2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Interior Leaks Out

An interior shot of the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has leaked out via a user on Instagram and by the looks of it, its going much more upscale. The interior looks wide and sleek with the center stack flowing into the center console. The standard dash cluster gets a new 7-inch screen or an optional 10.5-inch cluster will be available. For the center stack, 7-inch, 8.4-inch, and 10.1-inch Uconnect screens will be available, much like in the latest RAM trucks. There will be a new heads up display and the gear selector goes from being a shift lever to a rotary dial found in other FCA vehicles.

The chassis code for this generation Grand Cherokee is WL and is expected to be on the Giorgio platform that underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. It is likely that there will be a 3-row version of the Grand Cherokee, but it may go by a new name. The biggest engine news is there is likely to be a turbo-charged inline 6-cylinder of about 3 liters in size. The Pentastar V6 could carry over, while a turbocharge 2.0-liter 4-cylinder joins at the bottom of the range. Also expect the Hemi V8 and the newest version of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel to reappear.

The next Grand Cherokee is expected as a 2021 model and will likely debut next June at the Detroit Auto Show.