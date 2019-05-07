Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Jeep Testing Benz Diesel in Compass

      ...unlikely to make it into the US market...

    Jeep is rumored to be testing a Mercedes-Benz supplied 2.0 liter Turbo-Diesel in 14 test vehicles in the Detroit, Michigan area. However, it is unlikely that such a vehicle would be sold in the U.S. The most likely scenario is that this is testing for the European and Asian markets.

    The Compasses were converted by an independent supplier for FCA and the suspected engine of choice is the Mercedes-Benz OM654 2.0 diesel producing 192 HP and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine was released in 2016 for the E-Class, but the engine was designed to be mounted in transverse applications as well. 

    In the U.S., the Compass is only sold with a 2.4 liter gasoline engine.  In Europe, the Compass comes with a two different 1.4-liter gasoline engines (140 hp an 170hp), two 2.0-liter diesel engines (140 hp and 170 hp), and a 1.6-liter diesel engine (120 hp). Which engine you can get largely depends on if the car is 4x4 or not. 

    GM currently sells its compact crossovers with a 1.6-liter turbo diesel, and Mazda finally unveiled their diesel CX-5. We think that this diesel Compass would be a good fit in the U.S. and should FCA be reading this, please bring it here.

     

    Source: Motor1 UK

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, dfelt said:

    Should find some buyers in the coal huffing West Virgina and surrounding state. :P

    This Benz diesel is supposed to be very clean... assuming they didn't cheat with software. 

    smk4565

    Benz doesn’t think they can sell Benz diesels here, not sure why FCA wants to make a go of it.  I am sure Mercedes would be happy to sell them engines though, I think their diesel sales in Europe are down, there is probably some factory capacity available.

    Robert Hall

    The existing diesel Compass in Europe--I wonder if that is a VM engine like other Fiat diesel models? Speaking of Jeep Compasses in Europe, I was watching a British crime drama last week and a couple of the detectives drove a black Compass.   (Other detectives had Mondeos, and there were Ford Ecosport police cars). 

    Robert Hall

    ocnblu

    ocnblu 2,002

    Posted (edited)

    I would seriously consider one.  There are strong, genuine benefits to diesel engines.  Real power for real people of the everyday persuasion.  And the Jeep brand is a perfect fit.

    olds what are you doing now?  Stalking?

    Edited by ocnblu
    oldshurst442

    Well...you down voted a couple of posts without explanation (to other posters). Assuming you did not like their post for whatever reason.

    I did the same thing to yours. I did not like your post, so I down voted...

     

    .

    oldshurst442
    8 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

     

    .

    Drew Dowdell
    Report personal attacks, don't quote them.

    Robert Hall

    Now now boys...make nice.. back on topic, it is interesting to see another US diesel variant from Jeep. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    ocnblu

    The only time a downvote is any of your concern is if it pertains to a post of yours.  Settle yourself.

    West Virginia, mountain mama, take me home, country roads...

    ocnblu
    7 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Should find some buyers in the coal huffing West Virgina and surrounding state. :P

    I am sure the Duramax Colorado sells pretty well in "West Virgina" (sic) and the other 49 states of this great country.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    I am sure the Duramax Colorado sells pretty well in "West Virgina" (sic) and the other 49 states of this great country.

    Nope, west coast, did a search and found a whole 43 across the 3 west states for the toxic diesel compared to 388 gas.

    Yet that is in comparison to the whole country which has 2,979 diesel Colorado's compared to 59,673 gas versions across our country according to auto trader.

    I say Diesel is not that big of demand.

    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    You realize that is units for sale, not units already in the hands of owners, right?

    Yup, not much diesel compared to gas for sale. Wish I could find an easy quick way to see the comparison of diesel registration to gas and EV. One site has the info but not gonna pay thousands to read it. :P 

    Robert Hall

    Outside of the SuperDuty/HeavyDuty type truck market, I can't imagine there is much consumer demand for diesels anymore..  Actual sales are probably a small percentage of the total of any model that has a diesel option, outside of the heavy duty niche.   Outside of the heavy duty niche and maybe light trucks, it's no longer a growth market for diesels in the US..can't see their sales increasing. 

