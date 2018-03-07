2019 Jaguar I-Pace to Start At $70,495

Jaguar has been taking orders for the I-Pace since the first of this month and deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2018.

For that price, you get a 90-kWh battery pack providing an estimated range of 240 miles. This feeds two electric motors that provide a total output of 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque. Using a 100-kW DC fast charger will give the battery an 80 percent charge in 40 minutes. This increases 10.1 hours when using a 230-volt, 32-amp Level 2 home charger.

Jaguar has revealed the pricing for the upcoming I-Pace EV and it significantly undercuts the Tesla Model X. A base model I-Pace will set you back $70,495 with destination and not including the various federal and state incentives. This is about $10,000 less than the base Model X 75D, although the Model X is slightly bigger than the I-Pace.

U.S. PRICING ANNOUNCED FOR JAGUAR I-PACE

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – March 6, 2018: Following its public debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, today Jaguar announced U.S. pricing for the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE.

Priced from $69,500 before federal and local government incentives1, the Jaguar I-PACE establishes a new mid-size premium battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment.

“With the debut of the Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar in the U.S. is officially in the luxury electric vehicle business and our retailers and customers are placing orders,” said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America. “In partnership with our retailers who are investing in new facilities and EV infrastructure, we have a proactive market strategy led by very competitive pricing and the Jaguar EliteCare electric vehicle ownership package. We think the entire journey of buying, owning and driving an I-PACE will be one our customers will love for life.”

Featuring a 90kWh battery, the I-PACE delivers an estimated range of up to 240 miles and 0-60mph acceleration in as little as 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 124mph2,4.

I-PACE owners will have the convenience of using both AC and DC power to charge their vehicle; with 0-80 percent charge achievable in approximately 40 minutes using a 100kW public fast charger, or just over 10 hours using a 230V/32amp charger3.

Estimated Charging Times3:

0 – 80% Charge 0 – 100% Charge AC Charge Time - Domestic 7kW – (Single Phase, 230V/32A) Approx. 10.1 hrs Approx. 12.6 hrs DC Charge Time - Commercial 50kW Approx. 85 mins DC Charge Time - Commercial 100kW Approx. 40 mins

CHARGING AT HOME

In-home charging is facilitated by the vehicle’s 7kW on-board charger and a Mode 2 universal cable which will ship with the vehicle as standard. Using the mode 2 charger, I-PACE customers will be able to charge via a domestic 110V or 230V wall socket.

Customers may also chose to have a Level 2, 230V/32amp charger installed inside or outside of their home. To help Jaguar customers have home chargers installed, Jaguar Land Rover will be developing a nationwide network of certified independent electricians, which will be the subject of a future announcement.

RETAILER NETWORK AND INVESTMENTS

In conjunction with the expansion of the Jaguar and Land Rover model lineups, including its first electrified vehicles, Jaguar and Land Rover retailers have committed to invest $1.5B on new facilities and enhanced owner experiences over the next 5 years in North America. The new retail facility design standard to be adopted by retailers nationwide creates modern dual branded retail environments. There are 207 total dealerships in the United States, including 166 Jaguar franchises.

In the lead up to the start of sales for I-PACE later this year, retailers have also heavily invested in the training of their sales and service personnel to better understand the EV market; concerns owners may have throughout the purchase process; the intricacies on how to repair these vehicles and how to do so safely.

Jaguar & Land Rover retailers have already begun installation of electric vehicle charging equipment, getting ready to sell and service Jaguar and Land Rover electrified vehicles when they go on sale beginning in the second half of 2018.