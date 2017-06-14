  • Sign in to follow this  
    Jaguar Reveals 2018 XF Sportbrake, Arrives In North America This Winter

    By William Maley

      • Jaguar's new wagon comes to North America

    North America never got their hands on the first Jaguar XF Sportbrake, but the British automaker is making up for that with the debut of the second-generation XF Sportbrake.

    Introduced today in the United Kingdom, the XF Sportbrake shares a lot with the sedan in terms of design. Both have the same front end styling with narrow headlights and aggressive bumper. Where it differs is in the back as Jaguar extended the roofline and installed a tailgate that is somewhat similar to the one seen on the F-Pace crossover. The longer roofline also means more cargo space. Open the rear hatch and you're greeted with 31.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats. Fold them to expand the space to 69.7 cubic feet.

    Jaguar will only offer one engine for North America; a supercharged 3.0L V6 offering up 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. This comes paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Jaguar has made some changes to the XF Sportbrake's suspension. The back swaps the coil springs for a self-leveling rear air suspension to cope with heavy weight.

    Pricing for the 2018 XF Sportbrake begins at $71,445 (includes a $995.00 destination charge) and will arrive at dealers this winter.

    Source: Jaguar
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Introducing the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake: grace, space and pace for the 21st century

    • All-new body-style joins the Jaguar line-up this Winter as the first XF wagon to be offered in the United States by Jaguar
    • Smart design delivers an aerodynamic efficiency of 0.29Cd
    • 31.7-cu. ft. of loadspace expands to 69.7-cu. ft. with the 40:20:40 split folding second row seats lowered
    • Self-leveling rear Integral-Link air suspension ensures an effortless ride even when carrying a load
    • Convenience features such as an all-new available Gesture Controlled Blind for the panoramic sunroof enhance the practicality of the new wagon
    • All-new optional Cabin Ionization system filters air and reduces pollutants entering the vehicle
    • Powered by a 380HP supercharged V6 mated to a ZF® eight-speed automatic transmission
    • Standard all-wheel drive offers added confidence in adverse conditions (1)
    • Priced from $70,450 (2)

    (MAHWAH, N.J.) – June 14, 2017 - The new Jaguar XF Sportbrake returns Jaguar to the premium wagon segment with a compelling combination of design, driving dynamics and advanced technologies that make it a standout performer.

    Available user-friendly features and technologies make the Sportbrake the perfect companion for customers with active lifestyles.

    With a design that retains the distinctive curves of the sedan at the front, the new XF Sportbrake embodies key Jaguar design DNA and incorporates an eye-catching roofline, which sets it apart from competitors. Its sleek silhouette projects a dynamic and purposeful profile that previews the amount of space available inside.

    The interior provides spacious accommodation flooded with natural light from the full-length panoramic sunroof. Rear occupants benefit from enhanced knee room and improved headroom, while the practical layout creates more than 69 cu-ft of loadspace behind the first row.

    “As with the XF sedan, every line on the Sportbrake serves a clear purpose, creating a fast sweeping silhouette,” said Jaguar Director of Design, Ian Callum. “This gives the car a sense of speed and a very dynamic appearance. As a result, I think it looks just as sporty as the sedan, if not more so.”

    The new XF Sportbrake builds on the success of the sedan and has all of the advanced all-wheel drive (AWD) technologies1 and aluminum-intensive architectures that have made the Jaguar XF popular.

    The suspension set-up has been specially calibrated to reflect the demands placed on premium lifestyle wagons. The stiff and lightweight set-up gives the spacious wagon signature Jaguar dynamics – a sports car-inspired character with agile handling and dynamic responses. Self-leveling rear air suspension is fitted as standard to ensure the XF Sportbrake maintains its composure, even when fully loaded.

    The standard Adaptive Dynamics with Configurable Dynamics system enables drivers to fine-tune settings for the steering, transmission and throttle. Customers can also tune the suspension settings for an even more personalized driving experience1.

    Advanced software functions developed by Jaguar Land Rover, such as All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Adaptive Surface Response (AdSR) and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD)4 put the vehicle’s traction in low-grip situations and cornering ability on the same level as the sedan.