    Robert Hall

    Drew Dowdell

    GM has knocked their diesel crossovers to FWD only, AWD is no longer going to be offered in a diesel.

    Just one step closer to death. I imagine the diesel doesn't make it past the next refresh. 

    Robert Hall
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    GM has knocked their diesel crossovers to FWD only, AWD is no longer going to be offered in a diesel.

    Just one step closer to death. I imagine the diesel doesn't make it past the next refresh. 

    Interesting...according to Wikipedia, the current generation Equinox and Terrain are available w/ diesels, but I don't recall ever hearing about them...must be pretty low volume.

    dfelt
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    GM has knocked their diesel crossovers to FWD only, AWD is no longer going to be offered in a diesel.

    Just one step closer to death. I imagine the diesel doesn't make it past the next refresh. 

    This is the one place that AWD with Diesel should excel, better fuel efficiency in a power train that needs torque and HP with MPG.

    Diesel in FWD only makes no sense to me.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This is the one place that AWD with Diesel should excel, better fuel efficiency in a power train that needs torque and HP with MPG.

    Diesel in FWD only makes no sense to me.

    I think they must have such a low take rate that they're simplifying things down until they kill it. 

    Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Mercedes-Benz
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported April sales of 22,949 Mercedes- Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported April sales of 2,682 units and smart reported 85, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 25,716 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 94,120, adding 10,158 units for Vans and 316 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 104,594.
      "Sales in April were again impacted by model changes and availability constraints of our high-volume SUV and compact model lines," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "We expect increased vehicle availability in the coming months."
      Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in April included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC lead totals with 5,378 vehicles followed by C-Class sales of 4,054. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,372.
      April sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,796 units (+3.3%) with 12,480 vehicles sold year-to-date (+20.9%).
      Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,311 vehicles in April, an increase of 10.9% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 40,676 vehicles, an increase of 4.2% from the previous year.
      Mercedes-Benz
      Passenger Vehicles
      Apr-19
      Apr-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      A-CLASS
      804
      _
      _
      1,694
      _
      _
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      B-CLASS
      1
      7
      -85.7%
      4
      129
      -96.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      CLA
      986
      1,910
      -48.4%
      6,196
      7,365
      -15.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      C-CLASS
      4,054
      5,148
      -21.3%
      19,056
      18,498
      3.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      E-CLASS/CLS
      3,372
      3,945
      -14.5%
      13,766
      16,380
      -16.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      S-CLASS
      958
      1,535
      -37.6%
      4,109
      6,100
      -32.6%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      SLC
      303
      197
      53.8%
      812
      783
      3.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      SL
      193
      202
      -4.5%
      629
      842
      -25.3%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      AMG GT
      340
      178
      91.0%
      984
      559
      76.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLA
      1,770
      2,011
      -12.0%
      6,491
      8,535
      -23.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLC
      5,378
      5,853
      -8.1%
      20,744
      22,113
      -6.2%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLE
      2,566
      4,110
      -37.6%
      9,101
      15,766
      -42.3%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLS
      1,678
      1,794
      -6.5%
      7,695
      7,290
      5.6%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      G-CLASS
      546
      317
      72.2%
      2,839
      1,321
      114.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL
      22,949
      27,207
      -15.7%
      94,120
      105,681
      -10.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Vans
      2,682
      2,815
      -4.7%
      10,158
      11,001
      -7.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      smart
      85
      93
      -8.6%
      316
      414
      -23.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      MBUSA
      Combined Total
      Apr-19
      Apr-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GRAND TOTAL
      25,716
      30,115
      -14.6%
      104,594
      117,096
      -10.7%
      1 Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
    Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles US
      By Drew Dowdell
      FCA US Reports April 2019 Sales; Quarterly Reporting of Sales to Start in Q3

      Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Jeep Compass post new April sales records Ram pickup notches best April ever as sales rise 25 percent Overall Ram brand sales reach new high     FCA US to report sales quarterly starting Oct. 1 May 1, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC notched four U.S. sales records for April, highlighting consumer demand for the company’s brands despite continued softness within the industry.
       
