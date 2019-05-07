Jeep Testing Benz Diesel in Compass

It seems like forever since Mazda announced plans to introduce a diesel engine for the U.S. market. You need to go all the way back to 2010 when the Japanese automaker first announced its intentions, with the ambitious goal of meeting stringent emissions standards without a costly exhaust aftertreatment system. Ambitious and one that would end up going nowhere.

After almost a decade of various delays, changing plans, and the elephant in the room that is the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal, Mazda has finally announced that they will begin selling a CX-5 turbodiesel beginning this year. No launch window was given, but the company has announced they are beginning to take pre-orders.

Time to get excited right? Well, no. On paper, the CX-5 Diesel is quite disappointing. The diesel engine in question is a 2.2L Skyactiv-D four-cylinder producing 168 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque (slightly lower from the 170 and 310 figures we have been reporting previously). That's less than the 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque for the optional turbocharged 2.5L. Fuel economy isn't a bright spot either. EPA figures for the 2.2 are 27 city, 30 highway and 28 combined - not major improvements over the standard 2.5 four-cylinder of 24/30/26. We should note that Mazda is only planning on offering diesel with all-wheel drive. The front-wheel drive variant we reported on last August doesn't seem to exist at the moment.

But the final nail in the coffin is the price tag. Mazda is only offering the diesel on the top Signature trim for a base price of $42,045, including $1,045 destination charge. This is a sizeable jump from the Signature with the 2.5T at $38,235.

It's evident that Mazda is trying to leverage the diesel engine as part of its premium ambitions. But we can't but wonder if Mazda ultimately stuck with this project just to show they could do it. With all of the delays, so-so fuel economy, and high price tag, it will be a hard sell to consumers.

2019 MAZDA CX-5 SIGNATURE DIESEL ARRIVES AT NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

MAZDA’S PATH TO PREMIUM CONTINUES WITH THE ADDITION OF SKYACTIV-D 2.2 TO U.S. ENGINE LINEUP NEW YORK (April 17, 2019) – Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced today at the 2019 New York International Auto Show the arrival of the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD featuring the Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine with pre-sales beginning immediately. The show is open to the public from April 19-28.

In his speech today, Chairman and CEO of MNAO, Masahiro Moro shared updates on Mazda’s journey to Japanese premium along with the ground breaking of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (MTMUS) and the recent leadership enhancements. He introduced Jeffrey Guyton as the new President of MNAO, who brings over 20 years of executive experience from Mazda Motor Europe (MME), as well as vast knowledge related to Mazda’s biggest announcement of the day – the long-awaited arrival of Mazda’s diesel engine to the U.S.

As Mazda continues toward premium, Guyton and Moro welcomed the addition of the Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine in the U.S. with the expansion of the powertrain lineup in the CX-5, the brand’s best-selling vehicle in the region. Skyactiv-D 2.2 provides Mazda fans another option to enjoy the popular compact crossover SUV and addresses the strong demand for a diesel engine in the U.S. that offers a premium driving experience.

“As Mazda continues our climb toward premium, we will offer more powertrain choices that premium customers expect,” said Guyton. “I am happy to share that Mazda’s Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine is joining the U.S. powertrain lineup with our debut model, the 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D.”

The 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2 provides a high torque driving experience and revs freely at high rpms. The Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine is estimated to deliver 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm with an EPA estimated 27 mpg on city, 30 mpg on highway and 28 mpg overall. A sequential twin turbocharger realizes smooth and linear response from low to high engine speeds, and greatly increases low- and high-end torque (up to the 5,500 rpm rev limit).

Mazda worked closely with all proper federal and state agencies, such as the California Air Resources Board (CARB), to ensure that the Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine meets the required emission standards and passes all appropriate regulations. With an MSRP[1]of $41,000, the 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2 is available in four color options: Jet Black or premium paint colors; Snowflake White Pearl, Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray Metallic.

Pre-sale for the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine is available now.



