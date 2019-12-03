Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jaguar F-Type Restyled for 2021

      ...sleek cat gets sleeker...

    Jaguar is updating the F-Type for 2021 with a sleeker look and updated engine choices.  The headlamps have been slimmed down and the bumper reworked wit model specific graphics. Around the tail end, the tail lamps are slimmer and feature a new "Chicane" graphic that is borrowed from the Jaguar I-Pace.  Those who select the R model will get a new wheels design, 20-inch 10-spoke wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires, 10 millimeters wider than before. All models can be selected in one of 16 different paint colors with each one offered in either gloss or satin.

    Inside there is a new reconfigurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system is able to receive over the air updates. The base F-type and R-Dynamic model will get sport seats while Performance bucket seats are standard on the R and First Edition models. 

    Under the bonnet is a choice of three engines depending on model. At base, there is a 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder capable of 296 horsepower with a claimed 0-60 time as low as 5.4 seconds. Next up is a supercharged V6 rated at 380 horsepower.  Sitting at the top is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 which is uprated slightly from prior years to 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Along with torque vectoring all-wheel drive, the top motor can get this cat from 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds.  Each engine comes with active exhaust system for more exhilarating sound when you want it. 

    The ride and handling has been updated with an updated suspension and electric assist power steering. Jaguar's Adaptive Dynamic system with continuously variable dampers have been tuned for more comfort at low speed and greater stability at high speed. 

    For just the 2021 model year, there will be an F-type First Edition model.  It will be based on the high-performance R-Dynamic trim and feature special 20-inch wheels, and just three colors, Santorini black, Eiger gray, and Fuji white. They come with 12-way power-adjustable seats with Windsor leather while the instrument cluster is wrapped in ebony suedecloth. 

    Pricing has not yet been announced, but don't expect it to cost less than the current $63,000 the car goes for today. It will likely go on sale mid-way through next year.

     

    Source: Jaguar

    smk4565

    I like the original front end more, the back looks the same, seems like a mid-cycle refresh without too much change.  Slight interior upgrade, nice improvements but probably not going to move the sales needle.

    frogger

    Beautiful car.  Inside I like that it has a big screen but kept physical controls for HVAC and other functions.

     

     