      FCA sold 172,900 vehicles in the month compared to 184,149 vehicles for the same period a year earlier. Retail sales accounted for 129,382 vehicles and fleet accounted for 25 percent of total sales. On a year-to-date basis, fleet accounted for 27 percent of total sales.

      The Jeep® Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee both reported April records as sales rose 10 percent and 23 percent, respectively. This was the second consecutive month Grand Cherokee set a record monthly high.  

      The Ram brand achieved its fourth consecutive month of record sales for the year, as April sales rose 25 percent to 53,811 vehicles. Ram pickup sales also had their second consecutive month of record sales with 49,106 vehicles sold.

      "April marks the start of the spring selling season and we anticipate strong consumer spending as we move through May,” U.S Head of Sales Reid Bigland said. "The industry may be shaking off the first-quarter sluggishness, but shoppers are coming into showrooms and buying. We sold more than 300 Jeep Gladiators, which are now starting to arrive in showrooms across the country, and we expect our Gladiator count to continue to rise, reflecting both ongoing demand and the fulfillment of the 4,190 orders taken in early April for the 2020 Gladiator Launch Edition."   

      See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

       
    Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: Electrics Soar In EU while Diesel Fades
      By Drew Dowdell
      The European car market as a whole has been in decline for six consecutive months as of March 2019 with 19 out of 27 markets posting declines.  March numbers were down 3.6 percent over the same month in 2018.  Looking at the first quarter of 2019 paints an even bleaker picture with only 6 countries recording growth.
      While overall demand is down, the demand for electric vehicles grows. The sales of EVs exceeded 100,000 units for the first time ever with a total of 125,400 EV and PHEVs sold.  That is an increase of 31%, mostly in Germany, Norway, Spain, and the Netherlands.  Much of that growth is attributed to the Tesla Model 3 entering the market and becoming Europe's top selling electric car.  Model 3 sales jumped from 3,747 units in February to 15,755 units in March. It was also the best selling premium mid-size car in the EU. 
      Diesel on the other hand is facing continuing losses. Registrations of new diesels have moved from 44.8 percent of all registrations in March 2017 to 31.2 percent of all registrations in March 2019. Analysts expect diesel to continue to fade as more cities put in diesel bans and stricter emissions regulations come into effect. 

