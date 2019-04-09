It's Technically Possible To Drop A Hellcat Into Wrangler and Gladiator

Hellcat everything has become a bit of a running joke with any vehicle from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Pacifica? Drop a Hellcat. 500? Needs a Hellcat. Charger? Two Hellcats is just what the doctor ordered. The latest vehicles to get the attention from the Hellcat crowd are the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.
Tim Kuniskis, the head of the Jeep brand told Australian outlet Drive that it is technically possible to fit the Hellcat V8 into both vehicles.
"Everybody always asks me that question: it fits. You know that. It fits like a glove."
But there comes a big issue.
"But the problem is that it fits like a glove and there is no air space around the engine and the whole external space of the vehicle so you have no crush space; you have nothing that can be used to absorb energy in a crash," said Kuniskis.
"It is not a problem to put it in - other than emissions and fuel economy - except it would never pass any crash tests, and that’s a problem."
So those hoping for a factory model will be disappointed, but the aftermarket will be there to serve those who really want a mad Wrangler or Gladiator.
Source: Drive
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.