    All-wheel drive and the Jaguar IDD system come as standard, helping to minimize understeer and electronic interventions that typically characterize dynamic driving in all-wheel drive models. As a result, the AWD XF Sportbrake retains trademark Jaguar rear-wheel drive feel and agile steering responses4.

    The XF Sportbrake features an aluminum-intensive body construction which delivers a lightweight design that is both stiffer and lighter than the previous generation XF wagon which was offered outside the United States. Featuring an innovative new single-piece polymer tailgate, the Sportbrake delivers a near perfect 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution providing the foundations for its exceptional handling.

    Measuring 195.0-in in length, with a wheelbase of 116.5-in, rear legroom and load space has been optimized and contributes to the vehicle’s refined ride quality.

    The XF Sportbrake features the Jaguar 380HP supercharged V6 gasoline engine as standard. Paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and advanced all-wheel drive, this combination provides sports car performance; achieving 0-60mph times of just 5.3 seconds3.

    “The XF Sportbrake is the embodiment of everything our brand stands for, bringing together Jaguar design and dynamics to create vehicles that excite the senses and support active lifestyles,” said Steven de Ploey, Global Marketing Strategy and Planning Director, Jaguar. “It’s dynamic performance, desirable styling and cutting-edge technologies will introduce a new generation of drivers to Jaguar’s drive, passion and comfort.”

    The XF Sportbrake is the perfect choice for customers with active lifestyles and features a series of new optional convenience features that enhance the practicality of the premium wagon. These include a wearable Activity Key, which lets users secure their vehicle while enjoying outdoor sports or activities without fear of losing their main key fob. Drivers are also able to set the maximum opening height for the gesture tailgate to prevent damage in areas where height is restricted, such as multi-story parking lots and garages.

    Optional Cabin Air Filtration and Ionization prevents air pollutants from entering the vehicle and removes contaminants from the air, promoting health and wellness, while optional gesture controls for both the tailgate and the sunblind for the panoramic sunroof underline the brand’s commitment to customer convenience.

    A full suite of driver assistance features are available, bolstered by Jaguar Driver Condition Monitor which is designed to examine a range of inputs to detect signs of drowsiness and to warn drivers when they need to take a break4.

    The XF Sportbrake joins the existing XF sedan derivative manufactured at the Jaguar Land Rover Castle Bromwich Plant in the U.K.

    0

    dfelt

    Nice, I wish Cadillac still had their's but then I never fit in the old one or will probably ever fit in this. Nice looking to say the least.

    A Horse With No Name
    46 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Nice, I wish Cadillac still had their's but then I never fit in the old one or will probably ever fit in this. Nice looking to say the least.

    GM makes products for people your height...check out the electro motive division, or EMD.  Good thing is those products pull like a freight train and turn like they are on rails.

    dfelt
    1 minute ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    GM makes products for people your height...check out the electro motive division, or EMD.  Good thing is those products pull like a freight train and turn like they are on rails.

    Thanks,I have great expectations for all EV's for GM as they expand their portfolio. The EV auto's like the BOLT have plenty of room, just need a better interior color as the dash with the white V killed it for my wife who just could not get over to her how ugly the dash was. I am honestly surprised they think the white V contrast is desirable. I really hope most people can look at how awesome the BOLT is and buy it. Pulls like a frieght train, handles crisply and over all is a blast to drive.

    A Horse With No Name
    54 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Love the look but would still rather have a CTS-V wagon in gun metal gray, thank you very much. 

    In an ideal world they would be garage mates

    Love both of them...that Jag is awesome!

    smk4565

    Audi wants to introduce wagons to the USA for the anti-crossover crowd.  And a wagon gives crossover cargo space without all the weight, handling, and fuel economy penalties.  But I don't see wagons catching on.  Crossover people want to sit high up, and anti crossover people don't like 2 box design.

    dfelt
    4 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    You missed the joke entirely...look up electro motive division....

    ...and actually I did not realize the general sold EMD in 2005...the Bolt it is then...

    Sorry Horse, I never get late night TV or comedy. True engineer. Just looked it up and realized the joke, A train that fits me! :P 