    Drew Dowdell
      Electrics Soar In EU while Diesel Fades
      By Drew Dowdell
      The European car market as a whole has been in decline for six consecutive months as of March 2019 with 19 out of 27 markets posting declines.  March numbers were down 3.6 percent over the same month in 2018.  Looking at the first quarter of 2019 paints an even bleaker picture with only 6 countries recording growth.
      While overall demand is down, the demand for electric vehicles grows. The sales of EVs exceeded 100,000 units for the first time ever with a total of 125,400 EV and PHEVs sold.  That is an increase of 31%, mostly in Germany, Norway, Spain, and the Netherlands.  Much of that growth is attributed to the Tesla Model 3 entering the market and becoming Europe's top selling electric car.  Model 3 sales jumped from 3,747 units in February to 15,755 units in March. It was also the best selling premium mid-size car in the EU. 
      Diesel on the other hand is facing continuing losses. Registrations of new diesels have moved from 44.8 percent of all registrations in March 2017 to 31.2 percent of all registrations in March 2019. Analysts expect diesel to continue to fade as more cities put in diesel bans and stricter emissions regulations come into effect. 
    William Maley
      2019 Mazda CX-5 Finally Gets A Diesel Engine: Comments
      By William Maley
      It seems like forever since Mazda announced plans to introduce a diesel engine for the U.S. market. You need to go all the way back to 2010 when the Japanese automaker first announced its intentions, with the ambitious goal of meeting stringent emissions standards without a costly exhaust aftertreatment system. Ambitious and one that would end up going nowhere.
      After almost a decade of various delays, changing plans, and the elephant in the room that is the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal, Mazda has finally announced that they will begin selling a CX-5 turbodiesel beginning this year. No launch window was given, but the company has announced they are beginning to take pre-orders.
      Time to get excited right? Well, no. On paper, the CX-5 Diesel is quite disappointing. The diesel engine in question is a 2.2L Skyactiv-D four-cylinder producing 168 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque  (slightly lower from the 170 and 310 figures we have been reporting previously). That's less than the 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque for the optional turbocharged 2.5L. Fuel economy isn't a bright spot either. EPA figures for the 2.2 are 27 city, 30 highway and 28 combined - not major improvements over the standard 2.5 four-cylinder of 24/30/26. We should note that Mazda is only planning on offering diesel with all-wheel drive. The front-wheel drive variant we reported on last August doesn't seem to exist at the moment.
      But the final nail in the coffin is the price tag. Mazda is only offering the diesel on the top Signature trim for a base price of $42,045, including $1,045 destination charge. This is a sizeable jump from the Signature with the 2.5T at $38,235.
      It's evident that Mazda is trying to leverage the diesel engine as part of its premium ambitions. But we can't but wonder if Mazda ultimately stuck with this project just to show they could do it. With all of the delays, so-so fuel economy, and high price tag, it will be a hard sell to consumers.
      Source: Mazda 
      2019 MAZDA CX-5 SIGNATURE DIESEL ARRIVES AT NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW
      MAZDA’S PATH TO PREMIUM CONTINUES WITH THE ADDITION OF SKYACTIV-D 2.2 TO U.S. ENGINE LINEUP NEW YORK (April 17, 2019) – Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced today at the 2019 New York International Auto Show the arrival of the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD featuring the Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine with pre-sales beginning immediately. The show is open to the public from April 19-28.
      In his speech today, Chairman and CEO of MNAO, Masahiro Moro shared updates on Mazda’s journey to Japanese premium along with the ground breaking of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (MTMUS) and the recent leadership enhancements. He introduced Jeffrey Guyton as the new President of MNAO, who brings over 20 years of executive experience from Mazda Motor Europe (MME), as well as vast knowledge related to Mazda’s biggest announcement of the day – the long-awaited arrival of Mazda’s diesel engine to the U.S.
      As Mazda continues toward premium, Guyton and Moro welcomed the addition of the Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine in the U.S. with the expansion of the powertrain lineup in the CX-5, the brand’s best-selling vehicle in the region. Skyactiv-D 2.2 provides Mazda fans another option to enjoy the popular compact crossover SUV and addresses the strong demand for a diesel engine in the U.S. that offers a premium driving experience.
      “As Mazda continues our climb toward premium, we will offer more powertrain choices that premium customers expect,” said Guyton. “I am happy to share that Mazda’s Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine is joining the U.S. powertrain lineup with our debut model, the 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D.”
      The 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2 provides a high torque driving experience and revs freely at high rpms. The Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine is estimated to deliver 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm with an EPA estimated 27 mpg on city, 30 mpg on highway and 28 mpg overall. A sequential twin turbocharger realizes smooth and linear response from low to high engine speeds, and greatly increases low- and high-end torque (up to the 5,500 rpm rev limit).
      Mazda worked closely with all proper federal and state agencies, such as the California Air Resources Board (CARB), to ensure that the Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine meets the required emission standards and passes all appropriate regulations. With an MSRP[1]of $41,000, the 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2 is available in four color options: Jet Black or premium paint colors; Snowflake White Pearl, Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray Metallic.
      Pre-sale for the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine is available now. For more information about the engine and how to sign up, please visit: https://www.MazdaUSA.com/NYIAS

