cause more harm. The National Automobile Dealers Association estimates tariffs would add $2,270 to the cost of U.S.-built vehicles and $6,875 to the cost of imported vehicles.

    It doesn't help that many in Trump's senior economic team believe slapping tariffs on imported cars is a bad idea. According to a report from Axios yesterday, "about every member of his senior economic team besides Peter Navarro believes this is a terrible idea."


    Source: Bloomberg (Subscription Required), Axios

    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Hopefully Potus 45 will listen for once to the smarter people on his economic team. Tariffs are a bad idea.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I'm for them if we're being charged them. I'm for whatever is most fair. None of the one-sided BS. 

    What do you mean... "being charged for them"?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    If US companies are charged to sell to X country, I believe it is fair to then charge X country's companies to sell their products here. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    If US companies are charged to sell to X country, I believe it is fair to then charge X country's companies to sell their products here. 

    Could not agree more. Don't like the current administration in the least but like Chinese intellectual property theft even less.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    13 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    If US companies are charged to sell to X country, I believe it is fair to then charge X country's companies to sell their products here. 

    It's the customers who are charged in the end. 

    But China now charges a 15% tariff on imported cars.

    The US charges a 25% tariff on imported trucks and has since the Kennedy Administration. 

    Edit: Furthermore, it's not like there is some huge flood of Chinese cars in the US market. Two of the three models that were sold here have already been pulled from US sales (CT6 PHEV and S60 Inscription). 

    Japan doesn't have a tariff on imported cars, and S. Korea's is fairly low.

    That's why a 25% tariff on cars imported into the U.S. from these countries doesn't make sense even from a retaliatory perspective. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Personally, I don't care who or when. Point fingers at whoever you'd like. I just want it even for both parties. Charge 100% tariffs, charge 0% tariffs. Whatever it is, just be equal. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Personally, I don't care who or when. Point fingers at whoever you'd like. I just want it even for both parties. Charge 100% tariffs, charge 0% tariffs. Whatever it is, just be equal. 

    But that's why this 25% thing that Trump is going for makes no sense.  I agree with you that tariffs should be reciprocal... but that's not what he's doing. 25% on Japanese cars when they charge 0%? 

    It's hamfisted.  Had he come out with reciprocal tariffs, I think he would have gotten a lot more traction and agreements.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    25 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    But that's why this 25% thing that Trump is going for makes no sense.  I agree with you that tariffs should be reciprocal... but that's not what he's doing. 25% on Japanese cars when they charge 0%? 

    It's hamfisted.  Had he come out with reciprocal tariffs, I think he would have gotten a lot more traction and agreements.

    The idea is good, the implementation is terrible. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    It ain’t going to be the cars you should worry about guys-it’s the parts!

    Repair will go through the roof......

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    We don't benefit from a future where a majority of our cars come from China, like so many other products.  And over time that will likely be inevitable.  If we get to that point where 3/4 of all our cars are coming from Mexico and China, is what we want to avoid.  What that means for an effective tariff setup back and forth, I don't know.  I do know the 25% number is bantered about and maybe that is just put out there to believe at some point in the future it will settle in at 10-15%.  I don't know.

    We do really have to ask the question, why does GM need to make something like the Envision in China, and ship it over, or why do they have to make pickups that sticker for 60k in Mexico.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×