  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jeep Issues Stop Sale on Gladiator

      ...over not enough lube...

    Fiat Chrysler has issued a stop-sale and recall of 3,427 Jeep Gladiators for the potential of the rear drive shaft fracturing. The cause is a rear drive shaft that was assembled without grease on the monoblock joint portion of the drive shaft.  The lack of grease could cause the joint to overheat and seize which may result in a fractured rear driveshaft. The vehicles were manufactured between December 15th 2018 and June 25th of 2019. 

    If the driveshaft fails, the driver could experience a total loss of power and potentially cause dangerous road debris if the driveshaft separates from the vehicle completely. 

    Jeep said they noticed the grease error when four Gladiators came in for warranty repairs and the driveshafts were sent for analysis. FCA will replace the driveshaft for free as part of the recall and anyone who paid to have the shaft replaced will be reimbursed with proper documentation.  Postcards to affected owners will go out October 18th. No accidents or injuries have been reported from the issue. 

    Source: Jalopnik

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    surreal1272

    Is it messed up that I only read the headline and thought it was the missing lube for folks who paid $50K for a Jeep with a pick up bed that isn’t even long enough to carry your average bicycle?

    dfelt

    How does things like this get through manufacturing and not noticed that a lube point is not being lubed.Pathetic.

    smk4565

    FCA quality at work.  That turbo 4 is also very closely related to the Alfa Romeo turbo 4, but they probably cut even more corners on Jeep since it isn’t a performance brand.  The reliability of this thing must be spooky and people will buy it anyway.

    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    47 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    FCA quality at work.  That turbo 4 is also very closely related to the Alfa Romeo turbo 4, but they probably cut even more corners on Jeep since it isn’t a performance brand.  The reliability of this thing must be spooky and people will buy it anyway.

    Exactly. The sheeple will follow. With the long rear overhang, when the bed is loaded, it must drive like the old Ford Econoline 15 passenger extended vans that had the major overhang off the back axle and had a tendency to roll when fully loaded with people. Rushed to market and poorly engineered.

