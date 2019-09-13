Jeep Issues Stop Sale on Gladiator

Fiat Chrysler has issued a stop-sale and recall of 3,427 Jeep Gladiators for the potential of the rear drive shaft fracturing. The cause is a rear drive shaft that was assembled without grease on the monoblock joint portion of the drive shaft. The lack of grease could cause the joint to overheat and seize which may result in a fractured rear driveshaft. The vehicles were manufactured between December 15th 2018 and June 25th of 2019.

If the driveshaft fails, the driver could experience a total loss of power and potentially cause dangerous road debris if the driveshaft separates from the vehicle completely.

Jeep said they noticed the grease error when four Gladiators came in for warranty repairs and the driveshafts were sent for analysis. FCA will replace the driveshaft for free as part of the recall and anyone who paid to have the shaft replaced will be reimbursed with proper documentation. Postcards to affected owners will go out October 18th. No accidents or injuries have been reported from the issue.