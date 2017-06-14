Jaguar Reveals 2018 XF Sportbrake, Arrives In North America This Winter

Pricing for the 2018 XF Sportbrake begins at $71,445 (includes a $995.00 destination charge) and will arrive at dealers this winter.

Introducing the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake: grace, space and pace for the 21st century

All-new body-style joins the Jaguar line-up this Winter as the first XF wagon to be offered in the United States by Jaguar

Smart design delivers an aerodynamic efficiency of 0.29Cd

31.7-cu. ft. of loadspace expands to 69.7-cu. ft. with the 40:20:40 split folding second row seats lowered

Self-leveling rear Integral-Link air suspension ensures an effortless ride even when carrying a load

Convenience features such as an all-new available Gesture Controlled Blind for the panoramic sunroof enhance the practicality of the new wagon

All-new optional Cabin Ionization system filters air and reduces pollutants entering the vehicle

Powered by a 380HP supercharged V6 mated to a ZF® eight-speed automatic transmission

Standard all-wheel drive offers added confidence in adverse conditions (1)

Priced from $70,450 (2)

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – June 14, 2017 - The new Jaguar XF Sportbrake returns Jaguar to the premium wagon segment with a compelling combination of design, driving dynamics and advanced technologies that make it a standout performer.

Available user-friendly features and technologies make the Sportbrake the perfect companion for customers with active lifestyles.

With a design that retains the distinctive curves of the sedan at the front, the new XF Sportbrake embodies key Jaguar design DNA and incorporates an eye-catching roofline, which sets it apart from competitors. Its sleek silhouette projects a dynamic and purposeful profile that previews the amount of space available inside.

The interior provides spacious accommodation flooded with natural light from the full-length panoramic sunroof. Rear occupants benefit from enhanced knee room and improved headroom, while the practical layout creates more than 69 cu-ft of loadspace behind the first row.

“As with the XF sedan, every line on the Sportbrake serves a clear purpose, creating a fast sweeping silhouette,” said Jaguar Director of Design, Ian Callum. “This gives the car a sense of speed and a very dynamic appearance. As a result, I think it looks just as sporty as the sedan, if not more so.”

The new XF Sportbrake builds on the success of the sedan and has all of the advanced all-wheel drive (AWD) technologies1 and aluminum-intensive architectures that have made the Jaguar XF popular.

The suspension set-up has been specially calibrated to reflect the demands placed on premium lifestyle wagons. The stiff and lightweight set-up gives the spacious wagon signature Jaguar dynamics – a sports car-inspired character with agile handling and dynamic responses. Self-leveling rear air suspension is fitted as standard to ensure the XF Sportbrake maintains its composure, even when fully loaded.

The standard Adaptive Dynamics with Configurable Dynamics system enables drivers to fine-tune settings for the steering, transmission and throttle. Customers can also tune the suspension settings for an even more personalized driving experience1.

Advanced software functions developed by Jaguar Land Rover, such as All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Adaptive Surface Response (AdSR) and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD)4 put the vehicle’s traction in low-grip situations and cornering ability on the same level as the sedan.

All-wheel drive and the Jaguar IDD system come as standard, helping to minimize understeer and electronic interventions that typically characterize dynamic driving in all-wheel drive models. As a result, the AWD XF Sportbrake retains trademark Jaguar rear-wheel drive feel and agile steering responses4.

The XF Sportbrake features an aluminum-intensive body construction which delivers a lightweight design that is both stiffer and lighter than the previous generation XF wagon which was offered outside the United States. Featuring an innovative new single-piece polymer tailgate, the Sportbrake delivers a near perfect 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution providing the foundations for its exceptional handling.

Measuring 195.0-in in length, with a wheelbase of 116.5-in, rear legroom and load space has been optimized and contributes to the vehicle’s refined ride quality.

The XF Sportbrake features the Jaguar 380HP supercharged V6 gasoline engine as standard. Paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and advanced all-wheel drive, this combination provides sports car performance; achieving 0-60mph times of just 5.3 seconds3.

“The XF Sportbrake is the embodiment of everything our brand stands for, bringing together Jaguar design and dynamics to create vehicles that excite the senses and support active lifestyles,” said Steven de Ploey, Global Marketing Strategy and Planning Director, Jaguar. “It’s dynamic performance, desirable styling and cutting-edge technologies will introduce a new generation of drivers to Jaguar’s drive, passion and comfort.”

The XF Sportbrake is the perfect choice for customers with active lifestyles and features a series of new optional convenience features that enhance the practicality of the premium wagon. These include a wearable Activity Key, which lets users secure their vehicle while enjoying outdoor sports or activities without fear of losing their main key fob. Drivers are also able to set the maximum opening height for the gesture tailgate to prevent damage in areas where height is restricted, such as multi-story parking lots and garages.

Optional Cabin Air Filtration and Ionization prevents air pollutants from entering the vehicle and removes contaminants from the air, promoting health and wellness, while optional gesture controls for both the tailgate and the sunblind for the panoramic sunroof underline the brand’s commitment to customer convenience.

A full suite of driver assistance features are available, bolstered by Jaguar Driver Condition Monitor which is designed to examine a range of inputs to detect signs of drowsiness and to warn drivers when they need to take a break4.

The XF Sportbrake joins the existing XF sedan derivative manufactured at the Jaguar Land Rover Castle Bromwich Plant in the U.K.