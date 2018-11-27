Jump to content
    Rumorpile: F-Type Could Offer An Electric Powertrain

      Do cats dream of electric powertrains?

    The next-generation Jaguar F-Type is expected to arrive in 2021 and according to a report from Autocar, the company is deciding what powertrains should go into it.

    One option being considered is going with a fully electric powertrain. This would allow designers to push the boundaries of the next F-Type's design. Going electric would also allow for a lower center of gravity if Jaguar was able to mount the batteries below the floor. It is unclear how much power could be on tap, but we would expect a noticeable increase to the 197 horsepower electric motors used in the i-Pace.

    Another powertrain up for consideration is a V8 sourced from BMW. Codenamed Project Jennifer, the V8 in question is a 4.4L twin-turbo producing 640 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque - allowing the F-Type to challenge the most powerful Porsche 911s. Why is Jaguar sourcing a V8 from BMW and not developing its own? Blame falling V8 sales.

    Of course, there is the option of offering both gas and electric powertains. While that would limit design freedom by just going with an electric powertrain only, it would widen the appeal of the F-Type.

    One item that is certain is the platform. Autocar reports that the next F-Type will use an aluminum-intensive platform that will help reduce weight and make the interior slightly more spacious. It could also allow Jaguar to build a successor to the XK, something we reported back in May.

    Source: Autocar


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Be interesting to see what they end up doing as I had read that they were considering going all electric and just forgoing ICE all together.

    riviera74
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Be interesting to see what they end up doing as I had read that they were considering going all electric and just forgoing ICE all together.

    Forgoing ICE altogether might be brilliant. . . . . or a total disaster if Jaguar/Land Rover do it wrong.  Tesla is not tearing up the car sales charts, luxury or otherwise.

    dfelt
    4 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Forgoing ICE altogether might be brilliant. . . . . or a total disaster if Jaguar/Land Rover do it wrong.  Tesla is not tearing up the car sales charts, luxury or otherwise.

    Do not tell Musk that. ;) Course if you build a full size truck and SUV plus use an existing real auto assembly line, they could probably build and sell profitable a pure ev product line like Rivian is planning to do.

    balthazar

    EVERYBODY is "planning on being profitable", yet the gutters & storm drains of history are PACKED with failures.

    dfelt
    18 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    EVERYBODY is "planning on being profitable", yet the gutters & storm drains of history are PACKED with failures.

    True, this just might finally clean house on who is still in the game in 20 years. :P 

